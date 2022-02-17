Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Datalogic S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DAL   IT0004053440

DATALOGIC S.P.A.

(DAL)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Borsa Italiana - 02/17 11:38:38 am
12.93 EUR   +1.81%
12:28pDATALOGIC S P A : 17 February 2022 - New Datalogic Group CFO and IR appointed
PU
01/17DATALOGIC S P A : 17 January 2022 - 2022 Corporate Calendar
PU
01/14DATALOGIC S P A : Safety Comes First
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Datalogic S p A : 17 February 2022 - New Datalogic Group CFO and IR appointed

02/17/2022 | 12:28pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Bologna, 17 February 2022 - Datalogic S.p.A. (Euronext Star Milan: DAL), a company listed on Euronext Star Milan of Borsa Italiana S.p.A., announces the appointment of Alessandro D'Aniello as new Group Chief Financial Officer and investor relator of Datalogic, replacing Laura Bernardelli, who has informed the Company of her intention to pursue a new professional experience. Mr. D'Aniello's appointment will be effective as of 16 March 2022, the date on which the resignation of Ms. Laura Bernardelli will also become effective.

The Company expresses its sincere thanks to Mrs. Laura Bernardelli for carrying out her duties with professionalism and for her significant contribution. The Company wishes her all the best for the future.

Alessandro D'Aniello - graduate in economics and chartered accountant - has in-depth knowledge of the Datalogic Group by virtue of his role as Group Chief Financial Officer of Datalogic, which he held from October 2016 to January 2019, as well as many years of experience in corporate finance in leading national and international companies. Alessandro D'Aniello's curriculum vitae is published on the Company's website (www.datalogic.com).

At the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company scheduled for 10 March 2022, the same Board will evaluate the appointment of Mr. D'Aniello as manager responsible for preparing the financial reports of the Datalogic Group, after having obtained the opinion of the Board of Statutory Auditors.

Based on available information, as of today, neither Mr. D'Aniello nor Ms. Laura Bernardelli owns any shares in Datalogic.

Disclaimer

Datalogic S.p.A. published this content on 17 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2022 17:27:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about DATALOGIC S.P.A.
12:28pDATALOGIC S P A : 17 February 2022 - New Datalogic Group CFO and IR appointed
PU
01/17DATALOGIC S P A : 17 January 2022 - 2022 Corporate Calendar
PU
01/14DATALOGIC S P A : Safety Comes First
PU
01/13DATALOGIC S P A : Safety Comes Firts
PU
01/13DATALOGIC S P A : The simple solution for produce identification
PU
01/12DATALOGIC S P A : self-checkout solutions featured at NRF 2022
PU
01/12DATALOGIC S P A : 12 January 2022 - Datalogic self-checkout solutions featured at NRF 2022
PU
01/12DATALOGIC S P A : self check-out solutions featured at NRF 2022
PU
01/06DATALOGIC S P A : drives value in retail transformation at NRF 2022
PU
2021DATALOGIC S P A : begins the partnership with Qualcomm with Skorpio™ X5 Series
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DATALOGIC S.P.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 579 M 658 M 658 M
Net income 2021 36,8 M 41,8 M 41,8 M
Net Debt 2021 19,5 M 22,2 M 22,2 M
P/E ratio 2021 19,7x
Yield 2021 1,99%
Capitalization 719 M 818 M 818 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,28x
EV / Sales 2022 1,12x
Nbr of Employees 3 009
Free-Float 20,2%
Chart DATALOGIC S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Datalogic S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DATALOGIC S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 12,70 €
Average target price 21,50 €
Spread / Average Target 69,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Valentina Volta Chief Executive Officer & Director
Laura Bernardelli Group Chief Financial Officer
Romano Volta Executive Chairman
Angelo Manaresi Lead Independent Director
Chiara Giovannucci Orlandi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DATALOGIC S.P.A.-16.99%818
CANON INC.1.07%25 646
RICOH COMPANY, LTD.-1.31%5 832
BROTHER INDUSTRIES, LTD.-2.04%4 878
TOSHIBA TEC CORPORATION7.55%2 425
KONICA MINOLTA, INC.-3.05%2 172