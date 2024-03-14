Datalogic, a global technology leader in the automatic data capture and industrial automation markets, and Datasensing, a specialist in sensors, safety, and machine vision, are pleased to be exhibiting at LogiMat 2024 in Stuttgart from March 19th to 21st- LogiMat is the premier event for global intralogistics operations. Visit us at booth 3A55 to experience our comprehensive range of 360-degree logistics solutions, from Stationary Industrial Scanning and Dimensioning Station integrated with AMR technology to mobility. Engage with live demonstrations highlighting the power and versatility of our products.

For supply chain and fulfillment centers, Datalogic offers a complete range of applications to streamline operations, maximize efficiency, and improve accuracy, productivity, and customer satisfaction. These applications include smart parcel sorting, inbound and outbound logistics, tote identification and tracking, inventory management, picking, warehousing, and order fulfillment.

Datalogic's expertise in providing the right technology for any type of application in the Transport & Logistic market will be prominently displayed in collaboration with our system integrator partner, Fives Intralogistics. At our booth visitors will find an Integrated Solution for End-to-End Automation realized by our Scan & DimStation (Stationary Industrial Scanner & Dimensioning) in combination with GeniANT AMR from Fives. This automated solution for handling, dimensioning & sorting will integrate Datalogic's high-performance industrial imager AV900 reader, the DM3610 irregular item dimensioning and the Matrix™ 320 Series.

For optimal process efficiency, logistics organizations can rely on Datalogic products and imaging technology to boost reliability and reduce maintenance costs in automated warehousing, intralogistics, and packaging applications. Thanks to the BLADE™, the new generation of compact industrial 1D readers, end users will experience top performance, granting maximum productivity and the highest reliability on the market for reduced cost of ownership and faster ROI. System Integrators and Automated Warehouse Manufacturers will benefit from the ease of installation and integration and reduced implementation costs (faster installation/mounting/configuration).

To simplify the flow of products, properly manage traceability and ease the complexities of controlling storage and distribution operations, companies can now rely on the new PTS320 Pallet Tracking Solution from Datalogic. This is based on the well-known Matrix 320 5MP image based code reader. The solution comes as a factory preassembled kit and is a Ready to Use out of the box system, providing benefits for End Users and Machine Builders, offering higher productivity at the best price/performance ratio.

The Scan & Dim Station, Blade demo and the PTS320 Pallet Tracking Solution will all be monitored and controlled in real-time by WebSentinel™ Plus, a state-of-the-art ecosystem based on advanced imaging technology that improves operational visibility and enables proactive intervention that minimizes downtime.

Warehouse operations will benefit from order fulfillment, picking, proof of delivery, and proof of condition solutions, using the same innovative products to ensure seamless and efficient operations.

The new CODiScan™ is the latest in Bluetooth® wearable scanners, providing fast and accurate data capture, enhanced inventory management, and reduced picking and sorting errors. It allows greater flexibility, freeing the wearer's fingers for multiple operations. In addition, pairing the CODiScan with Datalogic's mobile PDA computers, such as the Memor 11 or the new Memor 3X series, making its European debut at LogiMat, will further enhance worker productivity with full data collection capabilities for any application.

The new Memor™ 3X series expands Datalogic's line of full-touch Android™ PDAs and represents the first of a new generation of Datalogic mobile computers specifically designed to meet the ever-growing enterprise mobility needs of field service organizations and transportation and logistics companies. Featuring next-generation technologies such as 5G and Wi-Fi 6E, the new series of devices deliver fast and reliable connectivity with the promise of being future-proof and built to last. The large, bright, and high-resolution 6" display is perfect for logistics operations that require high visibility, while the model with the all-new Datalogic long-range scan engine allows scanning barcodes from even greater distances. Finally, tap-to-pay functionality makes it even easier for couriers to process payments on the go.

For manual operations, using forklifts to store goods on racks with Datalogic VMTs, the PowerScan™ series will ensure fast and accurate data collection. Models equipped with extra long-range reading capability will facilitate label capture from longer distances, typically for when scanning the upper (3rd or higher) levels of a warehouse.

Together with our ISV partners, Extenda Retail and SOTI, we will show live solutions based on our mobile computers to help users to facilitate their warehouse operations. NYCE.LOGIC the WMS solution from Extenda Retail reduces complexity and costs, allowing customers to focus on what matters most - clients and developing business. Delivered as a cloud-based web application, it offers supply chain visibility and inventory optimization. A user-friendly system makes daily operations, allows for fast changes, and eases staff training.

Solutions from SOTI also help to simplify secure business mobility, ensuring that deployment is fast and easy. The SOTI ONE Platform is an integrated suite of solutions that reduce the cost, complexity and downtime of business-critical mobile technology: SOTI MobiControl is an enterprise mobility management solution that simplifies the security and management of all your connected mobile devices, while SOTI XSight is a diagnostic intelligence tool that provides the analysis, support and management tools you need to fix problems faster, protect against future issues and make smarter data-driven decisions.

Datalogic is a 360° solutions provider for the logistics world, able to provide the right technology to manage applications in Intralogistics, Distribution Centers, 3PL, courier, airport, e-commerce, Shop Floor and Factory Automation. Whatever technology you use in your company to move parcels - manually, on a conveyor, a cross belt or via an AMR or AGV - we have the right automatic data collection product to assure the complete traceability along the entire supply chain.

Datalogic cordially invites all LogiMat attendees to visit our booth. This event is the perfect opportunity for industry professionals to network, explore potential partnerships, and discover how Datalogic solutions can revolutionize their operations. Come and see first-hand the future of logistics and supply chain management as envisioned by Datalogic.