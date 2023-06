(Alliance News) - Datalogic Spa on Wednesday said it has approved to increase by 500,000 shares the maximum number of treasury shares under its buyback program, for a maximum total of 1.1 million shares.

Datalogic closed Wednesday's session up 0.5 percent to EUR6.88 per share.

