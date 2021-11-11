11 November 2021 - Board of Directors approves the consolidated interim report as at 30...

Revenues for the first nine months at €434.4 million, +28.0% at constant exchange rates year on year;

Adjusted EBITDA at €66.2 million, +77.8%, Adjusted EBITDA margin at 15.2%, up 4.5 pp compared to the first nine months of 2020;

Net result at €30.9 million, +€26.4 million vs. Last year;

Net debt at €38.0 million; €3.1 million before MD acquisition;

Signed ESG-linked "Roller-Coaster" financing for €100.0 million to support Group's growth.

Bologna, 11 November 2021 - The Board of Director of Datalogic S.p.A. (Borsa Italiana S.p.A.: DAL), a company listed in the Euronext STAR Milan Segment of the Italian Stock Exchange organised and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A. ("Datalogic") and global leader in the automatic data capture and industrial automation sectors, approved today its Consolidated Interim Report at 30 September 2021.