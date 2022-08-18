Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Datamatics Global Services Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    532528   INE365B01017

DATAMATICS GLOBAL SERVICES LIMITED

(532528)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-16
303.95 INR   +1.18%
06:24aAccessFares Partners with Datamatics to Enhance Customer Experience for Their Premium International Airfare Services
BU
02:41aDatamatics, Aenter into A Long-Term Strategic Partnership with Accessfares
CI
08/04DATAMATICS GLOBAL SERVICES : Transcript – Q1FY23 Earnings Call - 1 August 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AccessFares Partners with Datamatics to Enhance Customer Experience for Their Premium International Airfare Services

08/18/2022 | 06:24am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Datamatics, a global Digital Technologies, Operations and Experiences Company, has entered into a long-term strategic partnership with AccessFares, a trusted market leader in providing premium international airfares with significant discounts to deliver best pricing and services to its customers globally.

With this partnership, Datamatics aims to enhance customer experience by managing the premium international airfare services and help create value across the entire air-ticketing, invoicing & billing process. A diversified team will be deployed out of Philippines and India with agents handling varied services like fresh issuances, re-issuance, refunds etc. As a part of the project, Datamatics will also implement query handling & resolution related to Ancillary Customer Services.

Datamatics has been working with clients globally, across industries, to deliver experiences the way clients and their customers would want it! With Digital, Data & Domain expertise, Datamatics has enabled 300+ clients globally to build loyalty and enhance the CLV (Customers Lifetime Value) of their customers.

Speaking about the engagement, Mark Lowery, Managing Partner, AccessFares said, "AccessFares' goal is to always be improving our best-in-class customer service for our clients. We are confident with this strategic partnership that we will see immense transformational value added to our global premium services. The Datamatics’ team has been wonderful to work with and has seamlessly managed the transition process. We look forward to many shared successes in the future.”

Sandeep Arora, EVP & Head Customer Management Service, Datamatics said, ”We at Datamatics have been helping clients globally to create customized omni-channel customer touchpoints. We ‘Humanize the Digital’ to deliver ‘Customer Experience, the way our customers want it’. We look forward to our partnership with AccessFares and are certain we will be able to take their customer service to the next level.”

Read more about Datamatics’ Customer Management Services.

About AccessFares:

AccessFares is a USA based trusted platform providing premium international airfares with significant discounts to deliver best pricing and services to its customers globally since 1994.

About Datamatics

Datamatics (BSE: 532528 | NSE: DATAMATICS) a Digital Technologies, Operations and Experiences company that provides intelligent solutions for data-driven businesses to increase productivity and enhance the customer experience. With a completely digital approach, Datamatics portfolio spans across Information Technology Services, Business Process Management, Engineering Services and Big Data & Analytics all powered by Artificial Intelligence. It has established products in Robotic Process Automation, Intelligent Document Processing, Business Intelligence and Automatic Fare Collection. Datamatics services global customers across Banking, Financial Services, Insurance, Healthcare, Manufacturing, International Organizations, and Media & Publishing. The Company has presence across 4 continents with major delivery centers in the USA, India, and Philippines.

To know more about Datamatics, visit www.datamatics.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube, and Facebook.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about DATAMATICS GLOBAL SERVICES LIMITED
06:24aAccessFares Partners with Datamatics to Enhance Customer Experience for Their Premium I..
BU
02:41aDatamatics, Aenter into A Long-Term Strategic Partnership with Accessfares
CI
08/04DATAMATICS GLOBAL SERVICES : Transcript – Q1FY23 Earnings Call - 1 August 2022
PU
08/02Datamatics Global Services Limited Partners with Apromore to Help Enterprises Leverage ..
CI
08/01TRANSCRIPT : Datamatics Global Services Limited, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, Aug 01, 2022
CI
07/29Datamatics Global Services Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended..
CI
07/28DATAMATICS GLOBAL SERVICES : 1st August 2022 – Datamatics Global Services Q1FY23 Ear..
PU
07/21DATAMATICS GLOBAL SERVICES LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
07/01Datamatics Recognized in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Finance and Accoun..
BU
05/17Datamatics Bags Automatic Fare Collection Contract for Delhi-Meerut RRTS Corridor of NC..
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 12 010 M 151 M 151 M
Net income 2022 1 575 M 19,8 M 19,8 M
Net cash 2022 3 627 M 45,7 M 45,7 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,2x
Yield 2022 1,25%
Capitalization 17 918 M 226 M 226 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,39x
EV / Sales 2022 1,17x
Nbr of Employees 10 744
Free-Float 22,6%
Chart DATAMATICS GLOBAL SERVICES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Datamatics Global Services Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Rahul Lalit Kanodia Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sanjeev Subhedar President & Head-Engineering Solutions
Sandeep Mantri Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Lalit Surajmal Kanodia Chairman
Divya Anil Kumat Secretary, Chief Legal Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DATAMATICS GLOBAL SERVICES LIMITED-0.72%226
ACCENTURE PLC-23.18%201 435
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-9.02%156 744
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.5.72%108 321
INFOSYS LIMITED-14.91%84 859
SNOWFLAKE INC.-52.39%51 304