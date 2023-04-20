Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Datalogic S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DAL   IT0004053440

DATALOGIC S.P.A.

(DAL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05:19:55 2023-04-20 am EDT
7.455 EUR   +0.34%
04:54aDatalogic S P A : Mid & Small - London 2023
PU
04/06Mib in green above 27,000 points; BPER Bank good
AN
03/30Datalogic S P A : 30 March 2023 - Filing of the Annual Report 2022 and other documents for the General...
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Datalogic S p A : Mid & Small - London 2023

04/20/2023 | 04:54am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MID & SMALL IN LONDON 2023

APRIL 20, 2023

Datalogic at a glance

Global technology leader in the automatic data capture and

industrial automation markets, in the Retail, Manufacturing,

Transportation & Logistics, and Healthcare industries

Founded in 1972, listed on the Italian Stock Exchange since 2001

A portfolio of about 1,200+ patents and patent applications

450+ engineers in 11 R&D centers and 3 DL Labs in: Italy, USA, Vietnam, Cech Republic and China

>3,000 Employees in 29 countries

11 Manufacturing and Repair facilities in: Italy, US, Hungary, Slovakia, Vietnam, China and Australia

Figures refer to YE 2022

2

More than 50 years of Growth through Technological Innovation

Foundation of the

Expansion of the portfolio

Pivoting from «laser» to

Company, based on

to barcode reading

«imaging» and becoming

sensors product

products, applications and

the technology leader of

portfolio

technologies

barcode reading

Entering the space of

«Mobile Computers»

with the acquisition of

«IDWare Mobile

Computing»

Listing at the Milan

50th year anniversary

Stock Exchange

Acquisition of MD

Further expansions

Microdetectors

thanks to acquisitions

(e.g. PSC, Laservall,

Acquisition of Pekat

Informatics, Accu-Sort)

Starting the path towards

Footprint expansion:

«Solutions»

Vietnam, Slovakia,

Hungary

19721974

First baggage handling system based on barcode reading installed at Linate Airport (Milan) in 1984

1988 - 1997

2001 - 2012

2021- 2022

Today

First Fixed Retail Scanner based on imaging technology launched on the market in 2012

3

A Wide Geographical Footprint

EMEAI 54.2%

Americas

30.4%

11 Manufacturing & Repair sites

11 R&D Centers, 3 DL Labs

48 Offices and Facilities in 29 countries

Percent on FY 2022 Revenues - Data refer to FY 2022

APAC 15.4%

4

Strategy

Disclaimer

Datalogic S.p.A. published this content on 20 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2023 08:53:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about DATALOGIC S.P.A.
04:54aDatalogic S P A : Mid & Small - London 2023
PU
04/06Mib in green above 27,000 points; BPER Bank good
AN
03/30Datalogic S P A : 30 March 2023 - Filing of the Annual Report 2022 and other documents for..
PU
03/28Stock exchanges expected in green ahead of Italy confidence
AN
03/27Milan closes in green; purchases on Terna
AN
03/22Datalogic S P A : Star Conference
PU
03/22Futures below parity; UK inflation on the rise
AN
03/21Milan still bullish; bankers rise
AN
03/16Datalogic S P A : delivers intelligent vision for your supply chain solutions to...
PU
03/15Futures flat; ECB toward 50-point increase
AN
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 645 M 707 M 707 M
Net income 2023 30,6 M 33,6 M 33,6 M
Net Debt 2023 40,7 M 44,6 M 44,6 M
P/E ratio 2023 14,4x
Yield 2023 3,62%
Capitalization 422 M 462 M 462 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,72x
EV / Sales 2024 0,67x
Nbr of Employees 3 069
Free-Float 20,4%
Chart DATALOGIC S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Datalogic S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DATALOGIC S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 7,43 €
Average target price 10,88 €
Spread / Average Target 46,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Valentina Volta Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alessandro D'Aniello Chief Financial Officer
Romano Volta Executive Chairman
Angelo Manaresi Lead Independent Director
Chiara Giovannucci Orlandi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DATALOGIC S.P.A.-10.75%462
CANON INC.4.06%22 405
RICOH COMPANY, LTD.3.18%4 699
BROTHER INDUSTRIES, LTD.2.64%3 908
KONICA MINOLTA, INC.4.55%2 021
TOSHIBA TEC CORPORATION7.35%1 590
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer