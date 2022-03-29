Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Italy
  Borsa Italiana
  Datalogic S.p.A.
  News
  Summary
    DAL   IT0004053440

DATALOGIC S.P.A.

(DAL)
  Report
Datalogic S p A : 29 March 2022 - Datalogic brings intelligent Supply Chain Solutions to SITL 2022

03/29/2022 | 04:14am EDT
Paris, March 29th, 2022. Datalogic, a global leader in the automatic data capture and factory automation markets, presents at SITL 2022 in hall 6, stand C94 its range of automatic identification solutions to show how enterprises can benefit from intelligent supply chain solutions.

During SITL, Datalogic will launch its flagship industrial handheld scanner, the brand new PowerScan™ 9600 series. The new handheld scanner has been developed to address demanding applications in manufacturing, logistics, and retail, including home improvement stores.

The new PowerScan 9600 is offered with three different optics to meet all customer needs. The "Standard Range" model is ideal for most applications requiring standard barcode scanning at intuitive distances. The "High Performance" version decodes high-density codes and provides increased depth of field on the most common 1D/2D codes. The "Document Capture" model with a color sensor targets document reading applications and provides image capture and wide angle reading for large codes.

Visitors of the Datalogic booth will have the chance to see a full set of technology and solutions that were designed to automate applications in the Warehouse, Retail Fulfillment, Traceability, Reverse Logistics, Last Mile Traceability, High-speed sorting, and much more. The booth will have hands-on demonstrations featuring a live conveyor illustrating high-end camera technology by means of the AV500. The high-performing barcode reader has a wide field-of-view and excellent depth-of-field provided by several dynamic focus options, it is an ideal choice for smart track logistic solutions, baggage handling systems, and retail smart distribution applications.

To demonstrate how innovative hands-free scanning solutions can help to gain productivity in e-commerce and retail fulfillment, an automatic order fulfillment station will be on display as well. Attendees can try hands-free scanning and experience the advantages of the automatic scanning solution.

Attendees will also be able to try the Skorpio™ X5 with XLR technology that can read barcodes close at hand and up to 20 meters away, as well as the HandScanner, a Bluetooth® glove scanner that allows workers the use of both hands. The Memor™ family of PDA devices will be on hand including the Memor 10 and Memor 20, PDA devices that were the first to deliver contactless charging to industrial mobile computers.

2022 is an anniversary year for Datalogic, as the company will be celebrating its 50 Years of Innovation. The company that was founded by Romano Volta, has grown constantly over the years, thanks to the dedication with which customer needs have always been at the heart of the quality of its products and to the considerable investments in Research & Development, supported by a management capable of looking to the future. In the spirit of this entrepreneurship, it was Datalogic that firstly solved a big logistic challenge of the times by introducing a reading station at an airport in Milan - Linate to support the automatic sorting of baggage.

Visit Datalogic at booth C94 at SITL2022 and experience intelligent supply chain solutions.

Disclaimer

Datalogic S.p.A. published this content on 29 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2022 08:13:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
