  Homepage
  Equities
  Ireland
  Irish Stock Exchange
  Datalex plc
  News
  Summary
    DLE   IE0000527006

DATALEX PLC

(DLE)
  Report
Real-time Irish Stock Exchange  -  07:27:42 2023-04-12 am EDT
0.5600 EUR    0.00%
04:46aDatalex Renews Air China Partnership for Three More Years
DJ
04/11FTSE 100 Closes Tuesday Up 0.6% Lifted by Miners
DJ
04/11Datalex extends repayment terms of debt deal with Tireragh
AN
Summary 
Most relevant

Datalex Renews Air China Partnership for Three More Years

04/13/2023 | 04:46am EDT
By Anthony O. Goriainoff


Datalex PLC said Thursday that it has renewed its partnership with Air China Ltd. for a further three years, and that company data indicates recovery of air travel in the country is well underway.

The Irish digital commerce company--with a focus on travel retail--said that as part of the renewal the airline will migrate to the latest version of its China Shopping & Pricing product. It added that this will bring the flagship carrier greater efficiencies such as improved speed-to-market of new features and releases, greater tactical flexibility, faster market-reaction time, and more customer choice.

Company data reflects a recovery in Chinese aviation activity in the first three months of 2023, with March transaction volumes reaching 43% of the same period in 2019, it said.

Its March monthly transaction volumes showed a 26% on-month rise compared with February.

"We look forward to being a key enabler of Air China's digital transformation strategy as we work together to future-proof Air China's digital retailing capabilities," Chief Executive Sean Corkery.


Write to Anthony O. Goriainoff at anthony.orunagoriainoff@dowjones.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-13-23 0445ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIR CHINA LIMITED -1.25% 7.11 Delayed Quote.3.60%
DATALEX PLC 0.00% 0.56 Real-time Quote.3.70%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 24,7 M - -
Net income 2022 -7,10 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1,09 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -11,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 81,6 M 81,6 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,34x
EV / Sales 2023 3,23x
Nbr of Employees 142
Free-Float 70,1%
Managers and Directors
Seán Corkery Deputy Chairman
Daniel Timothy Creedon Chief Financial Officer & Director
David Hargaden Non-Executive Chairman
Ryan Estes Vice President-Technology & Academy
Ellen Treacy Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DATALEX PLC3.70%82
ACCENTURE PLC6.34%179 204
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-0.46%144 704
SIEMENS AG11.71%126 017
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-7.43%116 599
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-9.90%89 338
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer