Directors' Dealings

04. September 2023

DATAGROUP SE: Notification on Directors Dealings according to Art. 19 MAR

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name

Name and legal constitution: Nicolai Baresel

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / Status: Person closely associated with:

Andreas Baresel Member of the management board (CEO) of DATAGROUP SE b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction

  1. Name: DATAGROUP SE
  2. LEI: 391200NEYPQM7LC12H89

4. Details of the transaction(s)

  1. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
    Type:Share

ISIN:DE000A0JC8S7

b) Nature of Transaction: Purchase

c) Price and Volume

Price(s)

Volume

54,00 EUR

216,00 EUR

d) Aggregated Information

aggregated volume:

216,00 EUR

Price

54,00 EUR

  1. Date of Transaction: 2023-08-29, +02.00
  2. Place of Transaction: Tradegate
  1. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
    Type:Share

ISIN:DE000A0JC8S7

  1. Nature of Transaction: Purchase Price and Volume

Price(s)

Volume

53,40 EUR

3.204,00 EUR

53,40 EUR

1.922,40 EUR

d) Aggregated Information

aggregated volume:

5.126,40 EUR

Price

53,40 EUR

  1. Date of Transaction: 2023-08-30, +02.00
  2. Place of Transaction: Tradegate

