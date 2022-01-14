Log in
    532528   INE365B01017

DATAMATICS GLOBAL SERVICES LIMITED

(532528)
Datamatics Global Services : 21st January 2022 – Datamatics Global Services Q3FY22 Earnings Call Invite

01/14/2022 | 04:52am EST
Datamatics Global Services to announce Q3FY22 results on 20th January, 2022;

Earnings Call to be held on 21st January, 2022 at 4:00 PM (IST)

Datamatics Global Services Ltd. (BSE: 532528), (NSE: DATAMATICS), a global Digital Solutions, Technology and BPM company, will announce its third quarter and nine months FY22 results on Thursday, 20th January, 2022. The earnings call for the results would be held on Friday, 21st January, 2022 at 4:00 PM (IST). The

earnings call details will also be available on the company's website, www.datamatics.com

The Details of Earnings Conference Call are:

Date: 21st January, 2022

Time (IST): 4:00 PM - 5:00 PM

Universal Access: +91 22 6280 1107 / 7115 8008

The number listed above is universally accessible from all networks and all countries

International Toll-Free Numbers:

USA - 1 866 746 2133

UK - 0 808 101 1573

Singapore - 800 101 2045

Hong Kong - 800 964 448

Join with DiamondPass™ Link (No Wait Time) https://services.choruscall.in/DiamondPassRegistration/register?confirmationNumber=2708275&linkSec urityString=ae3d2b282

Management Representation:

Mr. Rahul Kanodia, Vice Chairman & CEO

Mr. Sandeep Mantri, Chief Financial Officer

Mr. Mitul Mehta, Senior VP & Head Marketing & Communication

Participants are requested to log in 10 minutes prior to the start of the scheduled call

About Datamatics Global Services Limited

Datamatics (BSE: 532528 | NSE: DATAMATICS) provides intelligent solutions for data-driven businesses to increase productivity and enhance the customer experience. With a complete digital approach, Datamatics portfolio spans across Information Technology Services, Business Process Management,Engineering Services and Big Data & Analytics all powered by Artificial Intelligence. It has established products in Robotic Process Automation, Intelligent Document Processing, Business Intelligence and Automated Fare Collection. Datamatics services global customers across Banking, Financial Services, Insurance, Healthcare, Manufacturing, International Organizations, and Media & Publishing. The Company has presence across 4 continents with major delivery centers in the USA, India, and Philippines. To know more about Datamatics, visit www.datamatics.com

DATAMATICS GLOBAL SERVICES LTD.

Registered Office: Knowledge Centre, Plot 58, Street No. 17, MIDC, Andheri (East), Mumbai - 400 093. INDIA

Tel: +91 (22) 6102 0000/1/2 | Fax: +91 (22) 2834 3669 | CIN: L72200MH1987PLC045205 | www.datamatics.com

For further information please contact:

Amit Nagarseker

Asha Gupta

Marketing & Corporate Communications

Christensen Advisory, India

amit.nagarseker@datamatics.com

agupta@christensenir.com

Disclaimer

Datamatics Global Services Limited published this content on 14 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 January 2022 09:51:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
