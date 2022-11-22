Advanced search
    D6H   DE000A0JC8S7

DATAGROUP SE

(D6H)
02:11 2022-11-22 am EST
65.00 EUR   +3.67%
02:10aDatagroup Se : DATAGROUP with record revenues and earnings – Guidance again exceeded
EQ
02:06aDatagroup Se : DATAGROUP with record revenues and earnings – Guidance again exceeded
EQ
10/06Datagroup Se : DATAGROUP signs outsourcing contract with LBS Südwest
EQ
DATAGROUP SE: DATAGROUP with record revenues and earnings – Guidance again exceeded

11/22/2022 | 02:06am EST
EQS-Ad-hoc: DATAGROUP SE / Key word(s): Annual Results
DATAGROUP SE: DATAGROUP with record revenues and earnings – Guidance again exceeded

22-Nov-2022 / 08:04 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

DATAGROUP with record revenues and earnings – Guidance again exceeded

Pliezhausen, 22 November 2022. DATAGROUP SE (WKN: A0JC8S) today publishes preliminary results for fiscal year 2021/2022 and again delivers record results. Revenue was up EUR 56.7m or 12.8 % to EUR 501.4m in the fiscal year under review (PY: EUR 444.7m) and exceeded the guidance of EUR 480m - EUR 500m. Total revenue reached EUR 128.6m in the fourth quarter, corresponding to an increase of 12.9 % (PY: EUR 113.9m). EBITDA grew by EUR 9.2m or 13.6 % to EUR 76.5m (PY: EUR 67.3m) in the entire fiscal year which was also above the guidance of EUR 72m - EUR 75m.
 

About DATAGROUP

DATAGROUP is one of the leading German IT service companies. Some 3,500 employees at locations across Germany design, implement, and operate IT infrastructures and business applications such as SAP. With its CORBOX product, DATAGROUP is a full-service provider, supporting global IT workplaces for medium and large enterprises as well as public authorities. The company is growing organically and through acquisitions. The acquisitions strategy is particularly noted for its optimal integration of new companies. DATAGROUP is actively participating in the IT service market’s consolidation process with its “buy and turn around” and its “buy and build” strategy.
 

Contact for further information

DATAGROUP SE
Claudia Erning
Wilhelm-Schickard-Str. 7
72124 Pliezhausen

T +49 7127 970-015
F +49 7127 970-033
claudia.erning@datagroup.de

22-Nov-2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: DATAGROUP SE
Wilhelm-Schickard-Str. 7
72124 Pliezhausen
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)7127 970 000
Fax: +49 (0)7127 970 033
Internet: www.datagroup.de
ISIN: DE000A0JC8S7
WKN: A0JC8S
Indices: Scale 30
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London
EQS News ID: 1493113

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1493113  22-Nov-2022 CET/CEST

© EQS 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 499 M 511 M 511 M
Net income 2022 27,4 M 28,1 M 28,1 M
Net Debt 2022 120 M 122 M 122 M
P/E ratio 2022 19,1x
Yield 2022 1,74%
Capitalization 522 M 535 M 535 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,29x
EV / Sales 2023 1,14x
Nbr of Employees 3 500
Free-Float 98,8%
Consensus
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 62,70 €
Average target price 97,00 €
Spread / Average Target 54,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andreas Baresel Chief Executive Officer
Oliver Thomas Chief Financial Officer
Heinz Erwin Friedrich Hilgert Chairman-Supervisory Board
Tobias Hüttner Chief Information Officer
Hans-Hermann Schaber Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DATAGROUP SE-35.36%535
ACCENTURE PLC-30.89%180 518
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-10.56%149 933
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION10.46%133 485
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.3.83%106 204
INFOSYS LIMITED-15.59%81 921