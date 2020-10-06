Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  DATAGROUP SE    D6H   DE000A0JC8S7

DATAGROUP SE

(D6H)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 10/06 01:35:08 am
44.7 EUR   0.00%
01:30aDATAGROUP SE : DATAGROUP Presents ESG Report
EQ
09/01DATAGROUP : Presents Figures for the Third Quarter
PU
09/01DATAGROUP SE : DATAGROUP Presents Figures for the Third Quarter
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

DATAGROUP SE: DATAGROUP Presents ESG Report

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/06/2020 | 01:30am EDT

DGAP-News: DATAGROUP SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
DATAGROUP SE: DATAGROUP Presents ESG Report

06.10.2020 / 07:28
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

DATAGROUP Presents ESG Report
 

Pliezhausen, October 06, 2020: DATAGROUP presents for the first time an Environment, Social & Governance Report and brings together the numerous actions and guidelines of the company in one clear report.

"As a company we see ourselves as part of society. We bear responsibility for our employees, customers, investors and fellow human beings. We want to live up to this responsibility, both internally and externally", says Max H.-H. Schaber, CEO of DATAGROUP. In the course of the growth of the company and the associated ever increasing interest of investors, it was necessary to summarize the existing lived values in a clear report and make it accessible.

The ESG Report gives an overview of some of the key points of the corporate strategy - from the business model and sustainable growth to employees and social responsibility.

The ESG Report can be read and downloaded at datagroup.de/publications

 

CONTACT

Claudia Erning
Investor Relations
T +49 7127 970-015
F +49 7127 970-033
claudia.erning@datagroup.de


06.10.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: DATAGROUP SE
Wilhelm-Schickard-Str. 7
72124 Pliezhausen
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)7127 970 000
Fax: +49 (0)7127 970 033
Internet: www.datagroup.de
ISIN: DE000A0JC8S7
WKN: A0JC8S
Indices: Scale 30
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London
EQS News ID: 1138770

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1138770  06.10.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1138770&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about DATAGROUP SE
01:30aDATAGROUP SE : DATAGROUP Presents ESG Report
EQ
09/01DATAGROUP : Presents Figures for the Third Quarter
PU
09/01DATAGROUP SE : DATAGROUP Presents Figures for the Third Quarter
EQ
08/18DATAGROUP SE : ISG Next Gen Private / Hybrid Cloud: DATAGROUP Is Leader in Manag..
EQ
06/23DATAGROUP : Acquires Stake in Multi-Cloud Expert Cloudeteer
PU
06/23DATAGROUP SE : DATAGROUP Acquires Stake in Multi-Cloud Expert Cloudeteer
EQ
06/18DATAGROUP SE : New Lünendonk-List: DATAGROUP Is One of the Leading IT Service Pr..
EQ
06/10DATAGROUP : Robert Schmidt-Nia becomes Chairman of the International Press and T..
PU
05/14DATAGROUP : Publishes H1 2019/2020 Figures
PU
05/14DATAGROUP SE : DATAGROUP Publishes H1 2019/2020 Figures
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 370 M 437 M 437 M
Net income 2020 10,9 M 12,9 M 12,9 M
Net Debt 2020 99,0 M 117 M 117 M
P/E ratio 2020 34,2x
Yield 2020 1,68%
Capitalization 372 M 439 M 439 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,27x
EV / Sales 2021 1,16x
Nbr of Employees 2 700
Free-Float 98,8%
Chart DATAGROUP SE
Duration : Period :
DATAGROUP SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DATAGROUP SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 58,25 €
Last Close Price 44,70 €
Spread / Highest target 61,1%
Spread / Average Target 30,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hans-Hermann Schaber Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Heinz Erwin Friedrich Hilgert Chairman-Supervisory Board
Dirk Peters COO & Chief Service Management Officer
Tobias Hüttner Chief Information Officer
Helmut Mahler Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DATAGROUP SE-31.65%439
ACCENTURE PLC6.14%141 490
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES16.73%129 175
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-8.97%107 377
VMWARE, INC.-4.43%60 057
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-17.33%59 607
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group