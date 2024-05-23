Report of DATAGROUP SE, Pliezhausen for the First Half of 2023/2024
Overview of Key Figures
Figures in TEUR
Changes yoy
H1
H1
Changes yoy
Q2
Q2
2023/2024
2022/2023 1
2023/2024
2022/2023 1
Revenues
1,700
0.7%
248,747
100.0%
247,047
100.0%
6,838
5.7%
127,678
100.0%
120,840
100.0%
thereof services
5,813
2.9%
207,146
83.3%
201,333
81.5%
1,606
1.6%
102,357
80.2%
100,751
83.4%
thereof solutions & consulting
-4,276
-9.4%
41,423
16.7%
45,699
18.5%
5,122
25.8%
25,000
19.6%
19,878
16.4%
thereof other / consolidation
162
1,082.5%
177
0.1%
15
0.0%
110
52.2%
321
0.3%
211
0.2%
Other own work capitalised
1,074
128.3%
1,911
0.8%
837
0.3%
1,600
412.2%
1,988
1.6%
388
0.3%
Change in capitalized contractual costs
-105
9.0%
-1,268
-0.5%
-1,163
-0.5%
233
-52.2%
-214
-0.2%
-447
-0.4%
Total revenues
2,668
1.1%
249,390
100.3%
246,721
99.9%
8,671
7.2%
129,452
101.4%
120,781
100.0%
Material expenses / Expenses for
-5,567
-7.1%
72,499
29.1%
78,066
31.6%
2,991
8.6%
37,620
29.5%
34,630
28.7%
purchased services
Gross profit
8,236
4.9%
176,891
71.1%
168,655
68.3%
5,681
6.6%
91,832
71.9%
86,151
71.3%
Personnel expenses
11,296
9.6%
128,606
51.7%
117,310
47.5%
6,130
10.3%
65,721
51.5%
59,590
49.3%
Other income etc.
2,701
57.3%
7,414
3.0%
4,713
1.9%
1,205
61.8%
3,153
2.5%
1,949
1.6%
Other expenses etc.
1,000
6.0%
17,639
7.1%
16,639
6.7%
957
10.9%
9,724
7.6%
8,767
7.3%
EBITDA
-1,359
-3.4%
38,060
15.3%
39,419
16.0%
-202
-1.0%
19,541
15.3%
19,743
16.3%
Other depreciation
207
1.6%
13,053
5.2%
12,846
5.2%
72
1.1%
6,669
5.2%
6,597
5.5%
EBITA
-1,566
-5.9%
25,007
10.1%
26,573
10.8%
-274
-2.1%
12,872
10.1%
13,146
10.9%
Depreciation from PPA
482
12.8%
4,246
1.7%
3,764
1.5%
383
20.7%
2,228
1.7%
1,845
1.5%
EBIT
-2,048
-9.0%
20,761
8.3%
22,809
9.2%
-657
-5.8%
10,644
8.3%
11,301
9.4%
Financial result
-1,262
109.8%
-2,410
-1.0%
-1,149
-0.5%
-505
66.6%
-1,262
-1.0%
-758
-0.6%
EBT
-3,309
-15.3%
18,351
7.4%
21,660
8.8%
-1,161
-11.0%
9,382
7.3%
10,543
8.7%
Taxes on income and profit
-1,180
-16.5%
5,974
2.4%
7,154
2.9%
-217
-6.6%
3,053
2.4%
3,270
2.7%
Net income
-2,129
-14.7%
12,377
5.0%
14,506
5.9%
-943
-13.0%
6,330
5.0%
7,273
6.0%
- The accounting regulations have been adjusted with regard to the assessment of revenue recognition in relation to agent activity from licensing transactions. This leads to a reduction in sales revenue and the same amount in material costs. In order to ensure comparability of the previous year's financial statements, sales revenue and material costs in the previous comparable halfyear H1 2022/2023 were reduced by EUR 4,000,000.00 respectively in the previous comparable quarter Q1 2022/2023 by EUR 2,500,000.00.
Figures in TEUR
Changes yoy
H1
H1
Changes yoy
Q2
Q2
2023/2024
2022/2023 1
2023/2024
2022/2023 1
Shares (in 1,000 pieces)
8.331
8.331
8.331
8.331
Plus treasury shares
18
18
18
18
(in 1,000 pieces)
EPS
0.26 -14.7%
1.49
1.74
-0.11-13.0%
0.76
0.87
Tax rate
32.6%
33.0%
32.5%
31.0%
Angaben in TEUR
31.03.2024
30.09.2023
Balance sheet total
490,916
465,287
Equity
142,482
147,433
Equity ratio (in %)
29,0
31,7
Net Debt
142,303
112,574
Net Debt to EBITDA
1.87
1.40
DATAGROUP with high level of incoming orders and slight increase in revenue in H1 2023/2024
Dear Shareholders,
Dear Business Partners, Dear Customers,
Dear Employees,
DATAGROUP continues its positive trend. This is why we are pleased to report about the successful first half of the new fiscal year!
DATAGROUP continues to pursue its growth strategy to seize opportunities as best as possible: by concentrating on the CORBOX core business with managed IT services, whilst at the same time focusing on the future fields of artificial intelligence, cyber security, and cloud technologies as well as on inorganic growth through acquisitions. This strategy is beginning to bear fruit.
Demand for our CORBOX IT Services is particularly encouraging. They span from full IT outsourcing, in other words the management of the entire IT of a customer, to individual IT services such as managed cloud services, end user services or SAP services. Incoming orders have already added up to an annual sales volume of over EUR 21m in the current fiscal year and thus were significantly higher by mid-year than in the entire last fiscal year. The most recent renowned addition to our portfolio is EEW Energy from Waste GmbH (EEW). EEW is one of the leading companies in waste disposal and energy supply in Germany and will make use of full IT outsourcing in the cloud with DATAGROUP. The contract that was signed in April has a term of five years and a sales volume of more than EUR 5m per year. Following a weaker first quarter, revenues thus have picked up noticeably in the second quarter and led to a slight increase after the first six months. Revenues in the first half rose from EUR 247.0m to EUR 248.7m. Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) declined to EUR 20.8m (PY: EUR 22.8m) as a result of investments of c. EUR 3m into our three future fields of artificial intelligence, cloud and cyber security. The EBIT margin was 8.3 % after 9.2 % in the prior-year period. To enhance the attractiveness of our service portfolio we continuously advance our standardized CORBOX services: by taking account of the wishes of our customers, for instance industry- specific cloud offerings, but also and mainly by integrating new technologies such as artificial intelligence and cyber security.
Thanks to using artificial intelligence in the production of IT services, we can significantly expand our service capacities without having to increase the staff. We also see great growth potential in cyber security since many companies can no longer meet the growing regulatory security requirements on their own infrastructures. Furthermore, we can and want to take advantage of cloud technologies. As operating and transformation services are increasingly moved to the cloud, cloud services become the dominant operating model. Alongside central organic growth, we nevertheless want to strengthen our strategic position by way of selective inorganic growth as well. Here, we focus on regional system houses on their path to becoming an
Seite 3 von 21
IT's that simple.
IT service provider, companies with strong digitization expertise, and IT service providers in the SME target market. These acquisitions provide us with access to new attractive customers and IT specialists, strengthen our service portfolio and increase our regional presence. Having taken over SAP specialist ISC Innovative Systems Consulting, SME service provider CONPLUS as well as IT service provider iT Total in southern Baden-Wurttemberg, we have successfully implemented this strategy in the first half of 2023/2024 as well. In view of the present results for the first half of the current fiscal year and the high level of incoming orders, we have every reason to be optimistic about the development in the next few months and entirely confirm our full-year forecast.
We thank our business partners, customers and shareholders for the confidence they have invested in us and our employees for their commitment.
Pliezhausen, 23 May 2024
DATAGROUP SE
Management Board
Andreas Baresel
Dr. Sabine Laukemann
Chief Executive Officer
Member of the Board
Interim Consolidated Management Report
Organizational and Legal Structure of the
DATAGROUP Group
DATAGROUP Group (as of 31 March 2024)
DATAGROUP SE is the holding company of IT service provider DATAGROUP (hereinafter "DATAGROUP" refers to the DATAGROUP Group), which is active throughout Germany. DATAGROUP SE mainly includes the entities listed in the diagram above.
The operating subsidiaries under the umbrella of DATAGROUP SE are divided into two segments: Services as well as Solutions and Consulting.
The central supply units, DATAGROUP Operations, DATAGROUP Enterprise Services, DATAGROUP Service Desk, and DATAGROUP Inshore Services are specialized production units, providing services for the DATAGROUP market units as internal competence and service centers within the DATAGROUP Group.
CENTRALIZATION WHERE NECESSARY, REGIONALITY WHERE POSSIBEL
In relation to the Group's organization, DATAGROUP pursues the strategy of an optimal combination of regional and central approaches. This allows for regional, collaborative partnerships with customers, enables us to preserve agility and quickly respond to regional characteristics. However, customers will see the same DATAGROUP at every point, and the individual companies benefit from the corporate brand.
Furthermore, individual services are centralized to benefit from synergies. In addition to the central supply units that are working for the individual companies, this also applies to central controlling, financing and management functions well as central services such as accounting, human resources and central IT services, which DATAGROUP SE provides for the group companies.
ACQUISITION STRATEGY CONTINUED
Since the IPO in 2006, DATAGROUP SE has acquired 34 companies. The acquisition strategy focuses on IT service companies headquartered in Germany. The company' acquisition strategy is based on four growth targets: Strengthening the regional footprint, expanding the customer portfolio, recruiting sought-after specialists, and extending the solution portfolio. DATAGROUP is systematically screening the market here. In particular, the following profiles are attractive: Regional system houses on their path to becoming an IT service provider strengthening the CORBOX core business, companies with strong digitization expertise, and IT service providers in the SME target market. DATAGROUP has two strategic approaches concerning the types of companies integrated: "buy-and-build" (i.e. the companies complement or strengthen DATAGROUP's existing service portfolio) and "buy-and-turnaround" (i.e. the acquired companies are in turnaround situations and in need of strategic restructuring).
DATAGROUP generally integrates the acquired companies into the Group. In this process, the individual companies often remain unchanged to maintain the agility of a mid-sized company as well as the customer relationships that to some extent have been existing for decades.
The companies are generally managed under the nationwide uniform DATAGROUP brand and newly acquired companies are renamed after a transition period.
Focus of Activity, Sales Markets and Competitive Position of
DATAGROUP
DATAGROUP is one of the leading IT service providers for German Mittelstand companies. The company is regularly among the Top 10 in relevant studies, including those of Lünendonk & Hossenfelder on the market for IT Consulting and IT Services in Germany, the Whitelane and Navisco study on Customer Satisfaction in IT Outsourcing in Germany, and the study by business magazine brand eins in cooperation with Statista on the best IT service providers in Germany.
DATAGROUP works exclusively for business customers and is mainly focused on German Mittelstand and large companies as well as public authorities. Personal closeness and contact at eye level to the customers distinguishes DATAGROUP as IT partner.
CORBOX: IT AS A SERVICE
The CORBOX (corporate IT out of the box) is the heart of the DATAGROUP portfolio. With this service portfolio, DATAGROUP provides customers with IT as a Service: From a modular service offering, which covers the entire range of a company's IT, customer choose those services which perfectly fit their company requirements. "IT's that simple" is the motto, which DATAGROUP pursues with CORBOX. DATAGROUP looks after the customers' IT so that they can focus on their core business.
The CORBOX services are flexible enough to cover an extremely broad range. Customers do not have to choose between two models, for instance between the operation of their IT in in the private or in the public cloud. Rather, DATAGROUP's CORBOX solutions build a bridge between the worlds and cover the entire spectrum in hybrid scenarios.
Defined service level agreements guarantee maximum performance and cost transparency. The security of all centralized CORBOX services is guaranteed by ISO 27001-certified DATAGROUP data centers (as a tenant
in so-called colocation centers) in Germany (Frankfurt am Main and Düsseldorf). Continuous monitoring of performance, capacities and security status guarantees high availability of the services.
CERTIFICATIONS AND CERTIFICATES
Since September 2012, DATAGROUP has been continuously certified according to ISO 20000 - the highest possible ISO certification for professional IT service management. DATAGROUP undergoes the extensive testing procedure on a regular basis to have the IT services aligned to industry standards and to improve them consistently. To this end, "DATAGROUP IT Service Management", the management system for the comprehensive business process, is reviewed once a year in internal and external audits according to the international standard ISO 20000. This includes all major services in the service catalog with all its processes and functions. The most recent surveillance audit by TÜV Süd Management Services GmbH was successfully completed in July 2023.
All CORBOX services are based on ISO 20000-certified processes according to ITIL® and meet the quality criteria of industrial production. Customers benefit from a consistently high process quality, service quality and security making corporate IT a reliable and efficient means of production for success in business.
The basis of the CORBOX is a holistic IT service management which in its core includes a state-of-the-art information security management system (ISMS). DATAGROUP ISMS is regularly certified for selected DATAGROUP companies and services according to ISO/IEC 27001 and expanded by ISO/IEC 27018 with a focus on the protection of personal data in cloud environments.
Additionally, the CORBOX services and the required IT operations management that is provided by DATAGROUP Operations GmbH are certified according to ISO 27001 on the basis of IT Grundschutz (BSI) and audited according to C5. Furthermore, individual subsidiaries of DATAGROUP are certified according to ISO 9001, ISO 14001, TISAX, TSI.Standard V4.1 Level 3 and audited according to IDW PS 951 Type 2 and ISAE 3402 Type 2. The central CORBOX cloud platforms are operated in a so-called colocation model in redundant data centers in Frankfurt and Düsseldorf. DATAGROUP has rented space of certified data center operators which provide the relevant specific expertise. These data centers have state-of-the-art equipment in terms of security, building technology, access control, fire protection and emergency power supply. They are made available by DATAGROUP as a complete service package. This approach reduces the capital intensity of the business, while it ensures the highest possible standard for the basic infrastructure of the Data Center. DATAGROUP operates its own hardware and software for the CORBOX cloud services in these data centers.
Environment
The energy crisis in 2022 and increased inflation have left their marks in the German economy. A strong decline in economic output has not materialized so far, however, the overall economy has not returned to growth either. The German Council of Economic Experts assumes that the German national economy will gradually start to recover in the course of 2024. The experts expect slight growth of 0.7 % in 2024.2 Back in November, the Council had still expected a decline of -0.2 % for 2024.3
- https://www.sachverstaendigenrat- wirtschaft.de/fileadmin/dateiablage/gutachten/jg202324/JG202324_Kapitel_1.pdf 3 https://www.sachverstaendigenrat- wirtschaft.de/fileadmin/dateiablage/gutachten/jg202223/JG202223_Kapitel_1.pdf
This is warranted by a significant downturn of the German economy in a European comparison. Both private households and the State have reduced consumer spending. While industrials and the construction industry still draw on their increased backlog of orders, the backlog as well as incoming orders have dropped significantly. Bottlenecks from manpower shortage add to this. Conversely, price increases are returning to normal. For 2023 and 2024, the Expert Council foresees average inflation rates of 6.1 % and 2.6 %.
However, Germany's digital economy continues its growth. Despite a difficult economic environment, Bitkom, Germany's digital association, expects sales to increase by 4.4 % to EUR 224.3bn in 2024. Consequently, the digital industry would grow 3-4 times stronger than the overall economy. The number of employees in this industry is projected to grow by 36,000 to 1.368 million in 2024 according to Bitkom.
As in the previous year, information technology is the most important growth driver. Bitkom states that turnover with platforms for developing, testing and providing software is growing at a disproportionate rate by 12.3 % to EUR 12.2bn - also driven by the current boom at Artificial Intelligence. Turnover with IT services is seen to grow by 4.8 % in 2024 according to Bitkom, and services around the cloud by as much as 17 %.4
The index of Bitkom and ifo-Institut for business expectations of the digital industry stood at -2.2 points in March, which is a significant improvement compared to -10.2 points in February. The figure for the current business situation improved by 1.2 points to 15.5 compared to February - the first month-on-month increase since July 2023.5 According to Bitkom, the digital industry's market volume will presumably grow by 4.4 % yoy in 2024 and thus rise to EUR 224.3bn.6
Revenue and Earnings
In H1 2023/2024, revenue was up by 0.7 % to TEUR 248,747 after TEUR 247,047 in the comparable prior- year period. Prior-year revenues amounted to TEUR 251,047 before the adjustment of revenue, which had been necessary to reflect agent activities in license business. The proportion of services increased to 83.3 % after 81.5 % in the previous year. Revenue from retail business in total revenue was 16.7 % (18.5 % in H1 2022/2023).
The business activities of the DATAGROUP Group primarily focus on Germany. The share of business abroad traditionally amounts to 1.0 %.
Gross profit increased disproportionately by 4.9 % yoy to TEUR 176,891 (H1 2022/2023: TEUR 168,655). The gross profit margin grew accordingly from 68.3 % to 71.1 %. Expenses for purchased services were reduced as the company has increasingly relied on internal resources. Material expenses / expenses for purchased services were down 7.1 % to TEUR 72,499 (adjusted for TEUR 78,066 in H1 2022/2023, material expenses were TEUR 82,066 before the adjustment of revenue, which had been necessary to reflect agent activities in license business). The increase in personnel expenses by 9.6 % to TEUR 128,606 (H1 2022/2023: TEUR 117,310) was mainly due to capacity building in the three future fields as well as to acquisitions. In the first half of 2023/2024, a total amount of c. EUR 3m was invested into the three future fields of AI, cybersecurity, and cloud technologies.
The EBITDA therefore declined by 3.4 % to TEUR 38,060 (H1 2022/2023: TEUR 39,419). Accordingly, the EBITDA margin was 15.3 % after 16.0 % in the comparable prior-year period.
- https://www.bitkom.org/Presse/Presseinformation/Digitalbranche-von-Krisen-unbeeindruckt
5 https://www.bitkom.org/Presse/Presseinformation/Digitalwirtschaft-wieder-optimistischer
6 https://www.bitkom.org/Marktdaten/ITK-Konjunktur/ITK-Markt-Deutschland
