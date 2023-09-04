DATAGROUP SE: Notification on Directors Dealings according to Art. 19 MAR
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
Name and legal constitution: Nicolai Baresel
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / Status: Person closely associated with:
Andreas Baresel Member of the management board (CEO) of DATAGROUP SE b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction
Name: DATAGROUP SE
LEI: 391200NEYPQM7LC12H89
4. Details of the transaction(s)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type:Share
ISIN:DE000A0JC8S7
b) Nature of Transaction: Purchase
c) Price and Volume
Price(s)
Volume
54,00 EUR
216,00 EUR
d) Aggregated Information
aggregated volume:
216,00 EUR
Price
54,00 EUR
Date of Transaction: 2023-08-29, +02.00
Place of Transaction: Tradegate
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type:Share
ISIN:DE000A0JC8S7
Nature of Transaction: Purchase Price and Volume
Price(s)
Volume
53,40 EUR
3.204,00 EUR
53,40 EUR
1.922,40 EUR
d) Aggregated Information
aggregated volume:
5.126,40 EUR
Price
53,40 EUR
Date of Transaction: 2023-08-30, +02.00
Place of Transaction: Tradegate
Disclaimer
Datagroup SE published this content on 04 September 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2023 15:17:07 UTC.
Datagroup SE is Germany-based information technology (IT) service provider. Its service and product portfolio includes IT Consultation, which includes IT landscape transformation and IT landscape consulting; System Integration, such as mobile solutions, software development and interactive voice response language portals; Systems, Applications and Product (SAP) solutions, including SAP application lifecycle management, SAP business solutions, SAP Hana and SAP landscape transformation, as well as training and workshops. The Company offers CORBOX, a modul-based solution for IT outsourcing, including data center services, network services, end user services, application management services, SAP services, printing services, communication and collaboration services, big data services, service desk, security services, monitoring services, robotic process automation and continuity services.