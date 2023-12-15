EQS-News: DATAGROUP SE / Key word(s): Takeover

DATAGROUP acquires CONPLUS group and strengthens SME segment



15.12.2023 / 07:28 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Pliezhausen, 15 December 2023. DATAGROUP (WKN A0JC8S) today announces the acquisition of the CONPLUS group. The company with its locations in Ahrensburg near Hamburg and Mönchengladbach is an expert for SAP Business One. The group strengthens DATAGROUP’s SME segment, which has been expanded since 2022 with the acquisition of IT service provider Hövermann.

The CONPLUS group has 22 employees and provides services around SAP Business One, the SAP solution for small and medium-sized companies. CONPLUS has years of management and consulting experience in this segment and received the SAP Award several times. As an SAP Gold Partner, CONPLUS offers a complete portfolio of services around SAP Business One: from consulting and license sale to implementation, individualization as well as maintenance and support. CONPLUS generates annual revenue of some EUR 6m and is profitable.

“The acquisition of CONPLUS enables us to further expand our SME segment. The CONPLUS group is an excellent fit to our acquisition of the Hövermann group in 2022, which marked the entry into the very attractive SME market”, explains Andreas Baresel, Chief Executive Officer of DATAGROUP. “We gain a very profitable company with good relationships in the SME market, primarily in the North of Germany and in North Rhine-Westphalia.”

The customer structure of CONPLUS complements our existing portfolio in this area very well but does not result in cluster risks. The acquisition of the Hövermann group has already contributed expertise for DATAGROUP in the strategically important area of SAP Business One. This will now be strengthened by the CONPLUS group. The combination of the two companies under the umbrella of DATAGROUP will create one of the biggest expert hubs for SAP Business One in Germany.

DATAGROUP sees massive potential for cross and upselling. For one, existing customers of CONPLUS can take advantage of the SME services of the Hövermann group. Moreover, they can now access an even more comprehensive service portfolio through DATAGROUP.

“Under the umbrella of DATAGROUP, we will be part of a very powerful partner, which offers outstanding growth and development opportunities for both our employees and customers”, say Manfred Prager and Winfried Fuchs, Managing Directors of the CONPLUS Gruppe. “Alongside the SME expertise of the company, we can support our customers and their IT on a much broader base, so they can fully concentrate on their core business.”

CONPLUS is the 32nd acquisition of DATAGROUP since the IPO in 2006. The parties have agreed to keep the purchase price confidential.



About DATAGROUP

DATAGROUP is one of the leading German IT service providers. Some 3,500 employees at locations across Germany design, implement, and operate IT infrastructures and business applications. With its CORBOX product, DATAGROUP is a full-service provider, supporting global IT workplaces for medium and large enterprises as well as public authorities. DATAGROUP is growing organically and through acquisitions. The acquisition strategy is particularly noted for its optimal integration of new companies. DATAGROUP is actively participating in the consolidation process with its “buy and turn around” and its “buy and build” strategy.



Contact for Investors

Anke Banaschewski

Investor Relations

anke.banaschewski@datagroup.de



Contact for the press

Sarah Berger-Niemann

Corporate Communications

presse@datagroup.de