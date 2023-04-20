Datalogic S p A : Mid & Small - London 2023

Datalogic at a glance

Global technology leader in the automatic data capture and

industrial automation markets, in the Retail, Manufacturing,

Transportation & Logistics, and Healthcare industries

Founded in 1972, listed on the Italian Stock Exchange since 2001

A portfolio of about 1,200+ patents and patent applications

450+ engineers in 11 R&D centers and 3 DL Labs in: Italy, USA, Vietnam, Cech Republic and China

>3,000 Employees in 29 countries

11 Manufacturing and Repair facilities in: Italy, US, Hungary, Slovakia, Vietnam, China and Australia

Figures refer to YE 2022