Bologna, 27 March 2024 - The Company announces that, today the following documents have been made available to the public on the website www.datalogic.com:
- the 2023 Annual Report, including the draft of the separated and consolidated financial statements as of 31 December 2023, together with the Directors' Report and the required certifications;
- the External Audit Firm's Reports;
- the Board of Statutory Auditors' Report;
- the Consolidated non-financial statement 2023;
- the Report on Corporate Governance and Onwership Structure pursuant to art. 123-bis of the consolidated law on finance (TUF).
These documents are also available at the registered office of the Company and at the authorized storage system eMarket Storage, www.emarketstorage.com.
Disclaimer
Datalogic S.p.A. published this content on 27 March 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2024 11:27:07 UTC.