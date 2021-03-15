Datalogic S p A : 1 March 2021 - Datalogic showcases the latest technologies at RETAILTECH JAPAN 2021

Tokyo, March 1st 2021.Datalogic, a global leader in automatic data capture and factory automation markets, will attend RETAILTECH JAPAN 2021, the Japan's largest and most influential trade show specializing in retail information system. There is a vast collection of cutting-edge retail information technology ranging from store systems (e.g., Point-of-Sale registers) to head-office systems, in-store promotion devices, RFID / IC tags, backyard system and logistics. This show is a perfect opportunity for Datalogic to present a wide array of solutions for retail, warehouses, logistics, and distribution that enhance the efficiency of businesses.

Datalogic brings to RETAILTECH JAPAN 2021 new products, technologies and solutions for Mobile Computers, Handheld Scanners, and Fixed Retail Scanners, confirming its leading role in the delivery of data-driven solutions for the retail industry.

Extensive live demonstrations of multiple products, technologies and solutions will be showcased at South 3 hall-4th Floor booth RT3018.

Checkout POS

To support the different configuration needs at the checkouts, Datalogic offers an extensive line of technology solutions such as 100% digital imaging scanners, presentation scanners, handheld scanners.

Memor series : Together with Memor 1, the new Datalogic Memor series, feature the industry's first Wireless Charging System (Qi compliant), that eliminates battery contacts and pins, removing routine charging system maintenance and cleaning procedures. For devices used round the clock, or with only short breaks between shifts, this is a unique operational advantage.

Store Automation

Store Associates are the key to delivering a remarkable customer experience and engagement leading to reoccurring visits. To assist Store Associates, Datalogic offers a wide range of technology necessary to execute retail functions, such as price checks, markdowns, inventory look up, mobile POS, multimedia product demonstrations, online product comparisons, and omnichannel fulfillment.

Skorpio X5 : this is the next powerful generation of Datalogic key-based Android™ mobile computers. Lightweight, ergonomic, fully rugged and with plenty of different configurations, Skorpio X5 is the perfect business partner for professionals in the warehouse, shop floor, retail store, manufacturing floor and all logistics facilities.

The RETAILTECH JAPAN 2021 trade show will gather all the international and local market leaders, as well as experts from universities and institutions at Tokyo Big Sight on March 9-12, 2021.

Visitors are invited to stop by Datalogic at booth RT3018, discover a wide range of new solutions,and meet with our Senior Managers, Application Engineers, Product Managers, and Sales Executives.