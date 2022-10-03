Datalex : appoints Bryan Porter as Chief Revenue Officer

Strategic hire focused on further driving Datalex's growth strategy

Dublin, Ireland - 3 October 2022:

Datalex plc ("Datalex", the "Company" or the "Group") (Euronext Growth Dublin: DLE), a market leader in digital retail technology focused on the airline market, today announces the appointment of industry veteran Bryan Porter as Chief Revenue Officer, to further accelerate the organisation's growth strategy. Effective immediately, the key strategic appointment follows recently announced partnerships with easyJet and Virgin Australia, to drive forward the airlines' digital retail strategies.

The Company is entering an important phase of growth as Covid-19 travel restrictions have lifted and the demand for innovation in airline digital retail is greater than ever. Datalex investments in machine learning and artificial intelligence is ensuring continued innovation in advanced digital retail solutions for progressive airline brands.



Joining the Datalex Executive Leadership Team, Porter brings extensive airline industry expertise with more than 20 years' experience in enabling digital transformation for many of the world's leading airlines.



Porter's appointment is the second senior hire made in recent weeks, following the announcement of Brian Lewis as Chief Technology Officer (CTO), as Datalex continues to strengthen its leadership team to support growth at a pivotal time for the company and the airline industry.

Prior to joining Datalex, Porter led the global commercial team at Accelya as Senior Vice President of Sales and Account Management. In this role he was at the helm of the successful sale and delivery of large-scale passenger and cargo airline transformation solutions across Offer, Order and Settlement management. Previously Porter was Chief Commercial Officer at OpenJaw Technologies, where he spearheaded that company's successful product expansion into New Distribution Capability (NDC) and he also held the role of Head of e-Commerce at South African airline Comair.





"It's an exciting time to be joining the Datalex team," said Porter. "Now is a critical time for airlines to invest in digital retail and Datalex continues to grow its customer base, most recently announcing its partnerships with easyJet and Virgin Australia. Datalex has the most complete set of next generation airline retailing solutions in the market, giving airlines access to unique revenue growth potential and a competitive edge in their marketplace. I look forward to building on the growth trajectory at Datalex and to further establishing its position as a leader in digital innovation for airlines."

Sean Corkery, Datalex CEO

breaking new ground with market-leading portfolios and leading high performing teams

Datalex employs over 150 people globally, key locations include Ireland, the UK, US, China, the Netherlands and Australia. The company is currently recruiting for a number of tech specialist positions in cloud operations, software development and engineering, project management and solution operations to support demand for innovative digital retail services in the airline industry.

said, "As Datalex embarks on a new cycle of growth and continued investment in innovative technologies, we are delighted to add someone of Bryan's calibre to the leadership team. Bryan is very well regarded in the industry for his deep understanding of digital retail,. With his excellent industry knowledge and relationships, Bryan is perfectly poised to drive forward Datalex's next growth phase."