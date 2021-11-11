Log in
11 November 2021 - Board of Directors approves the consolidated interim report as at 30...

11/11/2021
  • Revenues for the first nine months at €434.4 million, +28.0% at constant exchange rates year on year;
  • Adjusted EBITDA at €66.2 million, +77.8%, Adjusted EBITDA margin at 15.2%, up 4.5 pp compared to the first nine months of 2020;
  • Net result at €30.9 million, +€26.4 million vs. Last year;
  • Net debt at €38.0 million; €3.1 million before MD acquisition;
  • Signed ESG-linked "Roller-Coaster" financing for €100.0 million to support Group's growth.

Bologna, 11 November 2021 - The Board of Director of Datalogic S.p.A. (Borsa Italiana S.p.A.: DAL), a company listed in the Euronext STAR Milan Segment of the Italian Stock Exchange organised and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A. ("Datalogic") and global leader in the automatic data capture and industrial automation sectors, approved today its Consolidated Interim Report at 30 September 2021.

Disclaimer

Datalogic S.p.A. published this content on 11 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2021 18:26:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 572 M 657 M 657 M
Net income 2021 35,7 M 40,9 M 40,9 M
Net Debt 2021 17,6 M 20,2 M 20,2 M
P/E ratio 2021 26,0x
Yield 2021 1,59%
Capitalization 913 M 1 053 M 1 048 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,63x
EV / Sales 2022 1,44x
Nbr of Employees 3 004
Free-Float 20,3%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 16,11 €
Average target price 21,32 €
Spread / Average Target 32,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Valentina Volta Chief Executive Officer & Director
Laura Bernardelli Group Chief Financial Officer
Romano Volta Chairman
Angelo Manaresi Lead Independent Director
Chiara Giovannucci Orlandi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DATALOGIC S.P.A.15.07%1 053
CANON INC.30.59%23 566
RICOH COMPANY, LTD.63.52%6 324
BROTHER INDUSTRIES, LTD.0.47%4 924
KONICA MINOLTA, INC.26.90%2 193
TOSHIBA TEC CORPORATION19.73%2 186