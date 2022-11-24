Advanced search
    DLE   IE0000527006

DATALEX PLC

(DLE)
Real-time Irish Stock Exchange  -  07:19 2022-11-24 am EST
0.5200 EUR   -2.99%
02:00aDatalex plc Provides Revenue Guidance for the Full Year of 2022
CI
10/03Datalex : appoints Bryan Porter as Chief Revenue Officer
PU
09/08Datalex : appoints Brian Lewis as Chief Technology Officer
PU
IN BRIEF: Datalex expects an annual loss due to lockdowns in China

11/24/2022 | 08:30am EST
Datalex PLC - Dublin-based software company in digital commerce for travel retail - Expects to report revenue in the range of USD22.5 million to USD23.5 million for financial 2022. Adjusted loss before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation is expected to be between USD5 million to USD6 million. Says the Chinese market will experience a material recovering in the latter half the year compared the first half. But the company says this recovery "has not materialised due to continued lockdowns in key cities in which Chinese customers operate". Hence, its revenue and earnings derived from China will be negatively impacted in the second half, Datalex says.

In 2021, Datalex reported revenue of USD25.5 million and adjusted Ebitda of USD2.4 million.

Chief Executive Officer Sean Corkery says: "I am really encouraged by the strong engagement the team is having with current and prospective customers across the globe as we continue to execute on customer renewals and build on our robust pipeline of potential new customers."

Current stock price: EUR0.54

12-month change: down 40% since initial public offering price in January

By Xindi Wei; xindiwei@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.

Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 25,4 M - -
Net income 2022 -6,30 M - -
Net cash 2022 0,36 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -10,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 73,7 M 73,7 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,89x
EV / Sales 2023 2,93x
Nbr of Employees 142
Free-Float 73,3%
Managers and Directors
Seán Corkery Deputy Chairman
Daniel Timothy Creedon Chief Financial Officer & Director
David Hargaden Non-Executive Chairman
Ryan Estes Vice President-Technology & Academy
Ellen Treacy Vice President-Operations
