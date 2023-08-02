Datalogic SpA is an Italy-based company engaged in production of technology equipment. Its activities are divided into five business segments. The Automatic Sata Capture (ADC) segment encompasses includes the manual reader product lines, fixed readers, mobile computers, self scanning solutions, cashier technologies, automation of sales and field forces and the collection of data at stores. The Industrial Automation division includes product lines related to: fixed barcode readers using imager and laser technology, the photoelectric sensors and equipment for industrial automation and security, remote cameras and software for artificial vision, barcode reader systems and technologies for the automation of logistics and postal companies, industrial laser markers. The Informatics sector markets and distributes products and solutions for automatic identification, and caters to small and medium sized companies. The Corporate division includes the operations of the holding company.

Sector Office Equipment