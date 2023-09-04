Datagroup SE is Germany-based information technology (IT) service provider. Its service and product portfolio includes IT Consultation, which includes IT landscape transformation and IT landscape consulting; System Integration, such as mobile solutions, software development and interactive voice response language portals; Systems, Applications and Product (SAP) solutions, including SAP application lifecycle management, SAP business solutions, SAP Hana and SAP landscape transformation, as well as training and workshops. The Company offers CORBOX, a modul-based solution for IT outsourcing, including data center services, network services, end user services, application management services, SAP services, printing services, communication and collaboration services, big data services, service desk, security services, monitoring services, robotic process automation and continuity services.