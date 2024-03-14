Sale of 100% share capital in Informatics Holdings, Inc.

Informatics is a stand-alone company actively engaged in the non-core business of marketing and distributing software products and solutions tailored for small and medium-sized companies mainly in the US. The company was acquired in 2005 and it is based in Plano, Texas.

Buyer

On March 7, 2024, Datalogic S.p.A. sold its 100% stake in Informatics to an affiliate of the U.S. private equity firm Renovo Capital LLC.

Transaction

• The disposal value was agreed upon at USD 34 million

EV/EBITDA adj 2023 at around 10x

Rationale

• Divestment of a non-core asset to focus on the core business IA & DC