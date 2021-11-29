Log in
    D6H   DE000A0JC8S7

DATAGROUP SE

(D6H)
DATAGROUP : Asserts Itself Again at the Top for Customer Satisfaction

11/29/2021 | 04:10am EST
Pliezhausen, 29 November 2021. In the current study on IT outsourcing in Germany by the market research institute Whitelane and the consulting company Navisco AG, DATAGROUP once again achieves top marks and lands in fourth place in the customer satisfaction ranking. Customers particularly appreciate the flexibility, the profound understanding of business processes and the transformation services of DATAGROUP.

For the IT Outsourcing Study Germany, more than 180 outsourcing customers were surveyed, who together hold around 500 outsourcing contracts and around 330 cloudsourcing contracts. The study is the most comprehensive study of the IT outsourcing market in Germany. With a customer satisfaction of 81% out of a general customer satisfaction of all providers in the study of 74%, DATAGROUP reaches fourth place. For the seventh year in a row, the IT service provider DATAGROUP thus occupies one of the top ranks.

In the areas of contract flexibility, business understanding and transformation, DATAGROUP is ahead of all providers in first place. In the area of cloud capability, DATAGROUP again performs excellently with second place.

"For us, it is crucial to know our customers and their processes precisely in order to be able to offer them exactly the IT services that will help them and their company move forward," says Andreas Baresel, Chief Production Officer at DATAGROUP.

With the core product CORBOX, a modular and flexibly combinable suite of IT services, DATAGROUP covers the entire spectrum of IT services as a full IT outsourcer. All service processes are certified according to ISO 20000, standardised and quality assured. This makes IT easy for customers so that they can fully concentrate on their core business. The latter was also cited by companies as the main reason why they would like to rely more on outsourcing in the future.

In this context, CORBOX also acts as a cloud enabling platform, in whose offer DATAGROUP integrates existing cloud solutions, refines them with additional services and combines them with its own cloud and outsourcing services in a modular way. DATAGROUP is a one-stop shop for the cloud and offers a broad spectrum from the management of sensitive data in a private cloud from one of DATAGROUP's data centres in Germany to public cloud services and hybrid models.

Max H.-H. Schaber, CEO of DATAGROUP: "The study confirms that we score with our know-how about customer processes as well as with our deep IT expertise. The satisfaction of our customers is very important for us, so we are all the more pleased about the great result."

About DATAGROUP

DATAGROUP is one of the leading German IT service companies. Some 3,500 employees at locations across Germany design, implement, and operate IT infrastructures and business applications such as SAP. With its CORBOX product, DATAGROUP is a full-service provider, supporting global IT workplaces for medium and large enterprises as well as public authorities. The company is growing organically and through acquisitions. The acquisitions strategy is particularly noted for its optimal integration of new companies. DATAGROUP is actively participating in the IT service market's consolidation process with its "buy and turn around" and its "buy and build" strategy.

About Whitelane Research

Whitelane Research is an independent organization that focuses exclusively on IT outsourcing throughout Europe. In its unique and comprehensive annual IT Outsourcing Surveys, Whitelane interviews the CIOs of the organizations with the highest IT spending in different countries about their outsourcing plans and service providers. Further information can be found at www.whitelane.com.

About Navisco AG

With a good 20 years of focus and expertise from over 400 projects in the area of IT benchmarks, sourcing and IT transformation, Navisco AG is one of the leading independent sourcing consultants in Germany, Austria and Switzerland. We support international corporations in optimizing their IT organization, application landscape and infrastructure services in order to drive the digitalization of their business. Further information is available at www.navisco.com.

Disclaimer

Datagroup SE published this content on 29 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 November 2021 09:09:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
