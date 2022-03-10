Log in
    DAL   IT0004053440

DATALOGIC S.P.A.

(DAL)
  Report
Datalogic S p A : 10 March 2022 - The Board of Directors approves draft statutory and consolidated financial...

03/10/2022
  • Revenues at €600.5 million, +26.4% at constant exchange rates compared to previous year;
  • Adjusted EBITDA at €85.7 million, +46.9%, Adjusted EBITDA margin at 14.3%, + 2.1 pts compared to 2020;
  • Net Result at €39.5 million, +€25.7 million compared to 2020;
  • Net Debt at €26.1 million; €8.9 million cash net of MD acquisition;
  • Board of Directors proposes the Shareholders' Meeting a dividend, gross of withholdings, of 30 euro cents per share.

Bologna, 10 March 2022 - The Board of Director of Datalogic S.p.A. (Borsa Italiana S.p.A.: DAL), a company listed in the Euronext STAR Milan Segment of the Italian Stock Exchange organised and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A. ("Datalogic") and global leader in the automatic data capture and industrial automation sectors, approved the draft Statutory and Consolidated Financial Statements as of December 31, 2021.

Disclaimer

Datalogic S.p.A. published this content on 10 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2022 18:53:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 579 M 641 M 641 M
Net income 2021 36,8 M 40,7 M 40,7 M
Net Debt 2021 19,5 M 21,7 M 21,7 M
P/E ratio 2021 17,7x
Yield 2021 2,21%
Capitalization 646 M 715 M 715 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,15x
EV / Sales 2022 1,01x
Nbr of Employees 3 009
Free-Float -
