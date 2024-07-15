Market Closed -
Datadog, Inc. specializes in the development and operation of an IT infrastructure and application monitoring and analysis platform dedicated to developers, IT operations teams and business users in the fields of digital transformation and cloud migration. The group's SaaS-operated platform integrates and automates IT infrastructure monitoring, network performance monitoring, network devices, databases and applications, log management and data analysis, enabling unified and real-time observation of its customers' entire technology stack.
At the end of 2023, Datadog, Inc. had approximately 27,300 users.
North America accounts for 69.9% of net sales.
More about the company
