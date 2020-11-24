Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  DATAGROUP SE    D6H   DE000A0JC8S7

DATAGROUP SE

(D6H)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

DATAGROUP SE: Statista and brand eins Rank DATAGROUP Among the Best IT Service Providers 2021

11/24/2020 | 01:29am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP-News: DATAGROUP SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
DATAGROUP SE: Statista and brand eins Rank DATAGROUP Among the Best IT Service Providers 2021

24.11.2020 / 07:28
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Statista and brand eins Rank DATAGROUP Among the Best IT Service Providers 2021
 

Pliezhausen, November 24, 2020. For the second time, almost 5,800 IT experts and customers voted for DATAGROUP as one of the best IT service providers of 2021. In the joint survey by Statista and brand eins, DATAGROUP achieved top ratings in nine out of ten categories.

In view of the corona pandemic, IT is more than ever a central building block for the success of a company. However, not every company can or wants to build up the required wide variety of IT solutions and experts themselves. The survey, which was set up for the first time last year, is intended to give customers orientation in the jungle of IT service providers.

For the study 2,878 experts and 2,896 customers of IT service providers were asked for their recommendations. With the results, statista and brand eins created lists of the top providers in each of the ten categories examined. DATAGROUP ranks excellently in the categories of IT Security, Training, Managed Services and Outsourcing, Hardware Implementation and Maintenance as well as IT Consulting. In each of these categories, DATAGROUP achieved four out of four possible points and thus ranks among the top 25% of the recommended service providers. In the categories Cloud Services, Network & Storage, Software Implementation and Maintenance, and Communication and Collaboration, the IT service provider scored three out of four possible points, putting it in the top 50%.

"We are pleased that we rank this well for the second year in a row," said Max H.-H. Schaber, Chairman of the Board of Directors of DATAGROUP. "We attach great importance to the quality of our IT services and partnership-based relationships with our customers. The survey underlines that we live up to this claim".

With the core product CORBOX, a modular and flexibly combinable suite of IT services, DATAGROUP covers the entire spectrum of IT services as a full IT outsourcer. All service processes are certified according to ISO 20000, standardized and quality assured. This makes IT easy for customers so that they can concentrate on their core business.

 

About DATAGROUP

DATAGROUP is one of the leading German IT service companies. Over 2,700 employees at locations across Germany design, implement, and operate IT infrastructures and business applications such as SAP. With its CORBOX product, DATAGROUP is a full-service provider, supporting over 600k global IT workplaces for medium and large enterprises as well as public authorities. The company is growing organically and through acquisitions. The acquisitions strategy is particularly noted for its optimal integration of new companies. DATAGROUP is actively participating in the IT service market's consolidation process with its "buy and turn around" and its "buy and build" strategy.
 

ANSPRECHPARTNER FÜR WEITERE INFORMATIONEN

DATAGROUP SE
Claudia Erning
Wilhelm-Schickard-Str. 7
72124 Pliezhausen

T +49 7127 970-015
F +49 7127 970-033
claudia.erning@datagroup.de


24.11.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: DATAGROUP SE
Wilhelm-Schickard-Str. 7
72124 Pliezhausen
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)7127 970 000
Fax: +49 (0)7127 970 033
Internet: www.datagroup.de
ISIN: DE000A0JC8S7
WKN: A0JC8S
Indices: Scale 30
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London
EQS News ID: 1150101

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1150101  24.11.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1150101&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2020
All news about DATAGROUP SE
01:29aDATAGROUP SE : Statista and brand eins Rank DATAGROUP Among the Best IT Service ..
EQ
11/20DATAGROUP : Directors´ Dealings Notification
PU
11/20DATAGROUP SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
11/20DATAGROUP SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
11/19DATAGROUP : Directors´ Dealings Notification
PU
11/19DATAGROUP SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
11/19DATAGROUP SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
11/19DATAGROUP SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
11/19DATAGROUP SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
11/16DATAGROUP : Publishes Figures for Q4 and Preliminary Figures for FY 2019/2020
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 370 M 439 M 439 M
Net income 2020 9,03 M 10,7 M 10,7 M
Net Debt 2020 99,0 M 117 M 117 M
P/E ratio 2020 40,7x
Yield 2020 1,67%
Capitalization 367 M 433 M 434 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,26x
EV / Sales 2021 1,17x
Nbr of Employees 2 700
Free-Float 98,8%
Chart DATAGROUP SE
Duration : Period :
DATAGROUP SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DATAGROUP SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 55,20 €
Last Close Price 44,00 €
Spread / Highest target 49,5%
Spread / Average Target 25,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hans-Hermann Schaber Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Heinz Erwin Friedrich Hilgert Chairman-Supervisory Board
Dirk Peters COO & Chief Service Management Officer
Tobias Hüttner Chief Information Officer
Helmut Mahler Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DATAGROUP SE-32.72%433
ACCENTURE PLC16.92%154 235
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES23.06%134 669
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-10.41%104 200
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.0.45%73 443
INFOSYS LIMITED50.91%63 151
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ