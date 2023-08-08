Supplemental Financial Information For the Period Ended June 30, 2023

(Unaudited)

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements within this document include the accounts of Datadog, Inc. and its wholly-owned subsidiaries ("Datadog" or the "Company"), and have been prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP").

The Company also discloses the following non-GAAP financial measures within this document: non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses (research and development, sales and marketing and general and administrative), non-GAAP operating income (loss), non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income (loss), non- GAAP net income (loss) per basic share, non-GAAP net income (loss) per diluted share, and free cash flow. Datadog uses each of these non-GAAP financial measures internally to understand and compare operating results across accounting periods, for internal budgeting and forecasting purposes, for short- and long-term operating plans, and to evaluate Datadog's financial performance. Datadog believes they are useful to investors, as a supplement to GAAP measures, in evaluating its operational performance, as further discussed below. Datadog's non-GAAP financial measures may not provide information that is directly comparable to that provided by other companies in its industry, as other companies in its industry may calculate non-GAAP financial results differently, particularly related to non-recurring and unusual items. In addition, there are limitations in using non-GAAP financial measures because the non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP and may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies and exclude expenses that may have a material impact on Datadog's reported financial results.

Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of the historical non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures has been provided in the financial statement tables included below in this press release.

Datadog defines non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses (research and development, sales and marketing and general and administrative), non-GAAP operating income (loss), non-GAAP operating margin and non-GAAP net income (loss) as the respective GAAP balances, adjusted for, as applicable: (1) stock-based compensation expense; (2) the amortization of acquired intangibles; (3) employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions; and (4) amortization of issuance costs.

Datadog defines free cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities, minus capital expenditures and minus capitalized software development costs, if any. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of these historical non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors and others in assessing Datadog's operating performance due to the following factors:

Stock-basedcompensation. Datadog utilizes stock-based compensation to attract and retain employees. It is principally aimed at aligning their interests with those of its stockholders and at long-term retention, rather than to address operational performance for any particular period. As a result, stock-based compensation expenses vary for reasons that are generally unrelated to financial and operational performance in any particular period.

Amortization of acquired intangibles. Datadog views amortization of acquired intangible assets as items arising from pre- acquisition activities determined at the time of an acquisition. While these intangible assets are evaluated for impairment regularly, amortization of the cost of acquired intangibles is an expense that is not typically affected by operations during any particular period.

Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions. Datadog excludes employer payroll tax expense on equity incentive plans as these expenses are tied to the exercise or vesting of underlying equity awards and the price of Datadog's common stock at the time of vesting or exercise. As a result, these taxes may vary in any particular period independent of the financial and operating performance of Datadog's business.

Amortization of issuance costs. In June 2020, Datadog issued $747.5M of convertible senior notes due 2025, which bear interest at an annual fixed rate of 0.125%. Debt issuance costs, which reduce the carrying value of the convertible debt instrument, are amortized as interest expense over the term. The expense for the amortization of debt issuance costs is a non-cash item, and we believe the exclusion of this interest expense will provide for a more useful comparison of our operational performance in different periods.

1

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Additionally, Datadog's management believes that the non-GAAP financial measure free cash flow is meaningful to investors because it is a measure of liquidity that provides useful information in understanding and evaluating the strength of our liquidity and future ability to generate cash that can be used for strategic opportunities or investing in our business. Free cash flow represents net cash provided by operating activities, reduced by capital expenditures and capitalized software development costs, if any. The reduction of capital expenditures and amounts capitalized for software development facilitates comparisons of Datadog's liquidity on a period-to-period basis and excludes items that management does not consider to be indicative of our liquidity.

Operating Metrics

Datadog's number of customers with ARR of $100,000 or more and number of customers with ARR of $1 million or more are based on the ARR of each customer, as of the last month of the quarter.

We define the number of customers as the number of accounts with a unique account identifier for which we have an active subscription in the period indicated. Users of our free trials or tier are not included in our customer count. A single organization with multiple divisions, segments or subsidiaries is generally counted as a single customer. However, in some cases where they have separate billing terms, we may count separate divisions, segments or subsidiaries as multiple customers.

We define ARR as the annualized revenue run-rate of subscription agreements from all customers at a point in time. We calculate ARR by taking the monthly recurring revenue, or MRR, and multiplying it by 12. MRR for each month is calculated by aggregating, for all customers during that month, monthly revenue from committed contractual amounts, additional usage, usage from subscriptions for a committed contractual amount of usage that is delivered as used, and monthly subscriptions. ARR and MRR should be viewed independently of revenue, and do not represent our revenue under GAAP on a monthly or annualized basis, as they are operating metrics that can be impacted by contract start and end dates and renewal rates. ARR and MRR are not intended to be replacements or forecasts of revenue.

A further indication of the propensity of our customer relationships to expand over time is our dollar-based net retention rate, which compares our ARR from the same set of customers in one period, relative to the year-ago period. We calculate dollar-based net retention rate as of a period end by starting with the ARR from the cohort of all customers as of 12 months prior to such period-end, or the Prior Period ARR. We then calculate the ARR from these same customers as of the current period-end, or the Current Period ARR. Current Period ARR includes any expansion and is net of contraction or attrition over the last 12 months, but excludes ARR from new customers in the current period. We then divide the total Current Period ARR by the total Prior Period ARR to arrive at the point-in-timedollar-based net retention rate. We then calculate the weighted average of the trailing 12-monthpoint-in-timedollar-based net retention rates, to arrive at the trailing 12-monthdollar-based net retention rate.

2

Datadog, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In thousands, except per share data; unaudited)

Q3 2021

Q4 2021

Q1 2022

Q2 2022

Q3 2022

Q4 2022

Q1 2023

Q2 2023

Revenue

$

270,488

$

326,198

$

363,030

$

406,138

$

436,533

$

469,399

$

481,714

$

509,460

Cost of revenue (1)(2)(3)

63,332

67,149

74,462

81,925

93,599

96,757

99,914

101,846

Gross profit

207,156

259,049

288,568

324,213

342,934

372,642

381,800

407,614

Operating expenses:

Research and development (1)(3)

112,675

133,049

150,608

177,699

205,388

218,656

229,478

239,494

Sales and marketing (1)(2)(3)

75,827

88,905

101,166

115,270

129,493

149,359

144,971

147,455

General and administrative (1)(3)

23,549

28,640

26,380

34,383

39,395

39,255

42,321

42,671

Total operating expenses

212,051

250,594

278,154

327,352

374,276

407,270

416,770

429,620

Operating (loss) income

(4,895)

8,455

10,414

(3,139)

(31,342)

(34,628)

(34,970)

(22,006)

Other income:

Interest expense (4)

(4,912)

(5,604)

(5,247)

(4,541)

(3,728)

(3,019)

(2,181)

(1,526)

Interest income and other

income, net

5,040

5,681

5,687

7,669

12,011

11,793

16,727

22,624

Other income, net

128

77

440

3,128

8,283

8,774

14,546

21,098

(Loss) income before provision for

income taxes

(4,767)

8,532

10,854

(11)

(23,059)

(25,854)

(20,424)

(908)

Provision for income taxes

(717)

(1,363)

(1,116)

(4,868)

(2,926)

(3,180)

(3,662)

(3,061)

Net (loss) income

$

(5,484)

$

7,169

$

9,738

$

(4,879)

$

(25,985)

$

(29,034)

$

(24,086)

$

(3,969)

Net (loss) income per share - basic

$

(0.02)

$

0.02

$

0.03

$

(0.02)

$

(0.08)

$

(0.09)

$

(0.08)

$

(0.01)

Net (loss) income per share - diluted

$

(0.02)

$

0.02

$

0.03

$

(0.02)

$

(0.08)

$

(0.09)

$

(0.08)

$

(0.01)

Weighted average shares used in calculating net (loss)

income per

share:

Basic

310,247

311,817

313,456

314,795

315,990

317,348

319,286

322,215

Diluted

310,247

345,877

345,668

314,795

315,990

317,348

319,286

322,215

(1) Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows:

Cost of revenue

$

1,427

$

1,608

$

1,653

$

2,355

$

3,165

$

3,654

$

3,725

$

4,157

Research and development

27,239

36,995

44,696

53,309

65,321

73,794

74,703

75,730

Sales and marketing

9,739

11,680

14,595

17,590

21,145

23,405

23,014

25,884

General and administrative

5,590

6,083

5,940

9,145

11,731

11,656

11,286

12,566

Total

$

43,995

$

56,366

$

66,884

$

82,399

$

101,362

$

112,509

$

112,728

$

118,337

(2) Includes amortization of acquired intangibles as follows:

Cost of revenue

$

1,311

$

1,218

$

1,413

$

1,482

$

1,900

$

1,955

$

2,016

$

2,064

Sales and marketing

229

208

203

206

208

208

203

206

Total

$

1,540

$

1,426

$

1,616

$

1,688

$

2,108

$

2,163

$

2,219

$

2,270

(3) Includes employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions as follows:

Cost of revenue

$

62

$

92

$

102

$

70

$

47

$

47

$

60

$

109

Research and development

1,523

2,748

3,297

2,829

1,799

2,459

4,593

5,360

Sales and marketing

1,275

1,119

1,109

605

620

432

775

1,253

General and administrative

520

410

257

217

245

111

965

1,143

Total

$

3,380

$

4,369

$

4,765

$

3,721

$

2,711

$

3,049

$

6,393

$

7,865

(4) Includes amortization of issuance costs as follows:

Interest expense

$

838

$

839

$

840

$

842

$

843

$

844

$

845

$

846

Total

$

838

$

839

$

840

$

842

$

843

$

844

$

845

$

846

3

Datadog, Inc.

Non-GAAP Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In thousands, except per share data; unaudited)

Q3 2021

Q4 2021

Q1 2022

Q2 2022

Q3 2022

Q4 2022

Q1 2023

Q2 2023

Revenue

$

270,488

$

326,198

$

363,030

$

406,138

$

436,533

$

469,399

$

481,714

$

509,460

Cost of revenue

60,532

64,231

71,294

78,018

88,487

91,101

94,113

95,516

Gross profit

209,956

261,967

291,736

328,120

348,046

378,298

387,601

413,944

Operating expenses:

Research and development

83,913

93,306

102,615

121,561

138,268

142,403

150,182

158,404

Sales and marketing

64,584

75,898

85,259

96,869

107,520

125,314

120,979

120,112

General and administrative

17,439

22,147

20,183

25,021

27,419

27,488

30,070

28,962

Total operating expenses

165,936

191,351

208,057

243,451

273,207

295,204

301,231

307,478

Operating income

44,020

70,616

83,679

84,669

74,839

83,093

86,370

106,466

Other income (loss):

Interest expense

(4,074)

(4,765)

(4,407)

(3,699)

(2,885)

(2,175)

(1,336)

(680)

Interest income and other

income, net

5,040

5,681

5,687

7,669

12,011

11,793

16,727

22,624

Other income, net

966

916

1,280

3,970

9,126

9,618

15,391

21,944

Income before provision for income

taxes

44,986

71,532

84,959

88,639

83,965

92,711

101,761

128,410

Provision for income taxes

(717)

(1,363)

(1,116)

(4,868)

(2,926)

(3,180)

(3,662)

(3,061)

Non-GAAP net income

$

44,269

$

70,169

$

83,843

$

83,771

$

81,039

$

89,531

$

98,099

$

125,349

Non-GAAP net income per share -

basic

$

0.14

$

0.23

$

0.27

$

0.27

$

0.26

$

0.28

$

0.31

$

0.39

Non-GAAP net income per share -

diluted

$

0.13

$

0.20

$

0.24

$

0.24

$

0.23

$

0.26

$

0.28

$

0.36

Weighted average shares used in calculating non-GAAP net income per share:

Basic

310,247

311,817

313,456

314,795

315,990

317,348

319,286

322,215

Diluted

344,453

345,877

345,668

344,854

345,100

345,009

345,934

348,551

4

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Datadog Inc. published this content on 08 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2023 13:19:39 UTC.