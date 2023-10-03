INVESTING EMILIA ROMAGNA

GROUP OVERVIEW

Datalogic at a Glance

Global technology leader in the data capture and industrial automation, in the Retail, Manufacturing, Transportation & Logistics, and Healthcare industries.

Founded in 1972, listed on the Italian Stock Exchange since 2001.

Retail

Manufacturing

Transportation & Logistics

Healthcare

A portfolio of about 1,200 patents and patent applications

450+ Engineers in 8 R&D centers and 3 DL Labs in Italy, USA, Vietnam, and China

10% Revenues invested in R&D

3,000+ Employees in 29 countries:

16,3% Americas, 58,8% EMEAI, 24,9% APAC

11 Manufacturing & Repair sites in:

USA, Hungary, Slovakia, Italy, China, Vietnam, and Australia

Figures refer to YE 2022

Datalogic, a leading group

  • Worldwide leadership in barcode reading for Manufacturing, T&L and Retail applications
  • Well-establishedbrand with solid global customer base including Fortune 500 Companies
  • Dedicated focus on Smart Sensorsand Safety for Automated Manufacturing
  • Focus on core identification/barcode reading technology while investing in the new frontier of Artificial Intelligence, Machine Vision and Deep Learning
  • Sound investments to enhanceProduct offer witheasy-to-integrate solutions
  • M&A in key segments toexpand market share and boost technology
  • Solid profitability and cash generation

50+ Years of Expansion

FOUNDATION

  • Establishedin Bologna

1972 1997-1998

LISTING

  • Listed on the STAR segment of the ItalianStock Exchange

2001 2002-2011

INNOVATION

  • Acquisition of Multiware Photonics SA
  • Partnership with CAEN RFID Srl

2012-20152017-2020

EXPANSION

  • Acquisition of M.D. Micro Detectors SpA

20212022

EXPANSION

  • Escort Memory Systems Inc.
  • IDWare mobile Computing & Communications

EXPANSION

  • Minec AB
  • Laservall SpA
  • Informatics Inc.
  • PSC Inc.
  • DatasensorSpA
  • Evolution Robotic Retail Inc.
  • Accu-SortSystemInc.
  • PPT Vision Inc.

EXPANSION

  • Set up new One Datalogic
  • Acquisition of SOREDI Touch Systems GmbH

ANNIVERSARY

  • 50th Years of innovation

EXPANSION

  • Acquisition of Pekat Vision

