Datalogic S.p.A.

DATALOGIC S.P.A.

(DAL)
Datalogic S p A : 18 January 2021 - Datalogic launches the new Skorpio™ X5, the most advanced key-based mobile...

01/18/2021 | 05:10am EST
Bologna, January 18th, 2021. Datalogic is pleased to announce the Skorpio™ X5, a new ultra-fast, high-performing key-based mobile computer featuring the largest multi-touch display in the Portable Data Terminal (PDT) market.

Maintaining rapid, accurate and seamless data capture to provide real-time visibility is essential in applications like warehousing, fulfillment, inventory, store operations, shipping & receiving. The new Skorpio™ X5 enables Retail, Transportation, Logistics, Manufacturing and Healthcare companies to reach new levels of reliability and flexibility. Operators in any of these industries can carry out their tasks efficiently with its ultra-fast and dominant computational CPU power. The most demanding enterprise applications can simultaneously run seamlessly, leveraging the high-performing processor of the market-leading 2.2Ghz CPU Qualcomm Snapdragon 600® platform.

For utmost productivity, the Skorpio X5 features the largest and brightest, rugged, Gorilla© Glass screen display in the PDT market at 4.3 inches. The large screen provides plenty of viewable space for the most modern, feature-rich applications and display of product pictures. Skorpio X5 provides unrivaled readability in any light condition, including bright outdoor lighting.

The Skorpio X5 also features the latest generation of scan engines specifically designed and developed by Datalogic. Customers can choose the scan engine that will better fit with their business needs: Linear imager, Standard 2D imager, the new and unique Mid-Range imager, and soon-to-be available Auto Range version for extra-long-range readings. Workers using the Skorpio X5 can immediately read any barcode, in any condition, whether labels are damaged or scratched, visible or covered.

The Skorpio X5 is a fully rugged device constructed to withstand the harshest environments and circumstances. Proven to sustain multiple drops up to 1.8m / 6ft onto concrete, hermetic to dust, and protected against waterjets with an IP65 rating. Its lightweight, ergonomic, and perfectly balanced design reduces users' fatigue while enhancing productivity in all scan-intensive applications. The functional keyboard design delivers enhanced tactile feel from key presses for faster data entry. Added value in exclusive ergonomic features include the highly visible function keys serving as shortcuts for frequently used applications, and the virtual floating scan trigger, SoftSpot™ technology.

The Skorpio X5 wireless charging models are the only PDTs in the market with this future-proof charging technology providing top reliability and the lowest cost of ownership. The ultra-reliable contactless charging models provides a much lower maintenance cost since charging contacts are more prone to failure and can be receptacles for dust accumulation and microbial growth.

As an 'Android Enterprise Recommended' device, the Skorpio X5, meets the elevated enterprise requirements as specified by Google™ in terms of hardware and software. The unmatched intuitiveness, user experience, stability, and security are guaranteed by running the latest Android™ 10 version and leveraging Google Enterprise APIs for security, provisioning and deployment. Furthermore, the user-friendly GMS (Google Mobile Services) platform allows access to Play Store to download only verified and virus-free applications.

The Skorpio X5 will allow no interruptions in the most demanding and scan-intensive applications. Options of standard or high-capacity batteries, hot swappable battery technology, and the Datalogic Smart Battery Management application allow use for extended shifts. Battery conditions can be easily monitored through an exclusive visual LED indicator.

Beyond the ultra-reliable performance of the Skorpio X5, there are a variety of tailored configurations for specific operator needs available. This versatile form-factor allows multiple configurations based on application requirement needs; with the possibility to choose from two (2) convertible form-factors, two (2) charging technologies, two (2) memory configurations; and, three (3) scan engines or keyboard layouts.

Andrew Duncan, SVP Product Marketing at Datalogic, commented: 'The Skorpio X5 is the most advanced key-based mobile computer on the market, and features wireless charging capabilities. It brings the highest computational CPU power, the largest and brightest screen display, and the latest generation of scan engines, including a unique Mid-Range imager. With the Skorpio X5, businesses will be able to reach new productivity levels'.

Disclaimer

Datalogic S.p.A. published this content on 18 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2021 10:09:07 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 474 M 572 M 572 M
Net income 2020 9,23 M 11,1 M 11,1 M
Net Debt 2020 20,0 M 24,1 M 24,1 M
P/E ratio 2020 93,3x
Yield 2020 0,75%
Capitalization 845 M 1 021 M 1 019 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,82x
EV / Sales 2021 1,54x
Nbr of Employees 2 850
Free-Float 20,3%
Chart DATALOGIC S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Datalogic S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DATALOGIC S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 14,62 €
Last Close Price 14,90 €
Spread / Highest target 12,1%
Spread / Average Target -1,88%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Valentina Volta Chief Executive Officer & Director
Romano Volta Chairman
Laura Bernardelli Group Chief Financial Officer
Pietro Todescato Executive Director & Chief Technology Officer
Filippo Maria Volta Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DATALOGIC S.P.A.6.43%1 021
FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORPORATION12.76%23 617
CANON INC.13.68%22 654
BROTHER INDUSTRIES, LTD.12.75%6 001
RICOH COMPANY, LTD.13.44%5 360
TOSHIBA TEC CORPORATION3.22%2 038
