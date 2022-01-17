Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Datalogic S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DAL   IT0004053440

DATALOGIC S.P.A.

(DAL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 01/17 11:09:00 am
14.36 EUR   -0.35%
10:35aDATALOGIC S P A : 17 January 2022 - 2022 Corporate Calendar
PU
01/14DATALOGIC S P A : Safety Comes First
PU
01/13DATALOGIC S P A : Safety Comes Firts
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Datalogic S p A : 17 January 2022 - 2022 Corporate Calendar

01/17/2022 | 10:35am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Bologna, 17 January 2022 - Datalogic S.p.A. (Euronext Star Milan: DAL), a company listed on the Euronext Star Milan of Borsa Italiana S.p.A. announces that during the year 2022, the following meetings of the Board of Directors are planned:

• March 10, 2022 - Approval of the draft annual financial report and the consolidated annual financial report as of December 31, 2021;

• May 12, 2022 - Approval of the additional periodic financial disclosure as of March 31, 2022;

• August 4, 2022 - Approval of the half year financial report as of June 30, 2022;

• November 10, 2022 - Approval of the additional periodic financial disclosure as of September 30, 2022.

The general shareholders meeting to be held, among the others, for approving the annual financial report as of December 31, 2021 is planned for April 29, 2022.

Conference calls with analysts relating to periodic financial results will be held on the same day or the day after the results are approved by the Board of Directors, in accordance with procedures to be announced from time to time.

Any amendments to the above calendar will be promptly notified to the market.

Disclaimer

Datalogic S.p.A. published this content on 17 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 January 2022 15:34:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about DATALOGIC S.P.A.
10:35aDATALOGIC S P A : 17 January 2022 - 2022 Corporate Calendar
PU
01/14DATALOGIC S P A : Safety Comes First
PU
01/13DATALOGIC S P A : Safety Comes Firts
PU
01/13DATALOGIC S P A : The simple solution for produce identification
PU
01/12DATALOGIC S P A : self-checkout solutions featured at NRF 2022
PU
01/12DATALOGIC S P A : 12 January 2022 - Datalogic self-checkout solutions featured at NRF 2022
PU
01/12DATALOGIC S P A : self check-out solutions featured at NRF 2022
PU
01/06DATALOGIC S P A : drives value in retail transformation at NRF 2022
PU
2021DATALOGIC S P A : begins the partnership with Qualcomm with Skorpio™ X5 Series
PU
2021DATALOGIC S P A : XLR technology powers manufacturing productivity
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DATALOGIC S.P.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 579 M 660 M 660 M
Net income 2021 36,8 M 41,9 M 41,9 M
Net Debt 2021 19,5 M 22,3 M 22,3 M
P/E ratio 2021 22,4x
Yield 2021 1,75%
Capitalization 816 M 932 M 931 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,44x
EV / Sales 2022 1,27x
Nbr of Employees 3 009
Free-Float -
Chart DATALOGIC S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Datalogic S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DATALOGIC S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 14,41 €
Average target price 21,50 €
Spread / Average Target 49,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Valentina Volta Chief Executive Officer & Director
Laura Bernardelli Group Chief Financial Officer
Romano Volta Executive Chairman
Angelo Manaresi Lead Independent Director
Chiara Giovannucci Orlandi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DATALOGIC S.P.A.-5.82%932
CANON INC.-0.93%25 491
RICOH COMPANY, LTD.-1.68%5 892
BROTHER INDUSTRIES, LTD.0.77%5 088
KONICA MINOLTA, INC.1.72%2 311
TOSHIBA TEC CORPORATION-5.74%2 155