DATAGROUP SE: DATAGROUP with record revenues and earnings – Guidance again exceeded

DATAGROUP with record revenues and earnings – Guidance again exceeded

Pliezhausen, 22 November 2022. DATAGROUP SE (WKN: A0JC8S) today publishes preliminary results for fiscal year 2021/2022 and again delivers record results. Revenue was up EUR 56.7m or 12.8 % to EUR 501.4m in the fiscal year under review (PY: EUR 444.7m) and exceeded the guidance of EUR 480m - EUR 500m. Total revenue reached EUR 128.6m in the fourth quarter, corresponding to an increase of 12.9 % (PY: EUR 113.9m). EBITDA grew by EUR 9.2m or 13.6 % to EUR 76.5m (PY: EUR 67.3m) in the entire fiscal year which was also above the guidance of EUR 72m - EUR 75m.



About DATAGROUP

DATAGROUP is one of the leading German IT service companies. Some 3,500 employees at locations across Germany design, implement, and operate IT infrastructures and business applications such as SAP. With its CORBOX product, DATAGROUP is a full-service provider, supporting global IT workplaces for medium and large enterprises as well as public authorities. The company is growing organically and through acquisitions. The acquisitions strategy is particularly noted for its optimal integration of new companies. DATAGROUP is actively participating in the IT service market’s consolidation process with its “buy and turn around” and its “buy and build” strategy.



