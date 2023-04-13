Datalex Renews Air China Partnership for Three More Years

By Anthony O. Goriainoff

Datalex PLC said Thursday that it has renewed its partnership with Air China Ltd. for a further three years, and that company data indicates recovery of air travel in the country is well underway.

The Irish digital commerce company--with a focus on travel retail--said that as part of the renewal the airline will migrate to the latest version of its China Shopping & Pricing product. It added that this will bring the flagship carrier greater efficiencies such as improved speed-to-market of new features and releases, greater tactical flexibility, faster market-reaction time, and more customer choice.

Company data reflects a recovery in Chinese aviation activity in the first three months of 2023, with March transaction volumes reaching 43% of the same period in 2019, it said.

Its March monthly transaction volumes showed a 26% on-month rise compared with February.

"We look forward to being a key enabler of Air China's digital transformation strategy as we work together to future-proof Air China's digital retailing capabilities," Chief Executive Sean Corkery.

