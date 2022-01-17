Datalogic S p A : 17 January 2022 - 2022 Corporate Calendar

Bologna, 17 January 2022 - Datalogic S.p.A. (Euronext Star Milan: DAL), a company listed on the Euronext Star Milan of Borsa Italiana S.p.A. announces that during the year 2022, the following meetings of the Board of Directors are planned:

• March 10, 2022 - Approval of the draft annual financial report and the consolidated annual financial report as of December 31, 2021;

• May 12, 2022 - Approval of the additional periodic financial disclosure as of March 31, 2022;

• August 4, 2022 - Approval of the half year financial report as of June 30, 2022;

• November 10, 2022 - Approval of the additional periodic financial disclosure as of September 30, 2022.

The general shareholders meeting to be held, among the others, for approving the annual financial report as of December 31, 2021 is planned for April 29, 2022.

Conference calls with analysts relating to periodic financial results will be held on the same day or the day after the results are approved by the Board of Directors, in accordance with procedures to be announced from time to time.

Any amendments to the above calendar will be promptly notified to the market.