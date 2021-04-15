Log in
Datadog : Announces Date of First Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Earnings Call

04/15/2021 | 04:06pm EDT
NEW YORK, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG), the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications, today announced that it will report its first quarter fiscal year 2021 financial results after the U.S. financial markets close on Thursday, May 6, 2021.

In conjunction with this announcement, Datadog will host a conference call on Thursday, May 6, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the Company's financial results and financial guidance. To access this call, dial 800-697-5978 (domestic) or 630-691-2750 (international). The conference ID number is 8901366. A live webcast of this conference call will be available on the "Investor Relations" page of the Company's website (www.datadoghq.com), and a replay will be archived on the website as well.

About Datadog

Datadog is the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications. Our SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring and log management to provide unified, real-time observability of our customers' entire technology stack. Datadog is used by organizations of all sizes and across a wide range of industries to enable digital transformation and cloud migration, drive collaboration among development, operations, security and business teams, accelerate time to market for applications, reduce time to problem resolution, secure applications and infrastructure, understand user behavior and track key business metrics.

Contact Information

Brian Denyeau
ICR, Inc.
(646) 277-1251
IR@datadog.com

Martin Bergman
Datadog Communications
(866) 329-4466
Press@datadog.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/datadog-announces-date-of-first-quarter-fiscal-year-2021-earnings-call-301269989.html

SOURCE Datadog, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2021
