OCTOBER 03, 2023
GROUP OVERVIEW
Datalogic at a Glance
Global technology leader in the data capture and industrial automation, in the Retail, Manufacturing, Transportation & Logistics, and Healthcare industries.
Founded in 1972, listed on the Italian Stock Exchange since 2001.
Retail
Manufacturing
Transportation & Logistics
Healthcare
A portfolio of about 1,200 patents and patent applications
450+ Engineers in 8 R&D centers and 3 DL Labs in Italy, USA, Vietnam, and China
10% Revenues invested in R&D
3,000+ Employees in 29 countries:
16,3% Americas, 58,8% EMEAI, 24,9% APAC
11 Manufacturing & Repair sites in:
USA, Hungary, Slovakia, Italy, China, Vietnam, and Australia
Figures refer to YE 2022
Datalogic, a leading group
- Worldwide leadership in barcode reading for Manufacturing, T&L and Retail applications
- Well-establishedbrand with solid global customer base including Fortune 500 Companies
- Dedicated focus on Smart Sensorsand Safety for Automated Manufacturing
- Focus on core identification/barcode reading technology while investing in the new frontier of Artificial Intelligence, Machine Vision and Deep Learning
- Sound investments to enhanceProduct offer witheasy-to-integrate solutions
- M&A in key segments toexpand market share and boost technology
- Solid profitability and cash generation
50+ Years of Expansion
FOUNDATION
- Establishedin Bologna
1972 1997-1998
LISTING
- Listed on the STAR segment of the ItalianStock Exchange
2001 2002-2011
INNOVATION
- Acquisition of Multiware Photonics SA
- Partnership with CAEN RFID Srl
2012-20152017-2020
EXPANSION
- Acquisition of M.D. Micro Detectors SpA
20212022
EXPANSION
- Escort Memory Systems Inc.
- IDWare mobile Computing & Communications
EXPANSION
- Minec AB
- Laservall SpA
- Informatics Inc.
- PSC Inc.
- DatasensorSpA
- Evolution Robotic Retail Inc.
- Accu-SortSystemInc.
- PPT Vision Inc.
EXPANSION
- Set up new One Datalogic
- Acquisition of SOREDI Touch Systems GmbH
ANNIVERSARY
- 50th Years of innovation
EXPANSION
- Acquisition of Pekat Vision
