Directors' Dealings

27. March 2024

DATAGROUP SE: Notification on Directors Dealings according to Art. 19 MAR

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name

Name and legal constitution: Andreas Baresel

2. Reason for the notification

  • a) Position / Status: Member of the Management Board of DATAGROUP SE

  • b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction

  • a) Name: DATAGROUP SE

  • b) LEI: 391200NEYPQM7LC12H89

4. Details of the transaction(s)

  • a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

    Type:

    Share

    ISIN:

    DE000A0JC8S7

  • b) Nature of Transaction: Purchase

  • c) Price and Volume

Price(s)

Volume

41,20 EUR

2.348,40 EUR

41,30 EUR

10.366,30 EUR

  • 41,35 EUR

  • 41,45 EUR

41,50 EUR

3.308,00 EUR

8.290,00 EUR

498,00 EUR

  • d) Aggregated Information aggregated volume:

    24.810,70 EUR

    Price

    41,3512 EUR

  • e) Date of Transaction: 2024-03-25, +01.00

  • f) Place of Transaction: Xetra, MIC: XETR

