- Revenue at €298.0 million, down by 5.3% versus first half 2022
- Adjusted EBITDA at €33.0 million; Adjusted EBITDA margin at 11.1%
- Net profit at €12.1 million versus €8.8 million in first half 2022
- Net financial debt down to €25.1 million
Bologna, August 2, 2023 - The Board of Directors of Datalogic S.p.A. (Borsa Italiana S.p.A.: DAL), listed in the Euronext STAR Milan Segment of the Italian Stock Exchange organised and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A. and global leader in the automatic data capture and industrial automation segments, today approved the Consolidated Half-Year Financial Report at June 30, 2023
Datalogic S.p.A. published this content on 02 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2023 16:45:57 UTC.