    D6H   DE000A0JC8S7

DATAGROUP SE

(D6H)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05:33 2022-09-09 am EDT
61.40 EUR   +2.68%
05:00aDATAGROUP : Directors´ Dealings Notification
PU
04:40aDATAGROUP SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
08/23DATAGROUP SE Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended June 30, 2022
CI
DATAGROUP : Directors´ Dealings Notification

09/09/2022 | 05:00am EDT
Directors' Dealings

09. September 2022

DATAGROUP SE: Notification on Directors Dealings according to Art. 19 MAR

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name

Name and legal constitution: Dr. Sabine Laukemann

2. Reason for the notification

  1. Position / Status: Member of the Executive Board of DATAGROUP SE
  2. Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction

  1. Name: DATAGROUP SE
  2. LEI: 391200NEYPQM7LC12H89

4. Details of the transaction(s)

  1. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
    Type:Share

ISIN:DE000A0JC8S7

b) Nature of Transaction: Purchase

IT's that simple.

c) Price and Volume

Price(s)Volume

60.00 EUR

245

d) Aggregated Information

aggregated volume:

14,700.00 EUR

Price

60.00 EUR

  1. Date of Transaction: 2022-09-08
  2. Place of Transaction: Xetra

Disclaimer

Datagroup SE published this content on 09 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2022 08:59:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 499 M 497 M 497 M
Net income 2022 27,5 M 27,4 M 27,4 M
Net Debt 2022 111 M 110 M 110 M
P/E ratio 2022 18,1x
Yield 2022 1,83%
Capitalization 498 M 497 M 497 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,22x
EV / Sales 2023 1,08x
Nbr of Employees 3 500
Free-Float 98,8%
Technical analysis trends DATAGROUP SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 59,80 €
Average target price 97,17 €
Spread / Average Target 62,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andreas Baresel Chief Executive Officer
Oliver Thomas Chief Financial Officer
Heinz Erwin Friedrich Hilgert Chairman-Supervisory Board
Tobias Hüttner Chief Information Officer
Hans-Hermann Schaber Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DATAGROUP SE-38.35%497
ACCENTURE PLC-30.54%182 148
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-15.21%145 479
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-1.88%100 530
INFOSYS LIMITED-21.82%77 654
SNOWFLAKE INC.-47.02%57 415