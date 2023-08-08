Supplemental Financial Information For the Period Ended June 30, 2023
(Unaudited)
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements within this document include the accounts of Datadog, Inc. and its wholly-owned subsidiaries ("Datadog" or the "Company"), and have been prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP").
The Company also discloses the following non-GAAP financial measures within this document: non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses (research and development, sales and marketing and general and administrative), non-GAAP operating income (loss), non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income (loss), non- GAAP net income (loss) per basic share, non-GAAP net income (loss) per diluted share, and free cash flow. Datadog uses each of these non-GAAP financial measures internally to understand and compare operating results across accounting periods, for internal budgeting and forecasting purposes, for short- and long-term operating plans, and to evaluate Datadog's financial performance. Datadog believes they are useful to investors, as a supplement to GAAP measures, in evaluating its operational performance, as further discussed below. Datadog's non-GAAP financial measures may not provide information that is directly comparable to that provided by other companies in its industry, as other companies in its industry may calculate non-GAAP financial results differently, particularly related to non-recurring and unusual items. In addition, there are limitations in using non-GAAP financial measures because the non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP and may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies and exclude expenses that may have a material impact on Datadog's reported financial results.
Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of the historical non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures has been provided in the financial statement tables included below in this press release.
Datadog defines non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses (research and development, sales and marketing and general and administrative), non-GAAP operating income (loss), non-GAAP operating margin and non-GAAP net income (loss) as the respective GAAP balances, adjusted for, as applicable: (1) stock-based compensation expense; (2) the amortization of acquired intangibles; (3) employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions; and (4) amortization of issuance costs.
Datadog defines free cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities, minus capital expenditures and minus capitalized software development costs, if any. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of these historical non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.
Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors and others in assessing Datadog's operating performance due to the following factors:
Stock-basedcompensation. Datadog utilizes stock-based compensation to attract and retain employees. It is principally aimed at aligning their interests with those of its stockholders and at long-term retention, rather than to address operational performance for any particular period. As a result, stock-based compensation expenses vary for reasons that are generally unrelated to financial and operational performance in any particular period.
Amortization of acquired intangibles. Datadog views amortization of acquired intangible assets as items arising from pre- acquisition activities determined at the time of an acquisition. While these intangible assets are evaluated for impairment regularly, amortization of the cost of acquired intangibles is an expense that is not typically affected by operations during any particular period.
Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions. Datadog excludes employer payroll tax expense on equity incentive plans as these expenses are tied to the exercise or vesting of underlying equity awards and the price of Datadog's common stock at the time of vesting or exercise. As a result, these taxes may vary in any particular period independent of the financial and operating performance of Datadog's business.
Amortization of issuance costs. In June 2020, Datadog issued $747.5M of convertible senior notes due 2025, which bear interest at an annual fixed rate of 0.125%. Debt issuance costs, which reduce the carrying value of the convertible debt instrument, are amortized as interest expense over the term. The expense for the amortization of debt issuance costs is a non-cash item, and we believe the exclusion of this interest expense will provide for a more useful comparison of our operational performance in different periods.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Additionally, Datadog's management believes that the non-GAAP financial measure free cash flow is meaningful to investors because it is a measure of liquidity that provides useful information in understanding and evaluating the strength of our liquidity and future ability to generate cash that can be used for strategic opportunities or investing in our business. Free cash flow represents net cash provided by operating activities, reduced by capital expenditures and capitalized software development costs, if any. The reduction of capital expenditures and amounts capitalized for software development facilitates comparisons of Datadog's liquidity on a period-to-period basis and excludes items that management does not consider to be indicative of our liquidity.
Operating Metrics
Datadog's number of customers with ARR of $100,000 or more and number of customers with ARR of $1 million or more are based on the ARR of each customer, as of the last month of the quarter.
We define the number of customers as the number of accounts with a unique account identifier for which we have an active subscription in the period indicated. Users of our free trials or tier are not included in our customer count. A single organization with multiple divisions, segments or subsidiaries is generally counted as a single customer. However, in some cases where they have separate billing terms, we may count separate divisions, segments or subsidiaries as multiple customers.
We define ARR as the annualized revenue run-rate of subscription agreements from all customers at a point in time. We calculate ARR by taking the monthly recurring revenue, or MRR, and multiplying it by 12. MRR for each month is calculated by aggregating, for all customers during that month, monthly revenue from committed contractual amounts, additional usage, usage from subscriptions for a committed contractual amount of usage that is delivered as used, and monthly subscriptions. ARR and MRR should be viewed independently of revenue, and do not represent our revenue under GAAP on a monthly or annualized basis, as they are operating metrics that can be impacted by contract start and end dates and renewal rates. ARR and MRR are not intended to be replacements or forecasts of revenue.
A further indication of the propensity of our customer relationships to expand over time is our dollar-based net retention rate, which compares our ARR from the same set of customers in one period, relative to the year-ago period. We calculate dollar-based net retention rate as of a period end by starting with the ARR from the cohort of all customers as of 12 months prior to such period-end, or the Prior Period ARR. We then calculate the ARR from these same customers as of the current period-end, or the Current Period ARR. Current Period ARR includes any expansion and is net of contraction or attrition over the last 12 months, but excludes ARR from new customers in the current period. We then divide the total Current Period ARR by the total Prior Period ARR to arrive at the point-in-timedollar-based net retention rate. We then calculate the weighted average of the trailing 12-monthpoint-in-timedollar-based net retention rates, to arrive at the trailing 12-monthdollar-based net retention rate.
Datadog, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(In thousands, except per share data; unaudited)
Q3 2021
Q4 2021
Q1 2022
Q2 2022
Q3 2022
Q4 2022
Q1 2023
Q2 2023
Revenue
$
270,488
$
326,198
$
363,030
$
406,138
$
436,533
$
469,399
$
481,714
$
509,460
Cost of revenue (1)(2)(3)
63,332
67,149
74,462
81,925
93,599
96,757
99,914
101,846
Gross profit
207,156
259,049
288,568
324,213
342,934
372,642
381,800
407,614
Operating expenses:
Research and development (1)(3)
112,675
133,049
150,608
177,699
205,388
218,656
229,478
239,494
Sales and marketing (1)(2)(3)
75,827
88,905
101,166
115,270
129,493
149,359
144,971
147,455
General and administrative (1)(3)
23,549
28,640
26,380
34,383
39,395
39,255
42,321
42,671
Total operating expenses
212,051
250,594
278,154
327,352
374,276
407,270
416,770
429,620
Operating (loss) income
(4,895)
8,455
10,414
(3,139)
(31,342)
(34,628)
(34,970)
(22,006)
Other income:
Interest expense (4)
(4,912)
(5,604)
(5,247)
(4,541)
(3,728)
(3,019)
(2,181)
(1,526)
Interest income and other
income, net
5,040
5,681
5,687
7,669
12,011
11,793
16,727
22,624
Other income, net
128
77
440
3,128
8,283
8,774
14,546
21,098
(Loss) income before provision for
income taxes
(4,767)
8,532
10,854
(11)
(23,059)
(25,854)
(20,424)
(908)
Provision for income taxes
(717)
(1,363)
(1,116)
(4,868)
(2,926)
(3,180)
(3,662)
(3,061)
Net (loss) income
$
(5,484)
$
7,169
$
9,738
$
(4,879)
$
(25,985)
$
(29,034)
$
(24,086)
$
(3,969)
Net (loss) income per share - basic
$
(0.02)
$
0.02
$
0.03
$
(0.02)
$
(0.08)
$
(0.09)
$
(0.08)
$
(0.01)
Net (loss) income per share - diluted
$
(0.02)
$
0.02
$
0.03
$
(0.02)
$
(0.08)
$
(0.09)
$
(0.08)
$
(0.01)
Weighted average shares used in calculating net (loss)
income per
share:
Basic
310,247
311,817
313,456
314,795
315,990
317,348
319,286
322,215
Diluted
310,247
345,877
345,668
314,795
315,990
317,348
319,286
322,215
(1) Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows:
Cost of revenue
$
1,427
$
1,608
$
1,653
$
2,355
$
3,165
$
3,654
$
3,725
$
4,157
Research and development
27,239
36,995
44,696
53,309
65,321
73,794
74,703
75,730
Sales and marketing
9,739
11,680
14,595
17,590
21,145
23,405
23,014
25,884
General and administrative
5,590
6,083
5,940
9,145
11,731
11,656
11,286
12,566
Total
$
43,995
$
56,366
$
66,884
$
82,399
$
101,362
$
112,509
$
112,728
$
118,337
(2) Includes amortization of acquired intangibles as follows:
Cost of revenue
$
1,311
$
1,218
$
1,413
$
1,482
$
1,900
$
1,955
$
2,016
$
2,064
Sales and marketing
229
208
203
206
208
208
203
206
Total
$
1,540
$
1,426
$
1,616
$
1,688
$
2,108
$
2,163
$
2,219
$
2,270
(3) Includes employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions as follows:
Cost of revenue
$
62
$
92
$
102
$
70
$
47
$
47
$
60
$
109
Research and development
1,523
2,748
3,297
2,829
1,799
2,459
4,593
5,360
Sales and marketing
1,275
1,119
1,109
605
620
432
775
1,253
General and administrative
520
410
257
217
245
111
965
1,143
Total
$
3,380
$
4,369
$
4,765
$
3,721
$
2,711
$
3,049
$
6,393
$
7,865
(4) Includes amortization of issuance costs as follows:
Interest expense
$
838
$
839
$
840
$
842
$
843
$
844
$
845
$
846
Total
$
838
$
839
$
840
$
842
$
843
$
844
$
845
$
846
Datadog, Inc.
Non-GAAP Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(In thousands, except per share data; unaudited)
Q3 2021
Q4 2021
Q1 2022
Q2 2022
Q3 2022
Q4 2022
Q1 2023
Q2 2023
Revenue
$
270,488
$
326,198
$
363,030
$
406,138
$
436,533
$
469,399
$
481,714
$
509,460
Cost of revenue
60,532
64,231
71,294
78,018
88,487
91,101
94,113
95,516
Gross profit
209,956
261,967
291,736
328,120
348,046
378,298
387,601
413,944
Operating expenses:
Research and development
83,913
93,306
102,615
121,561
138,268
142,403
150,182
158,404
Sales and marketing
64,584
75,898
85,259
96,869
107,520
125,314
120,979
120,112
General and administrative
17,439
22,147
20,183
25,021
27,419
27,488
30,070
28,962
Total operating expenses
165,936
191,351
208,057
243,451
273,207
295,204
301,231
307,478
Operating income
44,020
70,616
83,679
84,669
74,839
83,093
86,370
106,466
Other income (loss):
Interest expense
(4,074)
(4,765)
(4,407)
(3,699)
(2,885)
(2,175)
(1,336)
(680)
Interest income and other
income, net
5,040
5,681
5,687
7,669
12,011
11,793
16,727
22,624
Other income, net
966
916
1,280
3,970
9,126
9,618
15,391
21,944
Income before provision for income
taxes
44,986
71,532
84,959
88,639
83,965
92,711
101,761
128,410
Provision for income taxes
(717)
(1,363)
(1,116)
(4,868)
(2,926)
(3,180)
(3,662)
(3,061)
Non-GAAP net income
$
44,269
$
70,169
$
83,843
$
83,771
$
81,039
$
89,531
$
98,099
$
125,349
Non-GAAP net income per share -
basic
$
0.14
$
0.23
$
0.27
$
0.27
$
0.26
$
0.28
$
0.31
$
0.39
Non-GAAP net income per share -
diluted
$
0.13
$
0.20
$
0.24
$
0.24
$
0.23
$
0.26
$
0.28
$
0.36
Weighted average shares used in calculating non-GAAP net income per share:
Basic
310,247
311,817
313,456
314,795
315,990
317,348
319,286
322,215
Diluted
344,453
345,877
345,668
344,854
345,100
345,009
345,934
348,551
