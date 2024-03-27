Bologna, 27 March 2024 - The Company announces that, today the following documents have been made available to the public on the website www.datalogic.com:

the 2023 Annual Report, including the draft of the separated and consolidated financial statements as of 31 December 2023, together with the Directors' Report and the required certifications;

the External Audit Firm's Reports;

the Board of Statutory Auditors' Report;

the Consolidated non-financial statement 2023;

the Report on Corporate Governance and Onwership Structure pursuant to art. 123-bis of the consolidated law on finance (TUF).

These documents are also available at the registered office of the Company and at the authorized storage system eMarket Storage, www.emarketstorage.com.