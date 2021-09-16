Log in
Datalex : Aer Lingus partners with Datalex for AI Based Dynamic Pricing Trial

09/16/2021 | 07:32am EDT
Dublin, 16th September - Aer Lingus, the flag carrier of Ireland and a member of International Airlines Group (IAG), one of the world's largest airline groups has partnered with Datalex to complete an artificial intelligence based Dynamic Pricing trial.

Leveraging the Datalex Dynamic product and market-leading AI based Dynamic Pricing, Aer Lingus will run a production trial with real-time intelligent pricing that flexibly adapts to fluctuating customer and market demands. AI and Machine Learning are key to this because of the opportunities it brings for smarter pricing prediction and accuracy, in real-time and at scale.

Susanne Carberry, Chief Customer Officer at Aer Lingus said;
'At Aer Lingus we are committed to putting the customer at the centre of everything we do and using innovative tech solutions to make this happen. That is why the potential offered by the Datalex Dynamic product and AI-based Dynamic Pricing for more flexible, intelligent and customer-centric pricing is compelling. Together, we have a joint ambition with our AI-Based Dynamic Pricing trial to showcase that potential, with more agile pricing than ever before.'

Conor O'Sullivan, Chief Product Officer of Datalex said
'At Datalex we have been investing heavily in a unique AI and Machine Learning approach which will help generate higher revenue for airlines, and we are excited to initiate this trial with Aer Lingus.'

About Aer Lingus
Aer Lingus is the national airline of Ireland, founded in 1936. Aer Lingus had over 100 routes, flying direct routes from North America to Ireland and onwards to destinations in the UK and Europe. Aer Lingus is a 4-Star airline, awarded by Skytrax, the international air transport rating organisation. Aer Lingus is a member of International Airlines Group (IAG), one of the world's largest airline groups. For more info, visit www.aerlingus.com.

About Datalex:
Datalex is a market leader in digital commerce for travel retail. Datalex provides airlines with unique products to drive revenue and profit as digital retailers. Today the Datalex Digital Commerce Platform enables a travel marketplace of over one billion shoppers covering every corner of the globe, driven by some of the world's most innovative airline retail brands. Datalex's customers include JetBlue Airways, Air China, Tianjin Airlines, West Air, Guangxi Beibu Gulf Airlines, Urumqi Air, Air Changan, SAS, KLM, Turkish Airlines, Copa Airlines, Aer Lingus, Edelweiss, Air Transat and Trailfinders. The Group is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, and maintains offices across Europe, the USA and China. Datalex plc is a publicly listed company on Euronext Growth.

Disclaimer

Datalex plc published this content on 16 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2021 11:31:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
