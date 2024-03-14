(Alliance News) - Datalogic Spa ended 2023 with a profit of EUR9.5 million down 69 percent from EUR30.1 million in 2022. The board of directors, the company announced Thursday, proposed a dividend of EUR0.12 per share from EUR0.30 a year earlier.

Revenues fall to EUR536.6 million from EUR654.6 million a year earlier, with declines in all geographies.

Adjusted Ebitda of EUR49.5 million is down 38 percent from EUR80.3 million in 2022 .

Adjusted Ebit is EUR9.6 million from EUR40.9 million in the previous year.

Net financial position is negative EUr35.3 million from negative EUR42.0 million in the previous year.

"2023 was a difficult year for the entire sector in which the group operates, marked by strong elements of uncertainty and a high decline in demand," the statement said.

For 2024, the company expects "a return to growth in the second half of the year resulting from a gradual improvement in booking to date already visible in the Data Capture segment."

"Despite the uncertain environment," it further reads, "the group continues to pursue both its innovation and commercial strategy to be ready to offer more and more innovative solutions to its customers as markets normalize and, in order to mitigate the short-term impacts of declining volumes on profitability, it also continues to be focused on continuous efficiency and cost optimization actions.

Datalogic's stock closed Thursday in the red 0.5 percent to EUR5.78 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.