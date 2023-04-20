|
Datalogic S p A : Mid & Small - London 2023
MID & SMALL IN LONDON 2023
APRIL 20, 2023
Datalogic at a glance
Global technology leader in the automatic data capture and
industrial automation markets, in the Retail, Manufacturing,
Transportation & Logistics, and Healthcare industries
Founded in 1972, listed on the Italian Stock Exchange since 2001
A portfolio of about 1,200+ patents and patent applications
450+ engineers in 11 R&D centers and 3 DL Labs in: Italy, USA, Vietnam, Cech Republic and China
>3,000 Employees in 29 countries
11 Manufacturing and Repair facilities in: Italy, US, Hungary, Slovakia, Vietnam, China and Australia
Figures refer to YE 2022
More than 50 years of Growth through Technological Innovation
|
• Foundation of the
|
• Expansion of the portfolio
|
• Pivoting from «laser» to
|
Company, based on
|
to barcode reading
|
«imaging» and becoming
|
sensors product
|
products, applications and
|
the technology leader of
|
portfolio
|
technologies
|
barcode reading
|
|
|
• Entering the space of
|
|
|
«Mobile Computers»
|
|
|
with the acquisition of
|
|
|
«IDWare Mobile
|
|
|
Computing»
|
•
|
Listing at the Milan
|
•
|
50th year anniversary
|
|
Stock Exchange
|
|
|
|
|
•
|
Acquisition of MD
|
•
|
Further expansions
|
|
Microdetectors
|
|
thanks to acquisitions
|
|
|
|
(e.g. PSC, Laservall,
|
•
|
Acquisition of Pekat
|
|
Informatics, Accu-Sort)
|
|
|
|
|
• Starting the path towards
|
•
|
Footprint expansion:
|
|
«Solutions»
|
|
Vietnam, Slovakia,
|
|
|
|
Hungary
|
|
19721974
First baggage handling system based on barcode reading installed at Linate Airport (Milan) in 1984
|
1988 - 1997
|
2001 - 2012
|
2021- 2022
|
Today
First Fixed Retail Scanner based on imaging technology launched on the market in 2012
A Wide Geographical Footprint
EMEAI 54.2%
Americas
30.4%
11 Manufacturing & Repair sites
11 R&D Centers, 3 DL Labs
48 Offices and Facilities in 29 countries
Percent on FY 2022 Revenues - Data refer to FY 2022
Disclaimer
Datalogic S.p.A. published this content on 20 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2023 08:53:04 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
|
|All news about DATALOGIC S.P.A.
|
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2023
|
645 M
707 M
707 M
|Net income 2023
|
30,6 M
33,6 M
33,6 M
|Net Debt 2023
|
40,7 M
44,6 M
44,6 M
|P/E ratio 2023
|14,4x
|Yield 2023
|3,62%
|
|Capitalization
|
422 M
462 M
462 M
|EV / Sales 2023
|0,72x
|EV / Sales 2024
|0,67x
|Nbr of Employees
|3 069
|Free-Float
|20,4%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends DATALOGIC S.P.A.
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bearish
|Neutral
|Neutral
Income Statement Evolution
|
|Mean consensus
|OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|5
|Last Close Price
|7,43 €
|Average target price
|10,88 €
|Spread / Average Target
|46,4%