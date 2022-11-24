IN BRIEF: Datalex expects an annual loss due to lockdowns in China

Datalex PLC - Dublin-based software company in digital commerce for travel retail - Expects to report revenue in the range of USD22.5 million to USD23.5 million for financial 2022. Adjusted loss before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation is expected to be between USD5 million to USD6 million. Says the Chinese market will experience a material recovering in the latter half the year compared the first half. But the company says this recovery "has not materialised due to continued lockdowns in key cities in which Chinese customers operate". Hence, its revenue and earnings derived from China will be negatively impacted in the second half, Datalex says.

In 2021, Datalex reported revenue of USD25.5 million and adjusted Ebitda of USD2.4 million.

Chief Executive Officer Sean Corkery says: "I am really encouraged by the strong engagement the team is having with current and prospective customers across the globe as we continue to execute on customer renewals and build on our robust pipeline of potential new customers."

Current stock price: EUR0.54

12-month change: down 40% since initial public offering price in January

By Xindi Wei; xindiwei@alliancenews.com

