Datalogic S p A : 10 March 2022 - The Board of Directors approves draft statutory and consolidated financial...

Revenues at €600.5 million, +26.4% at constant exchange rates compared to previous year;

Adjusted EBITDA at €85.7 million, +46.9%, Adjusted EBITDA margin at 14.3%, + 2.1 pts compared to 2020;

Net Result at €39.5 million, +€25.7 million compared to 2020;

Net Debt at €26.1 million; €8.9 million cash net of MD acquisition;

Board of Directors proposes the Shareholders' Meeting a dividend, gross of withholdings, of 30 euro cents per share.

Bologna, 10 March 2022 - The Board of Director of Datalogic S.p.A. (Borsa Italiana S.p.A.: DAL), a company listed in the Euronext STAR Milan Segment of the Italian Stock Exchange organised and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A. ("Datalogic") and global leader in the automatic data capture and industrial automation sectors, approved the draft Statutory and Consolidated Financial Statements as of December 31, 2021.