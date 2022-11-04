Datadog : DDOG 3Q22 Transcript

DATADOG, INC. FQ3 2022 EARNINGS CALL NOV 03, 2022

Olivier Pomel

Co-Founder, CEO & Director

Thanks, Yuka, and thank you all for joining us this morning. We are pleased to report strong results in Q3 as we continued to execute on our platform vision. Let me start with a review of our financial performance.

In Q3, revenue was $437 million, an increase of 61% year-over-year and above the high end of our guidance range. We had about 22,200 customers, up from about 17,500 in the year ago quarter. We ended the quarter with about 2,600 customers with ARR of $100,000 or more, up from about 1,800 in the year ago quarter. These customers generated about 85% of our ARR.

We generated free cash flow of $67 million, with a free cash flow margin of 15%. And our dollar-based net retention rates continue to be over 130% as customers increase their usage and adopted more products.

Next, our platform strategy continues to resonate in the market. At the end of Q3, 80% of customers were using 2 or more products, up from 77% a year ago. 40% of customers were using 4 or more products, up from 31% a year ago, and 16% of our customers were using 6 or more products, up from 8% a year ago. We continue to be pleased with this continued adoption of multiple products in our platform, which indicates the additional value we are bringing to our customers.

We continue to see strong ARR growth with our newer offerings, and our products introduced since 2019, which excludes infrastructure monitoring, core APM and log management, remain in hypergrowth mode. I also want to highlight a couple of our newer products, Database Monitoring and CI Visibility. We started charging for these products 3 and 2 quarters ago, respectively, and each has already exceeded 8 figures in ARR and more than 1,000 customers. And as we are further developing them, we are confident these products will lead to a broader set of use cases for a larger set of customers over time.