DATAGROUP Signs Diversity Charter

17.01.2024

Pliezhausen, 17.01.2024. The IT service provider DATAGROUP has officially signed the 'Diversity Charter.' By signing, the company commits to creating a work environment that promotes and respects diversity and inclusion.

The Diversity Charter is an employer initiative that aims to foster diversity and inclusion in companies. It now has more than 4,900 supporters. By signing the Diversity Charter, companies and institutions commit to creating a work environment that is free from prejudice, where each employee is valued and respected regardless of individual characteristics.

DATAGROUP already has a work environment that attracts talents with diverse backgrounds and stands for openness and tolerance. The signing of the Diversity Charter is the company's step to codify these lived values. The IT service provider already publishes an annual sustainability report on this matter.

"As DATAGROUP, we stand for diversity and openness. By signing the Diversity Charter, we want to reaffirm our commitment to these values," explains Dr. Sabine Laukemann, Member of the Board responsible for Human Resources, Strategy and Organization. "As a company, we recognize the value of the diverse backgrounds, skills, and experiences of our employees - diversity is and remains a part of our success."

