DATALOGIC S.P.A.

DATALOGIC S.P.A.

(DAL)
Datalogic S p A : Conference Call

03/10/2021 | 03:53am EST
FY 2020 Results

Conference Call

MARCH 10, 2021

Disclaimer

This document has been prepared by Datalogic S.p.A. (the "Company") for use during meetings with investors and financial analysts and is solely for information purposes. The information set out herein has not been verified by an independent audit company.

Neither the Company nor any of its subsidiaries, affiliates, branches, representative offices (the "Group"), as well as any of their directors, officers, employees, advisers or agents (the "Group Representatives") accepts any responsibility for/or makes any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the accuracy, timeliness or completeness of the information set out herein or any other related information regarding the Group, whether written, oral or in visual or electronic form, transmitted or made available.

This document may contain forward-looking statements about the Company and/or the Group based on current expectations and opinions developed by the Company, as well as based on current plans, estimates, projections and projects of the Group. These forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties (many of which are outside the control of the Company and/or the Group) which could cause a material difference between forward-looking information and actual future results.

The information set out in this document is provided as of the date indicated herein. Except as required by applicable laws and regulations, the Company assumes no obligation to provide updates of any of the aforesaid forward-looking statements.

Under no circumstances shall the Group and/or any of the Group Representatives be held liable (for negligence or otherwise) for any loss or damage howsoever arising from any use of this document or its contents or otherwise in connection with the document or the aforesaid forward-looking statements.

This document does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy or subscribe to Company shares and neither this entire document or a portion of it may constitute a recommendation to affect any transaction or to conclude any legal act of any kind whatsoever.

This document may not be reproduced or distributed, in whole or in part, by any person other than the Company.

By viewing and/or accepting a copy of this document, you agree to be bound by the foregoing limitations.

FY 2020 & Q4 2020 Results1

FY 2020 Results

€ m

Q4 2020 Results

€ m

1 December 31, 2019 economic data were restated following the classification of Solution Net Systems Inc. as discontinued operation as required by the accounting standard IFRS 5.

3

2020 Highlights: Strong Execution in the downturn

Progressive Top line improvement during the Pandemic from -26.8% in Q2 to 5.4% in Q4. EMEAI and Americas affected. Solid Growth in APAC

  • Strong execution both on tactical and operational efficiency delivering Second-Half Adj Ebitda margin back to pre-pandemic level at 16.0%

  • Protected investment in Innovation with R&D spending* at ca. 13.1% and Vitality Index at 20.0%

  • Cash Generation in Q4 delivering Net Financial Position positive at 8.2 M€

  • Sound signs of rebound starting from Q4 in all geographies coupled with leaner cost base preparing return to profitable growth

  • Strengthened position in Industrial Automation with the acquisition of MD Micro Detectors Group in Q1 2021

* Including capitalized R&D expenses and excluding D&A

250.0

Operating costs

217.9

200.0

150.0

100.0

50.0

0.0

FY 2019

Ebitda Margin

18.0%

16.0%

14.0%

12.0%

10.0%

16.2%

FY 2020

15.9%

8.0%

6.0%

4.0%

2.0%

0.0%

Q1 2020

Q2 2020

Q3 2020

Q4 2020

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Datalogic S.p.A. published this content on 10 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2021 08:52:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 476 M 566 M 566 M
Net income 2020 9,23 M 11,0 M 11,0 M
Net Debt 2020 16,6 M 19,8 M 19,8 M
P/E ratio 2020 100x
Yield 2020 0,66%
Capitalization 958 M 1 138 M 1 138 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,05x
EV / Sales 2021 1,76x
Nbr of Employees 2 850
Free-Float 20,3%
Chart DATALOGIC S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Datalogic S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DATALOGIC S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 15,98 €
Last Close Price 16,89 €
Spread / Highest target 18,4%
Spread / Average Target -5,39%
Spread / Lowest Target -34,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Valentina Volta Chief Executive Officer & Director
Laura Bernardelli Group Chief Financial Officer
Romano Volta Chairman
Pietro Todescato Executive Director & Chief Technology Officer
Angelo Busani Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DATALOGIC S.P.A.20.64%1 138
CANON INC.20.96%23 040
FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORPORATION13.63%22 748
RICOH COMPANY, LTD.69.28%7 645
BROTHER INDUSTRIES, LTD.12.23%5 709
KONICA MINOLTA, INC.45.94%2 613
