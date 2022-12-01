Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. DATAGROUP SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    D6H   DE000A0JC8S7

DATAGROUP SE

(D6H)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04:17 2022-12-01 am EST
69.60 EUR   +0.14%
11/30Datagroup : Directors´ Dealings Notification
PU
11/22Transcript : DATAGROUP SE, 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 22, 2022
CI
11/22Datagroup Se : DATAGROUP with record revenues and earnings – Guidance again exceeded
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DD: DATAGROUP SE: Dr. Sabine Laukemann, buy

12/01/2022 | 03:42am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

01.12.2022 / 09:39 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Sabine
Last name(s): Laukemann

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Amendment
Under lit. 4 c) and 4 d) the number of shares and not the volume in euros was stated in the initial notification. This information under lit. 4 c) is corrected with this correction notification.

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
DATAGROUP SE

b) LEI
391200NEYPQM7LC12H89 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0JC8S7

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
69.40 EUR 16100.80 EUR
69.40 EUR 4719.20 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
69.40 EUR 20820.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
28/11/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


01.12.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: DATAGROUP SE
Wilhelm-Schickard-Str. 7
72124 Pliezhausen
Germany
Internet: www.datagroup.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

79683  01.12.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1502915&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about DATAGROUP SE
11/30Datagroup : Directors´ Dealings Notification
PU
11/22Transcript : DATAGROUP SE, 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 22, 2022
CI
11/22Datagroup Se : DATAGROUP with record revenues and earnings – Guidance again exceeded
EQ
11/22Datagroup Se : DATAGROUP with record revenues and earnings – Guidance again exceeded
EQ
10/06Datagroup Se : DATAGROUP signs outsourcing contract with LBS Südwest
EQ
10/05Datagroup Se : DATAGROUP increases stake in technology segment of public cloud services an..
EQ
10/05Datagroup Se : DATAGROUP increases stake in technology segment of public cloud services an..
EQ
09/09Datagroup : Directors´ Dealings Notification
PU
09/09Datagroup Se : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
08/23DATAGROUP SE Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended June 30, 2022
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 499 M 514 M 514 M
Net income 2022 27,1 M 27,9 M 27,9 M
Net Debt 2022 115 M 119 M 119 M
P/E ratio 2022 21,4x
Yield 2022 1,57%
Capitalization 579 M 597 M 597 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,39x
EV / Sales 2023 1,25x
Nbr of Employees 3 500
Free-Float 98,8%
Chart DATAGROUP SE
Duration : Period :
DATAGROUP SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DATAGROUP SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 69,50 €
Average target price 96,25 €
Spread / Average Target 38,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andreas Baresel Chief Executive Officer
Oliver Thomas Chief Financial Officer
Heinz Erwin Friedrich Hilgert Chairman-Supervisory Board
Tobias Hüttner Chief Information Officer
Hans-Hermann Schaber Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DATAGROUP SE-28.35%597
ACCENTURE PLC-30.53%189 610
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-9.30%152 328
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION11.40%134 624
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.4.25%109 573
INFOSYS LIMITED-13.39%84 210