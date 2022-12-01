DD: DATAGROUP SE: Dr. Sabine Laukemann, buy



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



01.12.2022 / 09:39 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: Dr. First name: Sabine Last name(s): Laukemann

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Amendment

Under lit. 4 c) and 4 d) the number of shares and not the volume in euros was stated in the initial notification. This information under lit. 4 c) is corrected with this correction notification.

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

DATAGROUP SE

b) LEI

391200NEYPQM7LC12H89

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000A0JC8S7

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 69.40 EUR 16100.80 EUR 69.40 EUR 4719.20 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 69.40 EUR 20820.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

28/11/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Name: Xetra MIC: XETR

a) Namea) Position / statusb) Amendmenta) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

01.12.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

