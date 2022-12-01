DD: DATAGROUP SE: Dr. Sabine Laukemann, buy

|
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
01.12.2022 / 09:39 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Title:
|Dr.
|First name:
|Sabine
|Last name(s):
|Laukemann
a) Position / status
|Position:
|Member of the managing body
b) Amendment
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Under lit. 4 c) and 4 d) the number of shares and not the volume in euros was stated in the initial notification. This information under lit. 4 c) is corrected with this correction notification.
a) Name
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|DE000A0JC8S7
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|69.40 EUR
|16100.80 EUR
|69.40 EUR
|4719.20 EUR
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|69.40 EUR
|20820.00 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
01.12.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|DATAGROUP SE
|
|Wilhelm-Schickard-Str. 7
|
|72124 Pliezhausen
|
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.datagroup.de
|
|End of News
|EQS News Service
79683 01.12.2022 CET/CEST