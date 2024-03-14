FY 2023 Results Conference Call
MARCH 14TH,2024
FY 2023 & Q4 2023 Results
FY 2023 Results, €m
REVENUES
GOM
Adj. EBITDA
NET RESULT
€224.4
€49.5
€9.5
€536.6
41.8%
9.2%
1.8%
-18.0%
(+1.7 pp)
(-3.0 pp)
(-2.8 pp)
Q4 2023 Results, €m
REVENUES
GOM
Adj. EBITDA
NET RESULT
€47.3
€6.2
€-1.3
€119.6
39.6%
5.2%
-1.1%
-32.9%
(+0.2 pp)
(-8.3 pp)
(-9.4 pp)
Net Debt at €35.3M
2
FY 2023 Highlights: improved industrial margins and operating cash flow generation despite negative volume impact
Revenues decreased by 18.0%, due to a negative
demand in all market segment and geographical areas
Gross Operating Margin, improving at 41.8% compared to 40.1% in FY2022 (+1.7 pp) thanks to positive effects of price, mix and productivity which offset heavy volumes reduction
R&D Cash Out at €66.7M, at 12.4% on revenues (9.8% in 2022), maintaining solid levels of R&D investments
Adj EBITDA margin at 9.2% (12.3% in 2022), mainly due to negative volumes, partially offset by positive
price/mix, productivity and costs savings
Positive price/mix across main geographies and
Net Debt at €35.3M, thanks to a sound +€32.5M
product lines
operating cash flow generation, fueled by tight control
on Net Working Capital
3
Group Revenues by Geography and Market Segment
€m
Data Capture
Industrial Automation
Total DL Business
Informatics
Intra division
Total Datalogic
EMEAI
AMERICAS
APAC
Total Datalogic
FY 2023
FY 2022
Var %
FY 2023
FY 2022
Var %
FY 2023
FY 2022
Var %
FY 2023
FY 2022
Var %
173.3
220.1
(21.3%)
114.7
130.0
(11.8%)
32.2
47.6
(32.4%)
320.2
397.7
(19.5%)
117.8
135.1
(12.8%)
46.8
52.5
(10.9%)
35.4
53.0
(33.1%)
200.1
240.5
(16.8%)
291.1
355.2
(18.0%)
161.4
182.5
(11.5%)
67.6
100.6
(32.8%)
520.2
638.3
(18.5%)
-
-
-
17.0
18.2
(6.7%)
-
-
-
17.0
18.2
(6.7%)
-
-
-
(0.6)
(1.8)
-
-
-
-
(0.6)
(1.8)
-
291.1
355.2
(18.0%)
177.8
198.8
(10.6%)
67.6
100.6
(32.8%)
536.6
654.6
((18.0%))
% on Group Revenues
% on DL Business Revenues
APAC
12.6%Industrial
Automation
38.5%
EMEAI 54.3%
Americas
Data Capture
61.5%
33.1%
4
New Products Launches and Innovation
Hand Held Scanners
Fixed Retail
Stationary Industrial
Mobile
Sensor & Safety &
Scanners
Scanners
Machine Vision
Quickscan 2200 Series Powerscan 9600
SmartVS+
BT
Matrix 320X
Matrix 220X
P3x Smart
Magellan 96i/99i
Premium
Premium
Camera
SO,SS
Gryphon 4500 Fixed
Powerscan 9600 AR
Series
Series
Datalogic
Memor 11
S3N-T5x
MX-C50
Mobility Suite
Family
Blade Series
Powerscan 9600
Powerscan 9600
Ethernet
DPX Series
R&D at 12.4%, +2.7 bps vs LY (9.8%). Commitment to Product Development Roadmap continues
5
FY 2023 P&L
€ m
FY 2023
FY 2022
Var %
restated*
Revenues
536.6
654.6
(18.0%)
Gross Margin
224.4
262.5
% on Revenues
41.8%
40.1%
+1.7 pp
Operating expenses
(207.5)
(213.4)
% on Revenues
(38.7%)
(32.6%)
-6.1 pp
Adjusted EBITDA
49.5
80.3
% Adj. Ebitda margin
9.2%
12.3%
-3.0 pp
Adjusted EBIT
16.9
49.1
% Adj. Ebit margin
3.1%
7.5%
-4.4 pp
EBIT
9.6
40.9
% Ebit margin
1.8%
6.3%
-4.5 pp
Net Result
9.5
30.1
% on Revenues
1.8%
4.6%
-2.8 pp
* Restatement mainly due to reclassification of some installation costs from S&D to COGS
- Gross Margin at 41.8% (+1.7 pp YoY) thanks to positive pricing/mix and productivity offsetting negative volumes
- Lower operating expenses at €207.5m, but preserving continuous investments in R&D and S&D
- Adj EBITDA margin at 9.2% (-3.0 pp YoY), due to highly negative volume impact on operating expenses, partially offset by gross margin improvement
- Net Result at €9.5m vs €30.1m in 2022
6
EBITDA Adj: actual vs last year
€ m
Positive Items
Negative Items
80.3
(56.4)
1.2
(0.7)
49.5
4.7
5.9
12.6
1.9
FY 2022
Volume
Price
Mix
Productivity
Structure
Others
FX Effect
FY 2023
12.3% on Group
9.2% on Group
Revenues
Revenues
7
Net Debt & Cash Flow Analysis : Dec'22 - Dec'23
€ m
Positive Items
Negative Items
(26.4)
38.0
(6.1)
(2.3)
(20.2)
49.5
(17.0)
(19.8)
(35.3)
7.9
(42.0)
3.1
NFP Dec 22 EBITDA Adj. Ch. TWC
Net
Taxes
Net
Others
Dividend
Treasury
M&A
Others, not
NFP Dec 23
Investment
Financial
Payment
Shares
operating
ChargesRepurchase
8
Sale of 100% share capital in Informatics Holdings, Inc.
Informatics is a stand-alone company actively engaged in the non-core business of marketing and distributing software products and solutions tailored for small and medium-sized companies mainly in the US. The company was acquired in 2005 and it is based in Plano, Texas.
Buyer
On March 7, 2024, Datalogic S.p.A. sold its 100% stake in Informatics to an affiliate of the U.S. private equity firm Renovo Capital LLC.
Transaction
• The disposal value was agreed upon at USD 34 million
- EV/EBITDA adj 2023 at around 10x
Rationale
• Divestment of a non-core asset to focus on the core business IA & DC
- Additional financial resources to support growth, both organically and through M&A
9
