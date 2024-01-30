DATAGROUP Becomes First Company in Germany to Achieve Gold Zero Waste Certification
January 30, 2024 at 01:29 am EST
Share
EQS-News: DATAGROUP SE
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
DATAGROUP Becomes First Company in Germany to Achieve Gold Zero Waste Certification
30.01.2024 / 07:28 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Pliezhausen, 30.01.2024. In its journey towards greater sustainability and climate neutrality by 2024, DATAGROUP has reached a significant milestone at its locations in Pliezhausen and Leinfelden. The company has become the first in Germany to attain the coveted Gold status in Zero-Waste certification (DIN SPEC 91436). This recognition highlights the commitment of the subsidiary DATAGROUP Stuttgart to responsible resource management and sends a clear signal for sustainable corporate governance.
The Zero-Waste certification (DIN SPEC 91436), audited and awarded by TÜV SÜD, aims to conserve resources through responsible production and consumption. The certification comes in three maturity levels, from Bronze to Gold. To achieve the coveted Gold certification, a company must demonstrate that at least 95% of its generated waste is returned to the recycling loop. The DATAGROUP subsidiary at the Pliezhausen and Leinfelden locations is the first company in Germany and one of the few in Europe to receive the Gold-level certification. The recycling rate at these locations even stands at an impressive 96%.
"Our stated goal is to become carbon neutral by 2024," says Sascha Patka, Business Unit Manager at DATAGROUP. "On this journey, we have made excellent progress this year. However, sustainability is much more than just CO2 avoidance. We approach the issue comprehensively and are proud to have achieved Gold status in the Zero-Waste category."
The IT service provider DATAGROUP has been committed to sustainability for years, with the subsidiaries in Leinfelden and Pliezhausen playing a pioneering role within the company. The company continues to expand its commitment in this area gradually.
"Certifications like Zero Waste are a crucial element of our sustainability strategy," explains Martin Voelker, Managing Director at DATAGROUP. "Equally important to us is the corporate culture, where awareness of sustainability and commitment plays a central role."
"As a company, we are aware of our responsibility. Therefore, we consistently and continuously expand our engagement in environmental and social areas. We are delighted to be pioneers in Germany at these two locations," says Andreas Baresel, CEO of DATAGROUP. The company has regularly published a sustainability report since 2020."
About DATAGROUP
DATAGROUP is one of the leading German IT service providers. Some 3,500 employees at locations across Germany design, implement, and operate IT infrastructures and business applications. With its CORBOX product, DATAGROUP is a full-service provider, supporting global IT workplaces for medium and large enterprises as well as public authorities. DATAGROUP is growing organically and through acquisitions. The acquisition strategy is particularly noted for its optimal integration of new companies. DATAGROUP is actively participating in the consolidation process with its “buy and turn around” and its “buy and build” strategy.
Contact
Sarah Berger-Niemann
Corporate Communications presse@datagroup.de
30.01.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language:
English
Company:
DATAGROUP SE
Wilhelm-Schickard-Str. 7
72124 Pliezhausen
Germany
Phone:
+49 (0)7127 970 000
Fax:
+49 (0)7127 970 033
Internet:
www.datagroup.de
ISIN:
DE000A0JC8S7
WKN:
A0JC8S
Indices:
Scale 30
Listed:
Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London
Datagroup SE is Germany-based information technology (IT) service provider. Its service and product portfolio includes IT Consultation, which includes IT landscape transformation and IT landscape consulting; System Integration, such as mobile solutions, software development and interactive voice response language portals; Systems, Applications and Product (SAP) solutions, including SAP application lifecycle management, SAP business solutions, SAP Hana and SAP landscape transformation, as well as training and workshops. The Company offers CORBOX, a modul-based solution for IT outsourcing, including data center services, network services, end user services, application management services, SAP services, printing services, communication and collaboration services, big data services, service desk, security services, monitoring services, robotic process automation and continuity services.