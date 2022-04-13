Datalogic S p A : 13 April 2022 - Submitted proposals of resolutions pursuant to article 126-bis TUF and a...

Bologna, April 13rd 2022 - Datalogic S.p.A. (Borsa Italiana S.p.A.: DAL), a company listed on Euronext Star Milan of the Italian Stock Exchange managed and organized by Borsa Italiana S.p.A. (the "Company"), global leader in the automatic data capture and process automation markets, announces that today it has received by the shareholder Hydra S.p.A., with registered office at via D'Azeglio, 57, 40132, Bologna (Italy), number of registration in the Companies Register of Bologna, tax code and VAT number 00445970379, holding a 64.85% interest in the Company's share capital, and a 78.65% interest in the Company's voting share capital, certain proposals of resolutions pursuant to article 126-bis of the Legislative Decree no. 58 of 24 February 1998 (Legislative Decree 58/1998) relating to points 4 ("Redetermination of the number of Board of Directors members and subsequent appointment of a new director"), 5.3 ("decision on the remuneration of the Chairman of the Board of Statutory Auditors and the standing auditors") and 6 ("Determination of the annual remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors pursuant to art. 20 of the By-Laws") on the agenda of the Shareholders' meeting, called on April 29, 2022.

The Company also announces that Hydra S.p.A., relating to points 4 of the agenda of the Shareholders' meeting ("Redetermination of the number of Board of Directors members and subsequent appointment of a new director"), has filed a proposal for the appointment of Mr. Pietro Todescato as member of the Board of Directors of the Company.

The proposals of resolution and the proposal for the appointment of Mr. Todescato as member of the Board, together with the related documentation, are included in a report, drafted by the abovementioned shareholder, and they are available to the public at the Company's registered office, at the authorized centralized storage device "eMarket Storage", at www.emarketstorage.com, as well as on the Company's website www.datalogic.com (section Company/Corporate Governance/Shareholders' Meetings).