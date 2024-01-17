EQS-News: DATAGROUP SE
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
DATAGROUP Signs Diversity Charter
17.01.2024 / 07:27 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Pliezhausen, 17.01.2024. The IT service provider DATAGROUP has officially signed the 'Diversity Charter.' By signing, the company commits to creating a work environment that promotes and respects diversity and inclusion.
The Diversity Charter is an employer initiative that aims to foster diversity and inclusion in companies. It now has more than 4,900 supporters. By signing the Diversity Charter, companies and institutions commit to creating a work environment that is free from prejudice, where each employee is valued and respected regardless of individual characteristics.
DATAGROUP already has a work environment that attracts talents with diverse backgrounds and stands for openness and tolerance. The signing of the Diversity Charter is the company's step to codify these lived values. The IT service provider already publishes an annual sustainability report on this matter.
"As DATAGROUP, we stand for diversity and openness. By signing the Diversity Charter, we want to reaffirm our commitment to these values," explains Dr. Sabine Laukemann, Member of the Board responsible for Human Resources, Strategy and Organization. "As a company, we recognize the value of the diverse backgrounds, skills, and experiences of our employees - diversity is and remains a part of our success."
About DATAGROUP
DATAGROUP is one of the leading German IT service providers. Some 3,500 employees at locations across Germany design, implement, and operate IT infrastructures and business applications. With its CORBOX product, DATAGROUP is a full-service provider, supporting global IT workplaces for medium and large enterprises as well as public authorities. DATAGROUP is growing organically and through acquisitions. The acquisition strategy is particularly noted for its optimal integration of new companies. DATAGROUP is actively participating in the consolidation process with its “buy and turn around” and its “buy and build” strategy.
Press Contact
Sarah Berger-Niemann
Corporate Communications presse@datagroup.de
17.01.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language:
English
Company:
DATAGROUP SE
Wilhelm-Schickard-Str. 7
72124 Pliezhausen
Germany
Phone:
+49 (0)7127 970 000
Fax:
+49 (0)7127 970 033
Internet:
www.datagroup.de
ISIN:
DE000A0JC8S7
WKN:
A0JC8S
Indices:
Scale 30
Listed:
Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London
Datagroup SE is Germany-based information technology (IT) service provider. Its service and product portfolio includes IT Consultation, which includes IT landscape transformation and IT landscape consulting; System Integration, such as mobile solutions, software development and interactive voice response language portals; Systems, Applications and Product (SAP) solutions, including SAP application lifecycle management, SAP business solutions, SAP Hana and SAP landscape transformation, as well as training and workshops. The Company offers CORBOX, a modul-based solution for IT outsourcing, including data center services, network services, end user services, application management services, SAP services, printing services, communication and collaboration services, big data services, service desk, security services, monitoring services, robotic process automation and continuity services.