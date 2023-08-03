In accordance with the Rules of Ljubljana Stock Exchange and other valid legislation, Datalab Tehnologije d.d., Ljubljana, is announcing the following message:
On 3 August 2023, the Board of Directors of Datalab Tehnologije d.d. received a notice from the authorized member of the acquirers of the company, Rucio Investment S.à r.l., 5, Rue Heienhaff, L-1736 Senningerberg, Luksemburg, and Andrej Mertelj, Cesta v Zgornji log 25, 1000 Ljubljana, about of a Prospectus and Tender Offer for the shares of Datalab Tehnologije d.d.
The text of the Tender Offer and the Prospectus are published at the following link: https://www.ilirika.si/sl-si/novice/2029/prevzemna-ponudba-in-prospekt-za-odkup-delnic-druzbe-datalab-d-d- (in Slovenian).
The Tender Offer is also published in the Slovenian newspaper DELO on 3 August 2023.
This announcement will be published on the company's website (www.datalab.eu) as of 3 August 2023 for a period of five years.
Datalab Tehnologije d.d. Board of Directors
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Datalab dd published this content on 03 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2023 11:30:59 UTC.