Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Datalogic S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DAL   IT0004053440

DATALOGIC S.P.A.

(DAL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Datalogic S p A : Conference Call

03/11/2022 | 04:26am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FY 2021 Results

Conference Call

MARCH 11, 2022

INTERNAL Datalogic Confidential

Disclaimer

This document has been prepared by Datalogic S.p.A. (the "Company") for use during meetings with investors and financial analysts and is solely for information purposes. The information set out herein has not been verified by an independent audit company.

Neither the Company nor any of its subsidiaries, affiliates, branches, representative offices (the "Group"), as well as any of their directors, officers, employees, advisers or agents (the "Group Representatives") accepts any responsibility for/or makes any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the accuracy, timeliness or completeness of the information set out herein or any other related information regarding the Group, whether written, oral or in visual or electronic form, transmitted or made available.

This document may contain forward-looking statements about the Company and/or the Group based on current expectations and opinions developed by the Company, as well as based on current plans, estimates, projections and projects of the Group. These forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties (many of which are outside the control of the Company and/or the Group) which could cause a material difference between forward-looking information and actual future results.

The information set out in this document is provided as of the date indicated herein. Except as required by applicable laws and regulations, the Company assumes no obligation to provide updates of any of the aforesaid forward-looking statements.

Under no circumstances shall the Group and/or any of the Group Representatives be held liable (for negligence or otherwise) for any loss or damage howsoever arising from any use of this document or its contents or otherwise in connection with the document or the aforesaid forward-looking statements.

This document does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy or subscribe to Company shares and neither this entire document or a portion of it may constitute a recommendation to affect any transaction or to conclude any legal act of any kind whatsoever.

This document may not be reproduced or distributed, in whole or in part, by any person other than the Company. By viewing and/or accepting a copy of this document, you agree to be bound by the foregoing limitations.

2

INTERNAL Datalogic Confidential

FY 2021 & Q4 2021 Results

FY 2021 Results

REVENUES

€600.5

+25.2%

+26.4% Net FX

Q4 2021 Results

REVENUES

€166.1

+25.1%

+22.4% Net FX

GOM

€257.6

42.9%

(-2.9 pp)

GOM

€64.0

38.5%

(-6.6 pp)

Adj. EBITDA

€85.7

14.3%

+2.1 pp

Adj. EBITDA

€19.5

11.8%

(-4.1 pp)

€ m

NET RESULT

€ 39.5

6.6%

+3.7 pp

€ m

NET RESULT

€8.6

5.2%

(-1.8) pp

Net Debt at €26.1M

.

3

INTERNAL Datalogic Confidential

FY 2021 Highlights: sound growth results and a return to pre-pandemic levels

  • Exceptional growth on the Top line +26.4% at constant FX (+20.7% organic) across all geographies despite supply chain challenges.
  • Strong performance in all industries and all geographies. T&L (+52.6% at constant FX) and Manufacturing (+48.4% at constant FX) top performers. Position strengthened in EMEAI with +32.8% growth at constant FX.
  • Adj EBITDA margin improved by 2.1pts vs 2020 at 14.3% despite rising inflationary challenges, not yet fully offset by price increases in the second half of the year.
    • Including capitalized R&D expenses and excluding D&A
  • R&D spending* at 9.6% on revenues, confirming the Group's Innovation roadmap.
  • Net Debt at €26.1M, €8.9M cash excluding MD Group acquisition of €35M.
  • New Customer acquisition (ca. 20% of revenue) contributing to record high order portfolio
  • Successful integration of MD acquisition into the newly created Datasensing contributing to revenue growth in the manufacturing sector by about 17.3%.

4

INTERNAL Datalogic Confidential

Group Revenues by Geography

€m

FY 2021

FY 2020

Var %

Var %

Net FX

EMEAI

337.8

254.8

32.6%

32.8%

Americas

167.7

151.2

10.9%

15.1%

APAC

95.0

73.8

28.8%

27.6%

Total Datalogic

600.5

479.8

25.2%

26.4%

% on Group Revenues

APAC 15.8%

EMEAI 56.2%

Americas 27.9%

  • EMEAI: leading Group's performance in 2021 at +32.8% Net FX. Sound growth across all countries. Spain, France and the Netherlands remarkable performance.
  • Americas: Group's second-largest market, achieved growth of +15.1% Net FX. T&L and MFG expansion as primary drivers of the regional growth.
  • APAC: Double digit growth +28.8% in 2021 driven mainly by China and acceleration in Korea and Japan.

5

INTERNAL Datalogic Confidential

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Datalogic S.p.A. published this content on 11 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2022 09:25:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about DATALOGIC S.P.A.
04:26aDATALOGIC S P A : Conference Call
PU
03/10DATALOGIC S P A : 10 March 2022 - The Board of Directors approves draft statutory and cons..
PU
03/10DATALOGIC S P A : 10 March 2022 - Press release pursuant to article 84-bis, paragraph 3, C..
PU
03/09DATALOGIC S P A : Brings Visual Supply Chain Intelligence to MODEX 2022
PU
02/21DATALOGIC S P A : showcases the latest technologies at SIAF 2022
PU
02/17DATALOGIC S P A : 17 February 2022 - New Datalogic Group CFO and IR appointed
PU
01/17DATALOGIC S P A : 17 January 2022 - 2022 Corporate Calendar
PU
01/14DATALOGIC S P A : Safety Comes First
PU
01/13DATALOGIC S P A : Safety Comes Firts
PU
01/13DATALOGIC S P A : The simple solution for produce identification
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DATALOGIC S.P.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 579 M 637 M 637 M
Net income 2021 36,8 M 40,4 M 40,4 M
Net Debt 2021 19,5 M 21,5 M 21,5 M
P/E ratio 2021 17,4x
Yield 2021 2,26%
Capitalization 633 M 697 M 697 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,13x
EV / Sales 2022 0,99x
Nbr of Employees 3 009
Free-Float 20,2%
Chart DATALOGIC S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Datalogic S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DATALOGIC S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 11,18 €
Average target price 21,50 €
Spread / Average Target 92,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Valentina Volta Chief Executive Officer & Director
Laura Bernardelli Group Chief Financial Officer
Romano Volta Executive Chairman
Angelo Manaresi Lead Independent Director
Chiara Giovannucci Orlandi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DATALOGIC S.P.A.-26.93%697
CANON INC.-3.48%24 359
RICOH COMPANY, LTD.-11.30%5 214
BROTHER INDUSTRIES, LTD.-6.06%4 637
TOSHIBA TEC CORPORATION-0.21%2 238
KONICA MINOLTA, INC.-8.78%2 033