DATAGROUP SE: DATAGROUP with record revenues and earnings – Guidance again exceeded
11/22/2022 | 02:06am EST
EQS-Ad-hoc: DATAGROUP SE / Key word(s): Annual Results
DATAGROUP SE: DATAGROUP with record revenues and earnings – Guidance again exceeded
22-Nov-2022 / 08:04 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
DATAGROUP with record revenues and earnings – Guidance again exceeded
Pliezhausen, 22 November 2022. DATAGROUP SE (WKN: A0JC8S) today publishes preliminary results for fiscal year 2021/2022 and again delivers record results. Revenue was up EUR56.7m or 12.8% to EUR501.4m in the fiscal year under review (PY: EUR 444.7m) and exceeded the guidance of EUR480m - EUR500m. Total revenue reached EUR128.6m in the fourth quarter, corresponding to an increase of 12.9% (PY: EUR113.9m). EBITDA grew by EUR9.2m or 13.6% to EUR76.5m (PY: EUR67.3m) in the entire fiscal year which was also above the guidance of EUR72m - EUR75m.
About DATAGROUP
DATAGROUP is one of the leading German IT service companies. Some 3,500 employees at locations across Germany design, implement, and operate IT infrastructures and business applications such as SAP. With its CORBOX product, DATAGROUP is a full-service provider, supporting global IT workplaces for medium and large enterprises as well as public authorities. The company is growing organically and through acquisitions. The acquisitions strategy is particularly noted for its optimal integration of new companies. DATAGROUP is actively participating in the IT service market’s consolidation process with its “buy and turn around” and its “buy and build” strategy.
Contact for further information
DATAGROUP SE
Claudia Erning
Wilhelm-Schickard-Str. 7
72124 Pliezhausen