DATAGROUP : Marius Martin, Dual Student at DATAGROUP, Wins Prize from the University Council of Mainz University of Applied Sciences

08/30/2021 | 08:22am EDT
Around 140,000 people in Germany are dependent on sign language interpreters. But interpreters are not always available. Marius Martin and Michael Darmstadt, graduates of the dual degree program in business informatics at Mainz University of Applied Sciences, wanted to find out whether it was possible to create a sign recognition system suitable for everyday use. The goal was that no extra hardware should be necessary for its use and that the system should allow fluent communication between deaf and hearing people with the help of technical support. Marius and Michael therefore researched a sign recognition system using a simple webcam and neural network. This was a challenge because sign language is complex and, like other languages, differs from country to country and region to region.

Approach

  • Use of the Google framework MediaPipe for hand and face recognition
  • Creation of training videos for training a neural network (over 3,000 videos from a total of 12 participants). For this purpose, they have created a website that allows even non-professionals to record such videos on the PC.
  • Extraction of the position data of the hands and face for each frame of the videos into CSV files.
  • Training of a neural network: Using Keras and Weights & Biases + Google Cloud resources, various configurations of neural networks were tested. Approx. 70 days of computing time.
  • Building a prototype based on the MediaPipe framework that can be compiled for Linux and later times for mobile devices.
  • The prototype is able to recognize 30 different signs of the German sign language. In a controlled environment, they achieved 96.7% accuracy.

Prize of the University Council

The practical orientation and the application of cutting-edge technologies convinced the University Council of the Mainz University of Applied Sciences, which awarded the work a prize. The prototype forms a good basis for further work in the field, which in the future could lead to an interpreter in your pocket that enables easy communication.

From DATAGROUP, Marius received special hardware with which neural networks can be trained, because not every standard computer has the necessary computing power. After graduation, he continues to work at DATAGROUP and is currently employed in the Media division as a consultant and software developer. 'The dual study program at DATAGROUP gave me the opportunity to combine theory with practice,' explains Marius. 'That's exactly how we approached our final thesis. It's nice that I was supported in this at DATAGROUP and still am today when I want to develop further and familiarize myself with new areas.'

Disclaimer

Datagroup SE published this content on 30 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2021 12:21:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 449 M 529 M 529 M
Net income 2021 19,1 M 22,5 M 22,5 M
Net Debt 2021 99,6 M 117 M 117 M
P/E ratio 2021 34,3x
Yield 2021 0,90%
Capitalization 654 M 771 M 771 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,68x
EV / Sales 2022 1,54x
Nbr of Employees 3 500
Free-Float 98,8%
Chart DATAGROUP SE
Duration : Period :
DATAGROUP SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DATAGROUP SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 78,50 €
Average target price 79,75 €
Spread / Average Target 1,59%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hans-Hermann Schaber Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Heinz Erwin Friedrich Hilgert Chairman-Supervisory Board
Tobias Hüttner Chief Information Officer
Hubert Deutsch Member-Supervisory Board
Carola Wittig Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DATAGROUP SE56.69%771
ACCENTURE PLC28.50%212 854
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.29.95%187 252
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION10.75%124 956
INFOSYS LIMITED36.07%98 631
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.18.59%88 407