Datalogic S p A : 17 February 2022 - New Datalogic Group CFO and IR appointed

Bologna, 17 February 2022 - Datalogic S.p.A. (Euronext Star Milan: DAL), a company listed on Euronext Star Milan of Borsa Italiana S.p.A., announces the appointment of Alessandro D'Aniello as new Group Chief Financial Officer and investor relator of Datalogic, replacing Laura Bernardelli, who has informed the Company of her intention to pursue a new professional experience. Mr. D'Aniello's appointment will be effective as of 16 March 2022, the date on which the resignation of Ms. Laura Bernardelli will also become effective.

The Company expresses its sincere thanks to Mrs. Laura Bernardelli for carrying out her duties with professionalism and for her significant contribution. The Company wishes her all the best for the future.

Alessandro D'Aniello - graduate in economics and chartered accountant - has in-depth knowledge of the Datalogic Group by virtue of his role as Group Chief Financial Officer of Datalogic, which he held from October 2016 to January 2019, as well as many years of experience in corporate finance in leading national and international companies. Alessandro D'Aniello's curriculum vitae is published on the Company's website (www.datalogic.com).

At the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company scheduled for 10 March 2022, the same Board will evaluate the appointment of Mr. D'Aniello as manager responsible for preparing the financial reports of the Datalogic Group, after having obtained the opinion of the Board of Statutory Auditors.

Based on available information, as of today, neither Mr. D'Aniello nor Ms. Laura Bernardelli owns any shares in Datalogic.