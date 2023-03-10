Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Datalogic S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DAL   IT0004053440

DATALOGIC S.P.A.

(DAL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05:29:30 2023-03-10 am EST
8.788 EUR   -1.65%
04:54aDatalogic S P A : Conference Call
PU
03/09Datalogic S P A : 9 March 2023 - Board of Directors approves draft statutory financial statements and...
PU
03/09Datalogic improves revenue in 2022 but drops net income
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Datalogic S p A : Conference Call

03/10/2023 | 04:54am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FY 2022 Results

Conference Call

MARCH 10, 2023

Disclaimer

This document has been prepared by Datalogic S.p.A. (the "Company") for use during meetings with investors and financial analysts and is solely for information purposes. The information set out herein has not been verified by an independent audit company.

Neither the Company nor any of its subsidiaries, affiliates, branches, representative offices (the "Group"), as well as any of their directors, officers, employees, advisers or agents (the "Group Representatives") accepts any responsibility for/or makes any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the accuracy, timeliness or completeness of the information set out herein or any other related information regarding the Group, whether written, oral or in visual or electronic form, transmitted or made available.

This document may contain forward-looking statements about the Company and/or the Group based on current expectations and opinions developed by the Company, as well as based on current plans, estimates, projections and projects of the Group. These forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties (many of which are outside the control of the Company and/or the Group) which could cause a material difference between forward-looking information and actual future results.

The information set out in this document is provided as of the date indicated herein. Except as required by applicable laws and regulations, the Company assumes no obligation to provide updates of any of the aforesaid forward-looking statements.

Under no circumstances shall the Group and/or any of the Group Representatives be held liable (for negligence or otherwise) for any loss or damage howsoever arising from any use of this document or its contents or otherwise in connection with the document or the aforesaid forward- looking statements.

This document does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy or subscribe to Company shares and neither this entire document or a portion of it may constitute a recommendation to affect any transaction or to conclude any legal act of any kind whatsoever.

This document may not be reproduced or distributed, in whole or in part, by any person other than the Company.

By viewing and/or accepting a copy of this document, you agree to be bound by the foregoing limitations.

2

FY 2022 & Q4 2022 Results1

FY 2022 Results

REVENUES

€654.6

+9.5%

Q4 2022 Results

REVENUES

€178.1

+7.4%

GOM

€274.5

41.9%

(-1.2 pp)

GOM

€73.5

41.3%

+2.7 pp

Adj. EBITDA

€80.3

12.3%

(-2.0 pp)

Adj. EBITDA

€24.0

13.5%

+1.7 pp

€ m

NET RESULT

€ 30.1

4.6%

(-2.0 pp)

€ m

NET RESULT

€14.3

8.0%

+2.4 pp

Net Debt at €42.0M

1 The comparative results as of December 31, 2021 have been restated following the purchase price allocation (PPA) accounting of MD Group acquisition occurred in 2021, as required by the accounting standards IFRS 3 revised and IAS

1, including reclassifications to ensure results comparability.

3

FY 2022 Highlights: a progressive recovery of sales

and profitability

  • Revenues growth nearly at double digit and sound recovery of profitability in 2H
  • Improving performance across all main industries and geographies despite the complex scenario due to the shortage of components
  • Gross Operating Margin at 41.9% thanks to price/mix discipline and product redesign, partially offsetting components' price headwinds
  • R&D Cash Out at €64.6M, steady at around 10.0% on revenues, executing technological roadmap
  • Positive price/mix in the year across main geographies and product lines
  • Revenue from new products (vitality index) at 13.4% vs 12.5% in FY2021
  • Adj EBITDA margin at 12.3% (13.5% in Q4, + 1.7 pps vs Q4 2021)
  • Net Debt down at €42.0M, thanks to a strong operating cash generation in Q4, and despite a high Net Working Capitalresulting from cost inflation and high inventory levels attributable to shortages

4

Group Revenues by Geography

€m

FY 2022

FY 2021

Var %

Restated

1

EMEAI

354.9

334.5

6.1%

Americas

199.1

168.1

18.4%

APAC

100.6

95.2

5.6%

Total Datalogic

654.6

597.8

9.5%

% on Group Revenues

APAC 15.4%

EMEAI 54.2%

Americas 30.4%

  • EMEAI: Group's first market up by 6.1% (+5.2% Net FX), led by UK & Nordics, Iberia, Italy and Benelux
  • AMERICAS: Group's second-largest market leads the overall growth at +18.4% (+5.7% Net FX), across all the main industries
  • APAC: +5.6% YoY, growth mainly driven by Japan (> 30% Net FX), and China

1 The comparative results as of December 31, 2021 have been restated following the purchase price allocation (PPA) accounting of MD Group acquisition occurred in 2021, as required by the accounting standards IFRS 3 revised and IAS

1, including reclassifications to ensure results comparability.

5

Disclaimer

Datalogic S.p.A. published this content on 10 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2023 09:53:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about DATALOGIC S.P.A.
04:54aDatalogic S P A : Conference Call
PU
03/09Datalogic S P A : 9 March 2023 - Board of Directors approves draft statutory financial sta..
PU
03/09Datalogic improves revenue in 2022 but drops net income
AN
03/02Datalogic S P A : launches the Global ISV Partner Program
PU
02/23Citadel Advisors cuts short on Moncler
AN
02/22Lists down but Stellantis stays afloat after accounts
AN
02/21Funds raise short on Anima Holding and Datalogic
AN
02/16Citadel Advisors raises short on Iveco Group
AN
01/13Datalogic S P A : and Quuppa partner to offer a solution for accurate tracking...
PU
01/10Datalogic S P A : Debuts new Magellan Bioptic Scanners at NRF 2023
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 656 M 694 M 694 M
Net income 2022 24,1 M 25,5 M 25,5 M
Net Debt 2022 56,0 M 59,2 M 59,2 M
P/E ratio 2022 19,2x
Yield 2022 2,49%
Capitalization 507 M 536 M 536 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,86x
EV / Sales 2023 0,83x
Nbr of Employees 3 079
Free-Float 20,4%
Chart DATALOGIC S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Datalogic S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DATALOGIC S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 8,94 €
Average target price 11,10 €
Spread / Average Target 24,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Valentina Volta Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alessandro D'Aniello Chief Financial Officer
Romano Volta Executive Chairman
Angelo Manaresi Lead Independent Director
Chiara Giovannucci Orlandi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DATALOGIC S.P.A.7.33%536
CANON INC.2.99%21 800
RICOH COMPANY, LTD.5.06%4 704
BROTHER INDUSTRIES, LTD.0.90%3 777
KONICA MINOLTA, INC.13.47%2 156
TOSHIBA TEC CORPORATION10.26%1 606