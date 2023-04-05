Advanced search
    D6H   DE000A0JC8S7

DATAGROUP SE

(D6H)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  12:11:53 2023-04-05 pm EDT
66.45 EUR   -2.57%
DATAGROUP SE: DATAGROUP Acquires systemzwo GmbH and Strengthens its Presence in Ulm

04/05/2023 | 12:06pm EDT
EQS-News: DATAGROUP SE / Key word(s): Investment
DATAGROUP SE: DATAGROUP Acquires systemzwo GmbH and Strengthens its Presence in Ulm

05.04.2023 / 18:04 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Pliezhausen, 5 April 2023. DATAGROUP SE (WKN A0JC8S) acquires systemzwo GmbH, a system house which is based in Ulm. This acquisition will significantly expand its market presence in the Ulm region. systemzwo GmbH is the 30th acquisition of IT service provider DATAGROUP since its IPO in 2006.

systemzwo GmbH was founded in 2007 and supports Mittelstand companies in Ulm with a current headcount of 38 employees. Its customer portfolio is a substantial addition to the existing client base of DATAGOUP in this region. The IT service provider thus continues to expand its regional presence in Ulm and strengthens its business with its CORBOX IT service portfolio. The modular CORBOX services cover the full breadth of corporate IT from data center to service desk, and the services can be flexibly combined according to the customer’s needs.

“systemzwo GmbH is a very good addition to DATAGROUP. With this company that is rooted in the Ulm region, we are excellently positioned to continue to grow in the Ulm metropolitan region. We can assist our customers on site with our CORBOX IT service portfolio, giving them a solid basis for their business, and support their digital transformation”, explains Oliver Thome, Management Board member of DATAGROUP and responsible for Finances, Investor Relations and M&A.

“I am very much looking forward to becoming a part of DATAGROUP. It allows us to offer a long-term forward-looking perspective to our employees and customers and expand our existing business with the comprehensive IT services of DATAGROUP”, explains Björn Semjan, founder and Managing Director of systemzwo GmbH, who will continue to lead the business in his role as Managing Director.

This is the 30th acquisition of IT service provider DATAGROUP since the IPO in 2006. The acquisition of companies, which are a reasonable addition to the customer base, portfolio, or regional presence of DATAGROUP has been a part of the strategy from the very beginning.  Numerous successful acquisitions of the past are evidence of the well-proven approach “100 days DATAGROUP”. It enables DATAGROUP to grow quickly and develop new lines of business.

The transaction comprises 100 % of the shares in the company. systemzwo generated revenue of almost EUR 13m in the last fiscal year and will presumably be consolidated in the DATAGROUP Group with effect of 1 April 2023. The parties have agreed to keep the purchase price confidential.
 

Financial Calendar

03.-04.05.2023  Munich Capital Market Conference, Munich

15.-17.05.2023  Equity Forum Spring Conference, Frankfurt am Main​

23.05.2023  Publication of Q2 and H1 Results

23.-24.05.2023  Berenberg European Conference, Manhattan

31.05.-01.06.2023 Quirin Champions Conference, Frankfurt am Main

24.08.2023  Publication of Q3 Results

12.09.2023  Quirin Champions Conference, Frankfurt am Main

13.09.2023  Zurich Capital Market Conference, Zurich

18.09.2023   Berenberg and Goldman Sachs 12th German Corporate Conference, Munich​

18.-22.09.2023  12th Baader Investment Conference, Munich

09.-10.10.2023  SME Conference, Paris
 

Contact

DATAGROUP SE
Jelena Hauß
Corporate Communication
T +49 711 49005 10 157
presse@datagroup.de
 

About DATAGROUP

DATAGROUP is one of the leading German IT service companies. Some 3,500 employees at locations across Germany design, implement, and operate IT infrastructures and business applications such as SAP. With its CORBOX product, DATAGROUP is a full-service provider, supporting global IT workplaces for medium and large enterprises as well as public authorities. DATAGROUP is growing organically and through acquisitions. The acquisitions strategy is particularly noted for its optimal integration of new companies. DATAGROUP is actively participating in the IT service market’s consolidation process with its “buy and turn around” and its “buy and build” strategy.


05.04.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: DATAGROUP SE
Wilhelm-Schickard-Str. 7
72124 Pliezhausen
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)7127 970 000
Fax: +49 (0)7127 970 033
Internet: www.datagroup.de
ISIN: DE000A0JC8S7
WKN: A0JC8S
Indices: Scale 30
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London
EQS News ID: 1602449

 
End of News EQS News Service

1602449  05.04.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1602449&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
