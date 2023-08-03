In accordance with the Rules of Ljubljana Stock Exchange and other valid legislation, Datalab Tehnologije d.d., Ljubljana, is announcing the following message:

On 3 August 2023, the Board of Directors of Datalab Tehnologije d.d. received a notice from the authorized member of the acquirers of the company, Rucio Investment S.à r.l., 5, Rue Heienhaff, L-1736 Senningerberg, Luksemburg, and Andrej Mertelj, Cesta v Zgornji log 25, 1000 Ljubljana, about of a Prospectus and Tender Offer for the shares of Datalab Tehnologije d.d.

The text of the Tender Offer and the Prospectus are published at the following link: https://www.ilirika.si/sl-si/novice/2029/prevzemna-ponudba-in-prospekt-za-odkup-delnic-druzbe-datalab-d-d- (in Slovenian).

The Tender Offer is also published in the Slovenian newspaper DELO on 3 August 2023.

This announcement will be published on the company's website (www.datalab.eu) as of 3 August 2023 for a period of five years.

Datalab Tehnologije d.d. Board of Directors