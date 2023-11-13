EQS-News: DATAGROUP SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

DATAGROUP and STACKIT Form Strong Cloud Partnership



13.11.2023 / 08:58 CET/CEST

Pliezhausen, 13 November 2023. On 1 October 2023, DATAGROUP SE (WKN A0JC8S) and STACKIT have formed a long-term partnership covering cloud infrastructure and cloud services. STACKIT Cloud, the German data-sovereign cloud alternative to American hyperscalers will be connected with DATAGROUP’s CORBOX cloud, so customer can take full advantage of both cloud environments without any difficulty. This means that DATAGROUP customers can seamlessly use STACKIT Power in their infrastructure, while enjoying DATAGROUP’s fully managed outsourcing services on the STACKIT infrastructure.

The partnership aims to combine the strengths of both companies to optimally implement the customers’ digital transformation up to the cloud. After all, the portfolios of DATAGROUP and STACKIT complement each other perfectly: In keeping with the motto “IT’s that simple”, IT service provider DATAGROUP provides its customers with a full-service offering for IT operations with the CORBOX cloud and CORBOX IT service portfolio. Cloud expert STACKIT offers a large, scalable, efficient, and sovereign cloud landscape, optimally suited for native cloud applications. The collaboration between the two partners contributes to the trend that customers increasingly look for hybrid cloud offerings, where public and private clouds are excellently used, managed and orchestrated as needed. One important factor of quality, which has been increasingly requested, is data security and sovereignty – this is what DATAGROUP and STACKIT together can provide with their efficient services.

“Thanks to our partnership with DATAGROUP we have created an excellent alternative to US-American hyperscalers and other cloud providers designed for companies that wish to focus on data centers, data and service provision around the cloud in Germany and Europe. We look forward to this collaboration!”, says Markus Schwind, Member of the Executive Board at Schwarz IT KG and Managing Director Go2Market at STACKIT. Andreas Baresel, Chief Executive Officer of DATAGROUP adds: “We are delighted about this alliance with STACKIT – the collaboration brings together two powerful partners which will help shaping the digital transformation from Germany. What makes our shared commitment special is that both partners have a similar corporate and technical philosophy.” More specifically, this means a connection has been made between the DATAGROUP CORBOX cloud and the STACKIT cloud in the context of the partnership. DATAGROUP customers can book STACKIT resources through DATAGROUP’s self-service portal and also procure DATAGROUP Managed Services on STACKIT’s infrastructure in the proven way.

As announced in the summer, DATAGROUP will continue to significantly expand its own expertise in AI, security, and cloud to maintain the future capacity for growth and to secure competitive advantages.

Contact

Sarah Berger-Niemann

Corporate Communications

presse@datagroup.de





About DATAGROUP

DATAGROUP is one of the leading German IT service providers. Some 3,500 employees at locations across Germany design, implement, and operate IT infrastructures and business applications. With its CORBOX product, DATAGROUP is a full-service provider, supporting global IT workplaces for medium and large enterprises as well as public authorities. DATAGROUP is growing organically and through acquisitions. The acquisition strategy is particularly noted for its optimal integration of new companies. DATAGROUP is actively participating in the consolidation process with its “buy and turn around” and its “buy and build” strategy.





About STACKIT

STACKIT is the digital trademark for Schwarz IT and as such part of Schwarz Digits, the IT and digital segment of the Schwarz Group. As a strong unit, STACKIT offers cloud infrastructure and platform services (IaaS and PaaS) in enterprise quality as well as colocation in the form of data center or rack space services.