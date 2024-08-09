Datadog, Inc. NasdaqGS:DDOG FQ2 2024 Earnings Call Transcripts Thursday, August 8, 2024 12:00 PM GMT COPYRIGHT © 2024 S&P Global Market Intelligence, a division of S&P Global Inc. All rights reserved 1 spglobal.com/marketintelligence

Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Second Quarter 2024 Datadog Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please be advise that today's conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to your spear today, Yuka Broderick, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead. Yuka Broderick Investor Relations Thank you, Michelle. Good morning, and thank you for joining us to review Datadog's second quarter 2024 financial results, which we announced in our press release issued this morning. Joining me on the call today are Olivier Pomel, Datadog's Co-Founder and CEO; and David Obstler, Datadog's CFO. During this call, we will make forward-looking statements, including statements related to our future financial performance, our outlook for the third quarter and fiscal year 2024 and related notes, our gross margins and operating margins, our product capabilities, our ability to capitalize on market opportunities and usage optimization trends. The words anticipate, believe, continue, estimate, expect, intend, will and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements or similar indications of future expectations. These statements reflect our views only as of today and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. For a discussion of the material risks and other important factors that could affect our actual results, please refer to our Form 10- Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. Additional information will be made available in our upcoming Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2024, and other filings with the SEC. This information is also available on the Investor Relations section of our website, along with a replay of this call. We will also discuss non-GAAP financial measures which are reconciled to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures in the tables in our earnings release, which is available at investors.datadoghq.com. With that, I'd like to turn the call over to Olivier. Olivier Pomel Co-Founder, CEO & Director Thanks, Yuka, and thank you all for joining us this morning. We had a very productive second quarter. First, we welcomed thousands of Datadog users to our DASH conference in June, where we announced a broad range of exciting new products and new features for customers to observe, secure and act in their cloud environment. And we continued to add new customers and help existing ones as they grow in the cloud. Let me start with a review of our Q2 financial performance. Revenue was $645 million, an increase of 27% year-over-year and above the high end of our guidance range. We ended the quarter with about 28,700 customers, up from about 26,100 a year ago. We had about 3,390 customers with an ARR of $100,000 or more, up from about 2,990 last year, and these customers generated about 87% of our ARR. And we generated free cash flow of $144 million with a cash flow margin of 22%. Turning to platform adoption. Our platform strategy continues to resonate in the market. As of the end of Q2, 83% of customers were using two or more products, up from 82% a year ago. 49% of customers were using four or more products, up from 45% a year ago. 25% of our customers were using six or more products, up from 21% a year ago. And 11% of our customers were using eight or more products, up from 7% a year ago. We continue to expand the capabilities of all of our products over time, enabling our customers to solve more of their critical challenges. This includes our efforts in digital experience monitoring, an area of observability which includes synthetics and real user monitoring, or RUM. And both synthetics and RUM are seeing growing adoption and each product today represents more than $100 million in ARR, becoming our fourth and fifth products to achieve that milestone.

DATADOG, INC. FQ2 2024 EARNINGS CALL AUG 08, 2024 We have also been innovating rapidly in this area with recent capabilities, including mobile app testing, feature flag testing, user journey visualization and retention analysis. And with our recent announcement of product analytics at DASH, we are excited to go further and allow our customers to consolidate more of their usage and business insights into Datadog. Now let's discuss this quarter's business drivers. Overall, the business environment for Datadog was roughly unchanged from last quarter. Our customers overall are growing their cloud usage, while some are continuing to be cost conscious. In Q2, we saw existing customer usage growth that was broadly in line with our expectations and consistent with the overall improved trend that we have experienced over the past several quarters. Our usage growth with existing customers was higher than in the year- ago quarter, and we saw continued healthy growth across our product lines with newer products growing faster from a smaller base. Finally, churn continues to be low and gross revenue retention was stable in the mid- to high 90s, highlighting the mission-critical nature of our platform for our customers. Moving on to R&D. We had our DASH user conference in late June and we were excited to announce many new products and features for our users. We have too much for us to cover in detail, but let me review just some of the announcements we made in the past 3 months. In the next-gen AI space, we announced the general availability of LLM Observability, which allows application developers and machine learning engineers to efficiently monitor, troubleshoot and secure LLM applications. With LLM Observability, companies can accelerate the deployment of AI applications into production environments and reliably operate and scale them. We also expanded Bits AI with new capabilities. As a reminder, Bits AI is a Datadog built-in AI copilot. In addition to being able to summarize incidents and answer questions, we previewed at DASH the ability for Bits AI to operate as an agent and perform autonomous investigations. With this capability, Bits AI proactively surfaces key information and performs complex tasks, such as investigating alerts and coordinating incident response. Taking a step back and looking at our customer base, we continue to see a lot of excitement around AI technologies. Our customers are telling us that they are leveling up on AI and ramping up experimentations with the goal of delivering additional business value with AI, and we can see them doing this. Today, about 2,500 customers use one or more of our AI integrations to get visibility into their increasing use of AI. We also continue to grow our business with AI-native customers, which increased to over 4% of our ARR in June. We see this as a sign of the continuing expansion of this ecosystem and of the value of using Datadog to monitor the product environment. I will note that over time, we think this metric will become less relevant as AI usage and production broadens beyond this group of customers. Last but not least, we announced Toto, our first foundational model for time series forecasting, which delivered state of the art performance on all 11 benchmarks. In addition to the technical innovations devised by our research team, Toto derives its record performance from the quality of our training data set and points to our unique ability to train, build and incorporate AI models into a platform that will meaningfully improve operations for our customers. Moving on from AI. We have a lot more to show in observability. We announced the general availability of Flex Logs, which extends our logging without limits approach and allows our customers to scale storage and compute separately for cost efficiency. And our customers can today use our new Log Workspaces for log analysis. Log Workspace is an advanced analytics feature that allows users to connect data sets, build and visualize complex queries and create reusable, composable views and reports. It is particularly relevant to customers who previously built sophisticated analysis and workflows in legacy log management tools. We announced the general availability of Data Jobs Monitoring, which allows data engineers to detect and fix issues with our Spark and Databricks workloads and to optimize the cost and performance of their data jobs. Moving and transforming large amounts of data has grown in importance and become a mission-critical capability for many businesses, a trend that we believe will continue with the adoption of AI. With this, our data observability set of products is expanding. Data Jobs Monitoring works alongside our Data Streams Monitoring product, which helps customers understand their queuing pipelines involving components, such as Kafka or RabbitMQ. And we're increasingly providing visibility for data lakes and data warehouses, such as Snowflake, to deliver end-to-end data observability across customer data resources. Moving on from data observability. We introduced Kubernetes Autoscaling to allow customers to optimize for cost and performance by automatically rightsizing company resources.

DATADOG, INC. FQ2 2024 EARNINGS CALL AUG 08, 2024 For our customers using OpenTelemetry, the Datadog agent will embed a fully configurable OpenTelemetry Collector, giving OTel customers access to Datadog products, such as container, network and universal service monitoring, and offering our customers what we believe will be the best fully managed OpenTelemetry experience in the market. And shifting left, our new Live Debugger enables developers to step through code directly in production environments and find the exact root cause of production errors. As I mentioned earlier, we are building up on our success in digital experience monitoring, and we announced Product Analytics, providing in-depth product and user insights for product managers and business owners. In the cloud security space, we launched a new application security capability called Code Security, which allows our customers to detect and prioritize code-level vulnerability in their products and applications. We also announced Data Security, which allows our customers to automatically pinpoint sensitive data, starting in AWS today and expanding to other environments in the future. And for instances where customers can't or don't want to deploy agents, our new agentless scanning capability provides visibility into risks and vulnerabilities within hosts, containers and serverless functions without requiring agents to be installed. Finally, in the cloud service management space, we're going further to allow our customers to take action directly within Datadog platform. We announced the general availability of App Builder, which lets teams rapidly create self-servicelow-code applications and integrate them securely into their monitoring stack. And we introduced Datadog On-Call, a modern on-call experience with paging and incident management workflows fully integrated with observability. So let's move on now to sales and marketing. We again saw strong execution from our go-to-market teams this quarter, and we added some exciting new customers while expanding with many more. So let's go through a few examples. First, we landed our largest-ever new logo win, a multiyear deal with total contract value in the tens of millions of dollars with one of the largest banks in South America. This customer was using a commercial observability product as well as open source tools, but didn't have full stack visibility. With Datadog, they will enable end-to-end observability, and they expect to transition to modern infrastructure with confidence. They also anticipate better management and predictability of their observability costs thanks to products such as Flex Logs. Next, we signed a seven-figure annualized land deal with one of the world's largest travel management companies. This company was using a commercial lot management tool, but found it expensive and complex to support. They're also worried about stability as the tool would crash and cause fire drills across the organization. By moving to Datadog and replacing this tool, they expect to drive significant savings with log management and will benefit from our unified platform across infrastructure monitoring and APM. Next, we landed a seven-figure annualized land with a security software company. This customer felt they were overspending on their commercial logging tool, and lack of visibility led to issues catching incidents with users notifying them first of outages. This customer has now obtained the Datadog unified platform across all three pillars and displacing one commercial and two open source tools in the process. This customer also expects net savings of $0.5 million every year by switching to Datadog. Next, we signed a seven-figure annual expansion with a leading central bank in Europe. This institution became a Datadog customer 3 years ago to enable its ambitious plan to move half of its applications to the cloud over a couple of years. And they have been increasing the usage of Datadog as they move into the cloud, displacing two commercial observability tools which they use in their on-premise environment. They have now adopted a total of 17 Datadog products. Next, we signed a seven-figure annualized expansion with a large American insurance company. This customer had been using Datadog for full stack observability at one business unit. With this expansion, they have chosen Datadog as their enterprise-wide observability provider. In comparing us to the performance of other tools, this customer measured stronger developer adoption and fewer incidents with Datadog. And in displacing its legacy APM and log management, they expect to save over $1 million annually on tool costs alone. Finally, we signed a high seven-figure annualized expansion with a leading online gambling and entertainment platform. This long-time customer uses Datadog as its strategic observability partner, enabling full visibility across infrastructure, applications, logs, network and their public front end them, with users spanning from hands-on keyboard engineers all the way to their C-level executives. This renewal supports this customer's expansion into new use cases to have security embedded into the operations by using all of our cloud security products to build a culture of cost accountability with cloud cost management, and to take action by using management and workflow automation. And this customer to date has adopted 19 products in the Datadog platform. Copyright © 2024 S&P Global Market Intelligence, a division of S&P Global Inc. All Rights reserved. 6 spglobal.com/marketintelligence

DATADOG, INC. FQ2 2024 EARNINGS CALL AUG 08, 2024 And that's it for another productive quarter from our go-to-market teams. Now let me say a few words on our longer-term outlook. Overall, we continue to see no change to the multiyear trend towards digital transformation and cloud migration. We are seeing continued experimentation with new technologies, including next-gen AI, and we believe this is just one of the many factors that will drive greater use of the cloud and next-gen infrastructure. As indicated by our many announcements at our DASH user conference, we are delivering rapid innovation at scale and we are helping our customers every day to deploy and scale their modern environment with confidence across observability, digital experience, cloud security, cloud service management, software delivery and product analytics. Finally, I'd like to welcome two new leaders to our team. Yanbing Li is joining us as our Chief Product Officer. Yanbing has more than 25 years of product, technology and engineering experience, spanning enterprise software, cloud infrastructure and AI, at companies such as VMware, Google and Aurora. She will lead our product team's efforts to expand the Datadog platform. And David Galloreese is joining us as our Chief People Officer. David has more than 20 years of HR experience at tech companies and large-scalehigh-visibility enterprises, such as Figma, Wells Fargo or Walmart. He will help us drive the next chapter of growth and scale at Datadog. With that, I will turn it over to our CFO. David? David M. Obstler Chief Financial Officer Thanks, Olivier, and good morning to you all. Q2 revenues was -- were $645 million, up 27% year-over-year and up 6% quarter-over- quarter. . To dive into some of the drivers of the Q2 revenue growth, first, regarding usage growth from existing customers. The overall trend we saw was consistent with our expectations. In Q2, we saw usage growth from existing customers that was higher than usage growth in the year-ago quarter. And as we look across the first half of 2024, our usage growth was higher than the first half of 2023. And we are seeing solid growth across our products. Our three pillar products continue to increase in customer penetration and usage. And our newer products across observability, cloud security and cloud service management are ramping. Regarding usage growth by customer size in Q2. We saw strong performance amongst our largest customers who spend multiple millions of dollars with us annually as they continue to return to growth and strike a balance between new deployment and focus on optimization. As we look at usage growth by segment, we saw the strongest growth with our enterprise customers, where year-over- year growth in usage has accelerated over the past several quarters. Over the same period, we have seen more steady year-over-year growth trends amongst our SMB and mid-market customers. As a reminder, we define enterprise as customers with 5,000 employees or more, mid-market as customers with 1,000 to 5,000 employees and SMB as customers with less than 1,000 employees. Regarding our retention metrics. Our net revenue retention percentage was in the mid-110s in Q2, similar to the past couple of quarters. But remember, this is a trailing 12-month measure, and we've seen an increase in recent quarters as we look at the NRR quarterly trend. And finally, our trailing 12-month gross revenue retention percentage remained stable in the mid- to high 90s. Now moving on to our financial results. Billings were $667 million, up 28% year-over-year and similar to the trailing 12 months billing year-over-year growth. Billings duration was roughly flat versus a year ago. Remaining performance obligations, or RPO, was $1.79 billion, up 43% year-over-year. As we said before, contract duration has generally been increasing as customers choose more multiyear deals, and contract duration increased modestly in the year-over-year period relative to a year ago. Current RPO growth was in the mid-30s percent year-over-year. We continue to believe revenue is a better indicator of our business trends than billings and RPO as those can fluctuate on a quarterly basis relative to revenue based on the timing of invoicing and the duration of customer contracts. Now let's review some of the key income statement results. Unless otherwise noted, all metrics are non-GAAP. We have provided a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financials in our earnings release. Gross profit in the quarter was $530 million, representing a gross margin of 82.1%. This compares to a gross margin of 83.3% in the last quarter and 81.3% in the year-ago quarter. Our Q2 OpEx grew 21% year-over-year and increased from 14% year-over-year growth last quarter. As we mentioned last quarter, Q2 OpEx included $11 million in expenses related to our DASH user conference. And as we've discussed, we are investing in headcount in 2024 and the growth in OpEx reflects our execution on hiring in sales and Copyright © 2024 S&P Global Market Intelligence, a division of S&P Global Inc. All Rights reserved. 7 spglobal.com/marketintelligence

DATADOG, INC. FQ2 2024 EARNINGS CALL AUG 08, 2024 marketing and R&D so far this year. Q2 operating income was $158 million or a 24% operating margin compared to 27% last quarter and 21% in the year-ago quarter. Now turning to the balance sheet and cash flow statements. We ended the quarter with $3 billion in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities. Cash flow from operations was $164 million in the quarter. And after taking into consideration capital expenditures and capitalized software, free cash flow was $144 million for a free cash flow margin of 22%. Now for our outlook for the third quarter and the fiscal year 2024. First, our guidance philosophy remains unchanged. As a reminder, we base our guidance on trends observed in recent months and apply conservatism on these growth trends. For the third quarter, we expect revenues to be in the range of $660 million to $664 million, which represents 21% year-over-year growth. Non-GAAP operating income is expected to be in the range of $146 million to $150 million, which implies an operating margin of 22% to 23%. And non-GAAP net income per share is expected to be $0.38 to $0.40 per share based on approximately 360 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding. For the fiscal year 2024, we expect revenue to be in the range of $2.62 billion to $2.63 billion, which represents 23% to 24% year-over growth. Non-GAAP operating income is expected to be in the range of $620 million to $630 million, which implies an operating margin of 24%. And non-GAAP net income per share is expected to be in the range of $1.62 to $1.66 per share based on approximately 360 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding. Some additional notes to our guidance. We expect net interest and other income for the fiscal year 2024 to be approximately $125 million. Next, we expect to pay cash taxes in the range of $20 million to $25 million, and we continue to apply a 21% non-GAAP tax rate for 2024 and going forward. Finally, we continue to expect capital expenditures and capitalized software together to be in the 3% to 4% of revenues range in fiscal 2024. And now to conclude. As Oli mentioned, we are pleased with our execution in the first half of 2024, and plan to continue to help our customers observe, secure and act in their modern cloud environments. I want to thank Datadogs worldwide for their efforts in this. And with that, we will open up the call for questions. Operator, let's begin the Q&A. Copyright © 2024 S&P Global Market Intelligence, a division of S&P Global Inc. All Rights reserved. 8 spglobal.com/marketintelligence

Question and Answer Operator [Operator Instructions] And our first question is going to come from the line of Sanjit Singh with Morgan Stanley. Sanjit Kumar Singh Morgan Stanley, Research Division Congrats on Q2. I wanted to get your assessment of the sort of demand environment, spend environment. And your description of like how the usage trends played out by end market, mid-market versus enterprise, was super helpful. Microsoft had noted that they saw some weaker usage trends in June. I just want to get a sense of, if you look across your geographies or even across some of your key verticals, anything that stood out sort of positive or negative in June going into July in terms of the usage trends? David M. Obstler Chief Financial Officer Yes. Thanks, Sanjit and hello. Again, I think you've noted, we said that we experienced strength in our enterprise segment and stability in our SMB segment. And that continued throughout the quarter. As far as the more recent trends, for what we're seeing towards the end of the quarter and also in July, very similar trends to what we saw in Q2 and for the first half of the year. So a continuation of higher usage growth than we saw in the comparable periods in the previous year. Sanjit Kumar Singh Morgan Stanley, Research Division Understood. And Oli, maybe for you. I know at the Investor Day, you sort of outlined the sort of thoughts and strategy on M&A and sort of identified the criteria. It sounds like your corp dev team sees a lot of opportunities, but the bar was pretty high was the message from the Investor Day a couple of months ago. I wanted just to sort of double check your latest thinking on the M&A strategy with respect to potentially being -- looking at more strategic or transformational, larger-sized deals. Has anything sort of changed in the way you view M&A as part of the Datadog growth strategy? Olivier Pomel Co-Founder, CEO & Director So no, there's no change to the way we see things. Because we have this platform strategy where we're building a consolidator, and we're bringing together many different use cases into one shared platform, we have very broad interest and a very ambitious road map in many different directions. So as a result, we cast a very wide net when it comes to M&A. There's many possible potential fits for us. So historically, we've been very successful with doing a lot of small and medium-sized deals. At any point in time, we're going to look at a lot of deals that might be small or big. We expect the bigger deal to be fewer and far between, and the bar is very high for those. And today, we're also not looking into anything that would be very material to the business. Operator [Operator Instructions] And our next question comes from the line of Raimo Lenschow with Barclays. Raimo Lenschow Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division Has there been any impact, or what are you seeing in terms of as a reaction from customers around the Crowdstrike outage? Because that's obviously an event that impacted the whole industry. You guys, I'm sure, kind of saw some of the ramifications there. Just talk a little bit about how that impacted you in the quarter, but also what it means to customer conversations. Olivier Pomel Co-Founder, CEO & Director