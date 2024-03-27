Real-time Estimate
Tradegate
04:43:03 2024-03-27 am EDT
5-day change
1st Jan Change
43.2
EUR
-0.12%
+6.23%
-24.22%
DATAGROUP : Directors´ Dealings Notification
March 27, 2024 at 04:19 am EDT
Directors' Dealings
27. March 2024
DATAGROUP SE: Notification on Directors Dealings according to Art. 19 MAR
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
Name and legal constitution: Andreas Baresel
2. Reason for the notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type:
Share
ISIN:
DE000A0JC8S7
b) Nature of Transaction: Purchase
c) Price and Volume
Price(s)
Volume
41,20 EUR
2.348,40 EUR
41,30 EUR
10.366,30 EUR
Page 1 of 2
41,50 EUR
3.308,00 EUR
8.290,00 EUR
498,00 EUR d) Aggregated Information aggregated volume:
24.810,70 EUR
Price
41,3512 EUR
e) Date of Transaction: 2024-03-25, +01.00
f) Place of Transaction: Xetra, MIC: XETR
Page 2 of 2 Attachments
Original Link
Original Document
Permalink
Disclaimer Datagroup SE published this content on
27 March 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
27 March 2024 08:18:03 UTC.
Datagroup to Buy Germany-based ISC Innovative Systems Consulting
Mar. 25
MT
Datagroup to Buy Germany-based ISC Innovative Systems Consulting
Mar. 25
MT
DATAGROUP SE Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended December 31, 2023
Feb. 20
CI
Transcript : DATAGROUP SE, Q1 2024 Earnings Call, Feb 20, 2024
Feb. 20
Germany's Datagroup Buys Local Peer iT Total
Jan. 09
MT
DATAGROUP SE acquired It Total Ag.
Jan. 08
CI
DATAGROUP SE Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended September 30, 2023
Nov. 21
CI
Transcript : DATAGROUP SE, 2023 Earnings Call, Nov 21, 2023
Nov. 21
DATAGROUP SE(XTRA:D6H) dropped from S&P Global BMI Index
23-09-18
CI
DATAGROUP SE Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended June 30, 2023
23-08-24
CI
Transcript : DATAGROUP SE, Q3 2023 Earnings Call, Aug 24, 2023
23-08-24
Stadtwerke Neuss Decides to Partner with Datagroup for A Full Outourcing
23-08-08
CI
Datagroup Wins EUR12 Million Extension to IT Outsourcing Deal with Currenta
23-06-13
MT
DATAGROUP SE Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended March 31, 2023
23-05-23
CI
Transcript : DATAGROUP SE, Q2 2023 Earnings Call, May 23, 2023
23-05-23
DATAGROUP SE acquired Systemzwo Gmbh.
23-04-04
CI
DATAGROUP SE acquired remaining 30% stake in URANO Informationssysteme GmbH.
23-04-03
CI
Datagroup Secures EUR70 Million Funding for Growth, Acquisitions
23-03-06
MT
DATAGROUP SE Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended December 31, 2022
23-02-21
CI
Transcript : DATAGROUP SE, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, Feb 21, 2023
23-02-21
Transcript : DATAGROUP SE, 2022 Earnings Call, Jan 20, 2023
23-01-20
DATAGROUP SE Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended September 30, 2022
22-11-22
CI
Transcript : DATAGROUP SE, 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 22, 2022
22-11-22
DATAGROUP SE Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended June 30, 2022
22-08-23
CI
Transcript : DATAGROUP SE, Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 23, 2022
22-08-23 Duration Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period Day Week
More charts
Datagroup SE is Germany-based information technology (IT) service provider. Its service and product portfolio includes IT Consultation, which includes IT landscape transformation and IT landscape consulting; System Integration, such as mobile solutions, software development and interactive voice response language portals; Systems, Applications and Product (SAP) solutions, including SAP application lifecycle management, SAP business solutions, SAP Hana and SAP landscape transformation, as well as training and workshops. The Company offers CORBOX, a modul-based solution for IT outsourcing, including data center services, network services, end user services, application management services, SAP services, printing services, communication and collaboration services, big data services, service desk, security services, monitoring services, robotic process automation and continuity services.
More about the company
Last Close Price
43.25
EUR
Average target price
76.75
EUR
Spread / Average Target
+77.46% Consensus
+951% of historical
performance
More than 20 years
at your side
Our Experts
are here for you
OUR EXPERTS ARE HERE FOR YOU
Monday - Friday 9am-12pm / 2pm-6pm GMT + 1