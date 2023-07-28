(Alliance News) - Datalex PLC on Friday said that its Chief Executive Officer Sean Corkery plans to step down at the end of the year.

Datalex is a Dublin-based software company in digital commerce for travel retail. Corkery joined the company back in 2019.

Over the coming months, Datalex said Corkery will work Chair David Hargaden, to "ensure a seamless and coordinated transition of his responsibilities."

An external process to appoint Corkery's successor has begun, the company added.

Hargaden said: "Sean joined Datalex in 2019 and in his time at Datalex has provided much-needed stability and leadership to the team. He guided the business through the Covid pandemic and is leaving the company on the back of a number of significant new and renewed partnership announcements that position Datalex well for the future."

Shares in Datalex was untraded at EUR0.60 in London on Friday around midday.

