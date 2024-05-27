Directors' Dealings

27. May 2024

DATAGROUP SE: Notification on Directors Dealings according to Art. 19 MAR

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name

Name and legal constitution: Gerdaro Beteiligungsverwaltungs GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

  1. Person closely associated with: First Name: Andreas
    Las Name: Baresel
    Position: Member of the Management Board of DATAGROUP SE
  2. Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction

  1. Name: DATAGROUP SE
  2. LEI: 391200NEYPQM7LC12H89

4. Details of the transaction(s)

  1. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
    Type:Share

ISIN:DE000A0JC8S7

  1. Nature of Transaction: Purchase
  2. Price and Volume

Price(s)

Volume

49,66685 EUR

49.666,85 EUR

d) Aggregated Information

aggregated volume:

49.666,85 EUR

Price

49,66685 EUR

  1. Date of Transaction: 2024-05-23, +02.00
  2. Place of Transaction: XETRA, MIC: XETR

