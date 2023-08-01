EQS-News: DATAGROUP SE / Key word(s): Study

DATAGROUP SE: Release of 2023 Lünendonk Study on the Market for IT Services in Germany: DATAGROUP Again Among the Top 10 Service Providers



Release of 2023 Lünendonk Study on the Market for IT Services in Germany

DATAGROUP Again Among the Top 10 Service Providers



Pliezhausen, 01 August 2023. The study on the IT service provider market in Germany recently published by market researcher Lünendonk & Hossenfelder shows: The expertise of IT service providers is still high in demand – they continue to benefit from the companies’ digitization requirements and from growing investments in IT. Once again, DATAGROUP delivers impressive results in this environment, taking sixth place among the Top 10 IT service providers in the 2023 Lünendonk List as in the previous year. With the CORBOX full-service portfolio and an extensive expertise in cloud transformation and cybersecurity, which the study has identified as the current main focus of IT investments, DATAGROUP is very well positioned to benefit from this development. The 2023 Lünendonk study can be downloaded for free on the DATAGROUP website.

The accelerated digital transformation and the corresponding increase in demand for IT services, which has gained further momentum from the Covid-19 pandemic, has continued into 2022. Market researcher Lünendonk & Hossenfelder has analyzed the IT market in Germany since 1985. The current study shows that IT service providers generated clear double-digit sales growth on average in 2022, which can also be expected in the next few years with a respective positive performance.

The IT service providers expect the strong demand to be driven by similar trending topics as in 2022, with the Top 3 topics of cloud transformation, IT modernization and cybersecurity having gained in importance once again. These identified trends are, for the most part, identical with the core investments mentioned by the user companies surveyed.

Half or more than half of the user companies surveyed have reserved larger budgets for these topics. As much as c. 90% of them have planned to increase their investments in cybersecurity solutions which reflects the current threat situation. IT service providers continue to see data & analytics, DevOps, cloud native, AI and customer experience as the most important technological trends – similar to the previous year but with all of the above clearly gaining in relevance. DATAGROUP’s CORBOX portfolio, which covers the full breadth of IT, provides customers with the most appropriate service in these areas and offers a high level of support and standardization. On top of this, digitization expert Almato, a subsidiary of DATAGROUP, specializes in mobile and AI solutions.

As for cloud transformation, user companies still have different levels of maturity: Cloud native technologies are currently used on a selective basis as a software solution by some 45% of the companies, while some 35% are already focused predominantly on cloud native. Some 40% state that they have only just started to migrate to a cloud native environment. DATAGROUP can ideally address this diversity with its expertise in hybrid and multi cloud environment and provider-independent support and can consult customers in finding the right solution. When it comes to the challenges companies currently face with application management – e.g. higher security requirements and management/orchestration of multi and hybrid cloud technologies – DATAGROUP is more than ready to provide advice at eye-level as well as a comprehensive service portfolio.



Selected Results of the Study

The most relevant topics of demand expected by IT service providers are cloud transformation, IT modernization, cybersecurity and information security, change towards data-driven organization, and process efficiency/automation.

80% of the customer companies surveyed plan to increase their budgets for cybersecurity topics and 66% for cloud transformation in 2023/2024.

The users’ core investments in 2023/2024 are: cybersecurity, process efficiency/automation, IT modernization, digital workplace, and cloud transformation.

About the Lünendonk Study

Some 100 IT service providers and approx. 120 CIOs of Mittelstand companies as well as large companies and company groups were surveyed for the Lündendonk Study on “The Market for IT Services in Germany” – with special sections on IT Mittelstand and on the leading internal IT service providers. The findings deliver important figures and comprehensive information for the planning of IT service providers and their customers.



About DATAGROUP

DATAGROUP is one of the leading German IT service companies. Some 3,500 employees at locations across Germany design, implement, and operate IT infrastructures and business applications such as SAP. With its CORBOX product, DATAGROUP is a full-service provider, supporting global IT workplaces for medium and large enterprises as well as public authorities. DATAGROUP is growing organically and through acquisitions. The acquisitions strategy is particularly noted for its optimal integration of new companies. DATAGROUP is actively participating in the IT service market’s consolidation process with its “buy and turn around” and its “buy and build” strategy.

