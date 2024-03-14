FY 2023 Results Conference Call

FY 2023 & Q4 2023 Results

FY 2023 Results, €m

REVENUES

GOM

Adj. EBITDA

NET RESULT

€224.4

€49.5

€9.5

€536.6

41.8%

9.2%

1.8%

-18.0%

(+1.7 pp)

(-3.0 pp)

(-2.8 pp)

Q4 2023 Results, €m

REVENUES

GOM

Adj. EBITDA

NET RESULT

€47.3

€6.2

€-1.3

€119.6

39.6%

5.2%

-1.1%

-32.9%

(+0.2 pp)

(-8.3 pp)

(-9.4 pp)

Net Debt at €35.3M

FY 2023 Highlights: improved industrial margins and operating cash flow generation despite negative volume impact

Revenues decreased by 18.0%, due to a negative

demand in all market segment and geographical areas

Gross Operating Margin, improving at 41.8% compared to 40.1% in FY2022 (+1.7 pp) thanks to positive effects of price, mix and productivity which offset heavy volumes reduction

R&D Cash Out at €66.7M, at 12.4% on revenues (9.8% in 2022), maintaining solid levels of R&D investments

Adj EBITDA margin at 9.2% (12.3% in 2022), mainly due to negative volumes, partially offset by positive

price/mix, productivity and costs savings

Positive price/mix across main geographies and

Net Debt at €35.3M, thanks to a sound +€32.5M

product lines

operating cash flow generation, fueled by tight control

on Net Working Capital

Group Revenues by Geography and Market Segment

€m

Data Capture

Industrial Automation

Total DL Business

Informatics

Intra division

Total Datalogic

EMEAI

AMERICAS

APAC

Total Datalogic

FY 2023

FY 2022

Var %

FY 2023

FY 2022

Var %

FY 2023

FY 2022

Var %

FY 2023

FY 2022

Var %

173.3

220.1

(21.3%)

114.7

130.0

(11.8%)

32.2

47.6

(32.4%)

320.2

397.7

(19.5%)

117.8

135.1

(12.8%)

46.8

52.5

(10.9%)

35.4

53.0

(33.1%)

200.1

240.5

(16.8%)

291.1

355.2

(18.0%)

161.4

182.5

(11.5%)

67.6

100.6

(32.8%)

520.2

638.3

(18.5%)

-

-

-

17.0

18.2

(6.7%)

-

-

-

17.0

18.2

(6.7%)

-

-

-

(0.6)

(1.8)

-

-

-

-

(0.6)

(1.8)

-

291.1

355.2

(18.0%)

177.8

198.8

(10.6%)

67.6

100.6

(32.8%)

536.6

654.6

((18.0%))

% on Group Revenues

% on DL Business Revenues

APAC

12.6%Industrial

Automation

38.5%

EMEAI 54.3%

Americas

Data Capture

61.5%

33.1%

New Products Launches and Innovation

Hand Held Scanners

Fixed Retail

Stationary Industrial

Mobile

Sensor & Safety &

Scanners

Scanners

Machine Vision

Quickscan 2200 Series Powerscan 9600

SmartVS+

BT

Matrix 320X

Matrix 220X

P3x Smart

Magellan 96i/99i

Premium

Premium

Camera

SO,SS

Gryphon 4500 Fixed

Powerscan 9600 AR

Series

Series

Datalogic

Memor 11

S3N-T5x

MX-C50

Mobility Suite

Family

Blade Series

Powerscan 9600

Powerscan 9600

Ethernet

DPX Series

R&D at 12.4%, +2.7 bps vs LY (9.8%). Commitment to Product Development Roadmap continues

FY 2023 P&L

€ m

FY 2023

FY 2022

Var %

restated*

Revenues

536.6

654.6

(18.0%)

Gross Margin

224.4

262.5

% on Revenues

41.8%

40.1%

+1.7 pp

Operating expenses

(207.5)

(213.4)

% on Revenues

(38.7%)

(32.6%)

-6.1 pp

Adjusted EBITDA

49.5

80.3

% Adj. Ebitda margin

9.2%

12.3%

-3.0 pp

Adjusted EBIT

16.9

49.1

% Adj. Ebit margin

3.1%

7.5%

-4.4 pp

EBIT

9.6

40.9

% Ebit margin

1.8%

6.3%

-4.5 pp

Net Result

9.5

30.1

% on Revenues

1.8%

4.6%

-2.8 pp

* Restatement mainly due to reclassification of some installation costs from S&D to COGS

  • Gross Margin at 41.8% (+1.7 pp YoY) thanks to positive pricing/mix and productivity offsetting negative volumes
  • Lower operating expenses at €207.5m, but preserving continuous investments in R&D and S&D
  • Adj EBITDA margin at 9.2% (-3.0 pp YoY), due to highly negative volume impact on operating expenses, partially offset by gross margin improvement
  • Net Result at €9.5m vs €30.1m in 2022

EBITDA Adj: actual vs last year

€ m

Positive Items

Negative Items

80.3

(56.4)

1.2

(0.7)

49.5

4.7

5.9

12.6

1.9

FY 2022

Volume

Price

Mix

Productivity

Structure

Others

FX Effect

FY 2023

12.3% on Group

9.2% on Group

Revenues

Revenues

Net Debt & Cash Flow Analysis : Dec'22 - Dec'23

€ m

Positive Items

Negative Items

(26.4)

38.0

(6.1)

(2.3)

(20.2)

49.5

(17.0)

(19.8)

(35.3)

7.9

(42.0)

3.1

NFP Dec 22 EBITDA Adj. Ch. TWC

Net

Taxes

Net

Others

Dividend

Treasury

M&A

Others, not

NFP Dec 23

Investment

Financial

Payment

Shares

operating

ChargesRepurchase

Sale of 100% share capital in Informatics Holdings, Inc.

Informatics is a stand-alone company actively engaged in the non-core business of marketing and distributing software products and solutions tailored for small and medium-sized companies mainly in the US. The company was acquired in 2005 and it is based in Plano, Texas.

Buyer

On March 7, 2024, Datalogic S.p.A. sold its 100% stake in Informatics to an affiliate of the U.S. private equity firm Renovo Capital LLC.

Transaction

The disposal value was agreed upon at USD 34 million

  • EV/EBITDA adj 2023 at around 10x

Rationale

Divestment of a non-core asset to focus on the core business IA & DC

  • Additional financial resources to support growth, both organically and through M&A

