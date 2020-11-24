DGAP-News: DATAGROUP SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

DATAGROUP SE: Statista and brand eins Rank DATAGROUP Among the Best IT Service Providers 2021



24.11.2020 / 07:28

Pliezhausen, November 24, 2020. For the second time, almost 5,800 IT experts and customers voted for DATAGROUP as one of the best IT service providers of 2021. In the joint survey by Statista and brand eins, DATAGROUP achieved top ratings in nine out of ten categories.

In view of the corona pandemic, IT is more than ever a central building block for the success of a company. However, not every company can or wants to build up the required wide variety of IT solutions and experts themselves. The survey, which was set up for the first time last year, is intended to give customers orientation in the jungle of IT service providers.

For the study 2,878 experts and 2,896 customers of IT service providers were asked for their recommendations. With the results, statista and brand eins created lists of the top providers in each of the ten categories examined. DATAGROUP ranks excellently in the categories of IT Security, Training, Managed Services and Outsourcing, Hardware Implementation and Maintenance as well as IT Consulting. In each of these categories, DATAGROUP achieved four out of four possible points and thus ranks among the top 25% of the recommended service providers. In the categories Cloud Services, Network & Storage, Software Implementation and Maintenance, and Communication and Collaboration, the IT service provider scored three out of four possible points, putting it in the top 50%.

"We are pleased that we rank this well for the second year in a row," said Max H.-H. Schaber, Chairman of the Board of Directors of DATAGROUP. "We attach great importance to the quality of our IT services and partnership-based relationships with our customers. The survey underlines that we live up to this claim".

With the core product CORBOX, a modular and flexibly combinable suite of IT services, DATAGROUP covers the entire spectrum of IT services as a full IT outsourcer. All service processes are certified according to ISO 20000, standardized and quality assured. This makes IT easy for customers so that they can concentrate on their core business.

About DATAGROUP

DATAGROUP is one of the leading German IT service companies. Over 2,700 employees at locations across Germany design, implement, and operate IT infrastructures and business applications such as SAP. With its CORBOX product, DATAGROUP is a full-service provider, supporting over 600k global IT workplaces for medium and large enterprises as well as public authorities. The company is growing organically and through acquisitions. The acquisitions strategy is particularly noted for its optimal integration of new companies. DATAGROUP is actively participating in the IT service market's consolidation process with its "buy and turn around" and its "buy and build" strategy.



