Datalex : announces 'Great Place to Work Ireland' certification

Dublin, Ireland, 2 February 2022



Datalex is delighted to announce that we have officially been certified as a 'Great Place to Work' for the second year running, after a thorough and independent analysis conducted by the Great Place to Work® Institute Ireland.



The certification process is based on direct feedback from employees, provided as part of an extensive and anonymous survey about the workplace experience.

Datalex pridesitself on creating an environment of professional and personal growth, agility and creativity, leveraging our core values and nurturing talent as we drive forward digital innovation at a critical time for the airline industry. The Great Place to Work framework ensures we continue to foster this environment for our people and talent.



Datalex CEO, Sean Corkery, commented "This certification is a great endorsement of our people and our culture. An organisational culture that drives innovation across the board, as we help to create a transformed future of travel, digital first."

About Datalex

Datalex is a market leader in digital commerce for travel retail. Datalex provides airlines with unique products to drive revenue and profit as digital retailers. Today the Datalex Digital Commerce Platform enables a travel marketplace of over one billion shoppers covering every corner of the globe, driven by some of the world's most innovative airline retail brands. Datalex's customers include Aer Lingus, Air Changan, Air China, Air Transat, Copa Airlines, Edelweiss, Emerald Airlines, Guangxi Beibu, Gulf Airlines, JetBlue Airways, KLM, SAS, Trailfinders, Turkish Airlines, Urumqi Air, Virgin Australia and West Air. The Group is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, and maintains offices across Europe, the USA and China. Datalex plc is a publicly listed company on Euronext Growth.