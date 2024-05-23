Report of DATAGROUP SE, Pliezhausen for the First Half of 2023/2024

Overview of Key Figures Figures in TEUR Changes yoy H1 H1 Changes yoy Q2 Q2 2023/2024 2022/2023 1 2023/2024 2022/2023 1 Revenues 1,700 0.7% 248,747 100.0% 247,047 100.0% 6,838 5.7% 127,678 100.0% 120,840 100.0% thereof services 5,813 2.9% 207,146 83.3% 201,333 81.5% 1,606 1.6% 102,357 80.2% 100,751 83.4% thereof solutions & consulting -4,276 -9.4% 41,423 16.7% 45,699 18.5% 5,122 25.8% 25,000 19.6% 19,878 16.4% thereof other / consolidation 162 1,082.5% 177 0.1% 15 0.0% 110 52.2% 321 0.3% 211 0.2% Other own work capitalised 1,074 128.3% 1,911 0.8% 837 0.3% 1,600 412.2% 1,988 1.6% 388 0.3% Change in capitalized contractual costs -105 9.0% -1,268 -0.5% -1,163 -0.5% 233 -52.2% -214 -0.2% -447 -0.4% Total revenues 2,668 1.1% 249,390 100.3% 246,721 99.9% 8,671 7.2% 129,452 101.4% 120,781 100.0% Material expenses / Expenses for -5,567 -7.1% 72,499 29.1% 78,066 31.6% 2,991 8.6% 37,620 29.5% 34,630 28.7% purchased services Gross profit 8,236 4.9% 176,891 71.1% 168,655 68.3% 5,681 6.6% 91,832 71.9% 86,151 71.3% Personnel expenses 11,296 9.6% 128,606 51.7% 117,310 47.5% 6,130 10.3% 65,721 51.5% 59,590 49.3% Other income etc. 2,701 57.3% 7,414 3.0% 4,713 1.9% 1,205 61.8% 3,153 2.5% 1,949 1.6% Other expenses etc. 1,000 6.0% 17,639 7.1% 16,639 6.7% 957 10.9% 9,724 7.6% 8,767 7.3% EBITDA -1,359 -3.4% 38,060 15.3% 39,419 16.0% -202 -1.0% 19,541 15.3% 19,743 16.3% Other depreciation 207 1.6% 13,053 5.2% 12,846 5.2% 72 1.1% 6,669 5.2% 6,597 5.5% EBITA -1,566 -5.9% 25,007 10.1% 26,573 10.8% -274 -2.1% 12,872 10.1% 13,146 10.9% Depreciation from PPA 482 12.8% 4,246 1.7% 3,764 1.5% 383 20.7% 2,228 1.7% 1,845 1.5% EBIT -2,048 -9.0% 20,761 8.3% 22,809 9.2% -657 -5.8% 10,644 8.3% 11,301 9.4% Financial result -1,262 109.8% -2,410 -1.0% -1,149 -0.5% -505 66.6% -1,262 -1.0% -758 -0.6% EBT -3,309 -15.3% 18,351 7.4% 21,660 8.8% -1,161 -11.0% 9,382 7.3% 10,543 8.7% Taxes on income and profit -1,180 -16.5% 5,974 2.4% 7,154 2.9% -217 -6.6% 3,053 2.4% 3,270 2.7% Net income -2,129 -14.7% 12,377 5.0% 14,506 5.9% -943 -13.0% 6,330 5.0% 7,273 6.0% The accounting regulations have been adjusted with regard to the assessment of revenue recognition in relation to agent activity from licensing transactions. This leads to a reduction in sales revenue and the same amount in material costs. In order to ensure comparability of the previous year's financial statements, sales revenue and material costs in the previous comparable halfyear H1 2022/2023 were reduced by EUR 4,000,000.00 respectively in the previous comparable quarter Q1 2022/2023 by EUR 2,500,000.00. Seite 1 von 21 IT's that simple.

Figures in TEUR Changes yoy H1 H1 Changes yoy Q2 Q2 2023/2024 2022/2023 1 2023/2024 2022/2023 1 Shares (in 1,000 pieces) 8.331 8.331 8.331 8.331 Plus treasury shares 18 18 18 18 (in 1,000 pieces) EPS 0.26 -14.7% 1.49 1.74 -0.11-13.0% 0.76 0.87 Tax rate 32.6% 33.0% 32.5% 31.0% Angaben in TEUR 31.03.2024 30.09.2023 Balance sheet total 490,916 465,287 Equity 142,482 147,433 Equity ratio (in %) 29,0 31,7 Net Debt 142,303 112,574 Net Debt to EBITDA 1.87 1.40 Seite 2 von 21 IT's that simple.

DATAGROUP with high level of incoming orders and slight increase in revenue in H1 2023/2024 Dear Shareholders, Dear Business Partners, Dear Customers, Dear Employees, DATAGROUP continues its positive trend. This is why we are pleased to report about the successful first half of the new fiscal year! DATAGROUP continues to pursue its growth strategy to seize opportunities as best as possible: by concentrating on the CORBOX core business with managed IT services, whilst at the same time focusing on the future fields of artificial intelligence, cyber security, and cloud technologies as well as on inorganic growth through acquisitions. This strategy is beginning to bear fruit. Demand for our CORBOX IT Services is particularly encouraging. They span from full IT outsourcing, in other words the management of the entire IT of a customer, to individual IT services such as managed cloud services, end user services or SAP services. Incoming orders have already added up to an annual sales volume of over EUR 21m in the current fiscal year and thus were significantly higher by mid-year than in the entire last fiscal year. The most recent renowned addition to our portfolio is EEW Energy from Waste GmbH (EEW). EEW is one of the leading companies in waste disposal and energy supply in Germany and will make use of full IT outsourcing in the cloud with DATAGROUP. The contract that was signed in April has a term of five years and a sales volume of more than EUR 5m per year. Following a weaker first quarter, revenues thus have picked up noticeably in the second quarter and led to a slight increase after the first six months. Revenues in the first half rose from EUR 247.0m to EUR 248.7m. Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) declined to EUR 20.8m (PY: EUR 22.8m) as a result of investments of c. EUR 3m into our three future fields of artificial intelligence, cloud and cyber security. The EBIT margin was 8.3 % after 9.2 % in the prior-year period. To enhance the attractiveness of our service portfolio we continuously advance our standardized CORBOX services: by taking account of the wishes of our customers, for instance industry- specific cloud offerings, but also and mainly by integrating new technologies such as artificial intelligence and cyber security. Thanks to using artificial intelligence in the production of IT services, we can significantly expand our service capacities without having to increase the staff. We also see great growth potential in cyber security since many companies can no longer meet the growing regulatory security requirements on their own infrastructures. Furthermore, we can and want to take advantage of cloud technologies. As operating and transformation services are increasingly moved to the cloud, cloud services become the dominant operating model. Alongside central organic growth, we nevertheless want to strengthen our strategic position by way of selective inorganic growth as well. Here, we focus on regional system houses on their path to becoming an Seite 3 von 21 IT's that simple.

IT service provider, companies with strong digitization expertise, and IT service providers in the SME target market. These acquisitions provide us with access to new attractive customers and IT specialists, strengthen our service portfolio and increase our regional presence. Having taken over SAP specialist ISC Innovative Systems Consulting, SME service provider CONPLUS as well as IT service provider iT Total in southern Baden-Wurttemberg, we have successfully implemented this strategy in the first half of 2023/2024 as well. In view of the present results for the first half of the current fiscal year and the high level of incoming orders, we have every reason to be optimistic about the development in the next few months and entirely confirm our full-year forecast. We thank our business partners, customers and shareholders for the confidence they have invested in us and our employees for their commitment. Pliezhausen, 23 May 2024 DATAGROUP SE Management Board Andreas Baresel Dr. Sabine Laukemann Chief Executive Officer Member of the Board Seite 4 von 21 IT's that simple.

Interim Consolidated Management Report Organizational and Legal Structure of the DATAGROUP Group DATAGROUP Group (as of 31 March 2024) DATAGROUP SE is the holding company of IT service provider DATAGROUP (hereinafter "DATAGROUP" refers to the DATAGROUP Group), which is active throughout Germany. DATAGROUP SE mainly includes the entities listed in the diagram above. Seite 5 von 21 IT's that simple.

The operating subsidiaries under the umbrella of DATAGROUP SE are divided into two segments: Services as well as Solutions and Consulting. The central supply units, DATAGROUP Operations, DATAGROUP Enterprise Services, DATAGROUP Service Desk, and DATAGROUP Inshore Services are specialized production units, providing services for the DATAGROUP market units as internal competence and service centers within the DATAGROUP Group. CENTRALIZATION WHERE NECESSARY, REGIONALITY WHERE POSSIBEL In relation to the Group's organization, DATAGROUP pursues the strategy of an optimal combination of regional and central approaches. This allows for regional, collaborative partnerships with customers, enables us to preserve agility and quickly respond to regional characteristics. However, customers will see the same DATAGROUP at every point, and the individual companies benefit from the corporate brand. Furthermore, individual services are centralized to benefit from synergies. In addition to the central supply units that are working for the individual companies, this also applies to central controlling, financing and management functions well as central services such as accounting, human resources and central IT services, which DATAGROUP SE provides for the group companies. ACQUISITION STRATEGY CONTINUED Since the IPO in 2006, DATAGROUP SE has acquired 34 companies. The acquisition strategy focuses on IT service companies headquartered in Germany. The company' acquisition strategy is based on four growth targets: Strengthening the regional footprint, expanding the customer portfolio, recruiting sought-after specialists, and extending the solution portfolio. DATAGROUP is systematically screening the market here. In particular, the following profiles are attractive: Regional system houses on their path to becoming an IT service provider strengthening the CORBOX core business, companies with strong digitization expertise, and IT service providers in the SME target market. DATAGROUP has two strategic approaches concerning the types of companies integrated: "buy-and-build" (i.e. the companies complement or strengthen DATAGROUP's existing service portfolio) and "buy-and-turnaround" (i.e. the acquired companies are in turnaround situations and in need of strategic restructuring). DATAGROUP generally integrates the acquired companies into the Group. In this process, the individual companies often remain unchanged to maintain the agility of a mid-sized company as well as the customer relationships that to some extent have been existing for decades. The companies are generally managed under the nationwide uniform DATAGROUP brand and newly acquired companies are renamed after a transition period. Seite 6 von 21 IT's that simple.

Focus of Activity, Sales Markets and Competitive Position of DATAGROUP DATAGROUP is one of the leading IT service providers for German Mittelstand companies. The company is regularly among the Top 10 in relevant studies, including those of Lünendonk & Hossenfelder on the market for IT Consulting and IT Services in Germany, the Whitelane and Navisco study on Customer Satisfaction in IT Outsourcing in Germany, and the study by business magazine brand eins in cooperation with Statista on the best IT service providers in Germany. DATAGROUP works exclusively for business customers and is mainly focused on German Mittelstand and large companies as well as public authorities. Personal closeness and contact at eye level to the customers distinguishes DATAGROUP as IT partner. CORBOX: IT AS A SERVICE The CORBOX (corporate IT out of the box) is the heart of the DATAGROUP portfolio. With this service portfolio, DATAGROUP provides customers with IT as a Service: From a modular service offering, which covers the entire range of a company's IT, customer choose those services which perfectly fit their company requirements. "IT's that simple" is the motto, which DATAGROUP pursues with CORBOX. DATAGROUP looks after the customers' IT so that they can focus on their core business. The CORBOX services are flexible enough to cover an extremely broad range. Customers do not have to choose between two models, for instance between the operation of their IT in in the private or in the public cloud. Rather, DATAGROUP's CORBOX solutions build a bridge between the worlds and cover the entire spectrum in hybrid scenarios. Defined service level agreements guarantee maximum performance and cost transparency. The security of all centralized CORBOX services is guaranteed by ISO 27001-certified DATAGROUP data centers (as a tenant Seite 7 von 21 IT's that simple.

in so-called colocation centers) in Germany (Frankfurt am Main and Düsseldorf). Continuous monitoring of performance, capacities and security status guarantees high availability of the services. CERTIFICATIONS AND CERTIFICATES Since September 2012, DATAGROUP has been continuously certified according to ISO 20000 - the highest possible ISO certification for professional IT service management. DATAGROUP undergoes the extensive testing procedure on a regular basis to have the IT services aligned to industry standards and to improve them consistently. To this end, "DATAGROUP IT Service Management", the management system for the comprehensive business process, is reviewed once a year in internal and external audits according to the international standard ISO 20000. This includes all major services in the service catalog with all its processes and functions. The most recent surveillance audit by TÜV Süd Management Services GmbH was successfully completed in July 2023. All CORBOX services are based on ISO 20000-certified processes according to ITIL® and meet the quality criteria of industrial production. Customers benefit from a consistently high process quality, service quality and security making corporate IT a reliable and efficient means of production for success in business. The basis of the CORBOX is a holistic IT service management which in its core includes a state-of-the-art information security management system (ISMS). DATAGROUP ISMS is regularly certified for selected DATAGROUP companies and services according to ISO/IEC 27001 and expanded by ISO/IEC 27018 with a focus on the protection of personal data in cloud environments. Additionally, the CORBOX services and the required IT operations management that is provided by DATAGROUP Operations GmbH are certified according to ISO 27001 on the basis of IT Grundschutz (BSI) and audited according to C5. Furthermore, individual subsidiaries of DATAGROUP are certified according to ISO 9001, ISO 14001, TISAX, TSI.Standard V4.1 Level 3 and audited according to IDW PS 951 Type 2 and ISAE 3402 Type 2. The central CORBOX cloud platforms are operated in a so-called colocation model in redundant data centers in Frankfurt and Düsseldorf. DATAGROUP has rented space of certified data center operators which provide the relevant specific expertise. These data centers have state-of-the-art equipment in terms of security, building technology, access control, fire protection and emergency power supply. They are made available by DATAGROUP as a complete service package. This approach reduces the capital intensity of the business, while it ensures the highest possible standard for the basic infrastructure of the Data Center. DATAGROUP operates its own hardware and software for the CORBOX cloud services in these data centers. Environment The energy crisis in 2022 and increased inflation have left their marks in the German economy. A strong decline in economic output has not materialized so far, however, the overall economy has not returned to growth either. The German Council of Economic Experts assumes that the German national economy will gradually start to recover in the course of 2024. The experts expect slight growth of 0.7 % in 2024.2 Back in November, the Council had still expected a decline of -0.2 % for 2024.3 https://www.sachverstaendigenrat- wirtschaft.de/fileadmin/dateiablage/gutachten/jg202324/JG202324_Kapitel_1.pdf 3 https://www.sachverstaendigenrat- wirtschaft.de/fileadmin/dateiablage/gutachten/jg202223/JG202223_Kapitel_1.pdf Seite 8 von 21 IT's that simple.