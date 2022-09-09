DATAGROUP : Directors´ Dealings Notification
Directors' Dealings
09. September 2022
DATAGROUP SE: Notification on Directors Dealings according to Art. 19 MAR
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
Name and legal constitution: Dr. Sabine Laukemann
2. Reason for the notification
Position / Status: Member of the Executive Board of DATAGROUP SE
Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction
Name: DATAGROUP SE
LEI: 391200NEYPQM7LC12H89
4. Details of the transaction(s)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN:
DE000A0JC8S7
b) Nature of Transaction: Purchase
c) Price and Volume
Price(s)
Volume
d) Aggregated Information
aggregated volume:
14,700.00 EUR
Price
60.00 EUR
Date of Transaction: 2022-09-08
Place of Transaction: Xetra
Disclaimer
Datagroup SE published this content on 09 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2022 08:59:12 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
